Everyone keeps waiting for the real version of the Kansas City Chiefs to show up. But perhaps this is the real version of the Chiefs, circa 2021. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates failed again to get the offense revved up Monday night. There were more turnovers. But while it was far from aesthetically pleasing, the Chiefs at least managed to hang in there and get back to .500. They plodded along and beat the New York Giants in inelegant fashion, 20-17, at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO