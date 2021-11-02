Officials: Mother, daughter fatally stabbed inside Yonkers home

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller says two women, who they think are a mother and daughter, were found dead in their home at 68 Shipman Ave.

He says both women, ages 70 and 38, appear to have been killed with a knife.

There was a broken window at the house, and there appears to be a forced entry.

Police say this is an especially challenging investigation because of a hoarding situation at the home. DPW trucks have been hauling garbage bags full of items that were filling the outside area and inside the home.

Officers went to the home Monday afternoon after a "check on welfare" call since the women hadn't been seen since Friday.

Mayor Mike Spano called the scene "horrific."

One of the women worked for Yonkers Public Schools.

Police say this was an isolated incident and this was not a random killing. They believe the victims knew the perpetrator.