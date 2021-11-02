CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, MO

Biden proposes new rules to cut climate-warming methane emissions

By Jeff Brady
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is proposing stricter regulations to reduce leaks of methane from oil and gas industry operations. It comes as world leaders at the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow are pushing countries to join a global pledge to cut methane, a climate warming gas that's even more potent than carbon...

The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho Capital Sun

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
AGRICULTURE
thegazette.com

Vilsack: Biden not going after livestock in efforts to reduce methane

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal...
AGRICULTURE
Food Navigator

JBS inks feed additive deal to cut cow methane emissions globally

JBS, the world's second-largest food company and the largest meatpacking company, has signed a deal with Royal DSM with the goal of reducing enteric methane emissions from cattle on a global scale. The partnership was announced at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, where EU and US leaders announced plans to...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

To Curb Methane, Put Cows on a Diet

Much was made of methane at COP26 in Glasgow this week. More than 100 countries signed on to the Global Methane Pledge advanced by the Biden administration, which calls for slashing this potent greenhouse gas by 30% in less than a decade. Some critics dismissed the pact as a non-binding frivolity, while others including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, applauded methane cuts. It’s “one of the most effective things we can do to reduce near-term global warming and keep 1.5 degrees Celsius,” she said. “It is the lowest-hanging fruit.”
ANIMALS
Williston Daily Herald

North Dakota reacts to Biden administration's new methane rules

The EPA has released new rules to curb methane emissions from oil and gas operations across the nation, coinciding with President Joe Biden’s trip to Scotland for the COP26 climate summit. The rules are meant to make a statement that the United States is doing its part to curb human-caused methane emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson ‘cautiously optimistic’ on climate as leaders agree to cut methane emissions

World leaders may have jetted back to their respective countries on gas-guzzling planes, but there is still a long way to go at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Today is finance day at the crucial talks and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, will pledge to turn the UK into “the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre”. Boris Johnson struck an upbeat tone as he prepared to leave Scotland, but some UN leaders and the opposition are warning there is a long way to go to keep “1.5°C alive”. Back in SW1, Tory MPs are to launch an unprecedented bid to overturn the suspension of former minister Owen Paterson, who broke lobbying rules. Meanwhile, the PM is giving France no concessions in the fishing row and the Lords has inflicted a heavy defeat on the government on its plans to restrict pension increases. Turns out it’s true what they say: turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.
ENVIRONMENT
National Audubon Society

New Methane Emission Rules Will Help Create a Better Future for Birds and People

Methane is a major contributor to climate change that threatens the survival of birds. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. GLASGOW (November 2, 2021) -- The U.S. announced that it would not only restore limits on methane...
INDUSTRY
wsau.com

Climate summit sees new pledges on cutting methane, saving forests

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop pledged on Tuesday to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change. The second day of the two-week summit in Glasgow, Scotland also saw some...
ENVIRONMENT
Florida Phoenix

As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke to world leaders at a global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, about reducing methane gases and taking other measures in order to sustain humankind. Back in the United States, Democrats and Republicans remain apart on the climate issues and the president’s agenda at home is in flux in the […] The post As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

