After an ugly 27-3 loss to the Titans on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters that the Chiefs need to go through some adversity to build something substantial. At 3-4, the Chiefs haven’t gone through this kind of rough stretch since Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback in 2018. And as the club enters Week Eight, its defense has been one of the league’s worst. But the offense hasn’t been great either, with at least three turnovers in three straight games.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO