CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs vs. Giants: highlights from the game

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Giants: First half discussion

It’s Monday Night Football with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium!. What’s on your mind during the first half of the game?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants open as huge road underdogs vs. Chiefs

Oddsmakers aren’t buying into the recent trends set by the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants (2-5) completely dominated the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 7, while the Chiefs (3-4) were never in their game against the Titans in Tennessee last Sunday. The two clubs...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Giants Week 8

An eventful first half resulted in a modest 14-10 lead for the Kansas City Chiefs. The story of the game so far has been the impressive play of the Chiefs’ defense with an interception by Willie Gay Jr. and a few stops. Unfortunately, the offense has continued to struggle with Patrick Mahomes throwing a first-quarter interception and nearly throwing more picks in the contest. There is some good to take away from the offense tonight with a new development in the ground game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predictions for Chiefs vs. Giants, Week 8

Are you ready for another week of Kansas City Chiefs football, Chiefs Kingdom?. Just as we have over the past five seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7:15 p.m. CT at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
SportsGrid

Giants vs Chiefs Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 8 NFL Monday Night Football From FanDuel Sportsbook

Week 8’s slate of NFL games includes a clash between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction and Pick. ESPN picks are from their Football Power Index (FPI) matchup predictor, numberFire picks are from their analytics projection models, FiveThirtyEight picks are from their NFL projections and betting favorites are according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s Giants-Chiefs betting odds and lines.
NFL
New York Post

Giants’ injured stars take field, but playing vs. Chiefs uncertain

The gang was all there for the Giants, but it is premature to look ahead and expect four key offensive playmakers to be on the field with their teammates Monday night. Desperate for good news regarding the talented players sidelined with injuries, the Giants took it as a positive sign that running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) were able to participate in the team stretch at the start of Wednesday’s practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants
chatsports.com

Giants lose safety Jabrill Peppers ahead of game vs. Chiefs

In advance of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve on Tuesday — ending his season. Peppers, who was also serving the Giants as the team’s punt returner, ruptured his ACL and suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Chiefs injury news: Nothing new on Giants’ injured playmakers

Will any of the New York Giants’ injured quartet of star playmakers — wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay, along with running back Saquon Barkley — be in the lineup on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs? Giants’ head coach Joe Judge was non-committal about that on Wednesday as the Giants held a light practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
NFL
New York Sports Nation

Get Ready for Giants vs. Chiefs with the Giants 1992 Upset

The Giants were able to pull this fan base out from the abyss with a blowout win against Carolina last Sunday. Following that victory, the Giants face a daunting task as they head into the back to back AFC Champions home field in Kansas City. The Chiefs are 10 point favorites in this game, making the Giants heavy underdogs. If the Giants want to reignite the fire in this season, an upset win in Arrowhead would certainly accomplish that goal. The Giants need to look no farther than their 1992 matchup with the Chiefs for motivation.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Chiefs, 2021 Week 8: Everything you need to know

Travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 8 for a Monday Night Football clash against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5). Neither team is off to the kind of start it had hoped for this season. The 2-5 Giants are trying to dig their way out from under an 0-3 start. The Chiefs are only 3-4 after going 14-2 and reaching the Super Bowl a season ago. Kansas City has struggled defensively and is 27th in the league in points allowed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Vs Giants Preview: Salvaging The Season

The matchup on this week’s Monday Night Football pits two teams against each other that are feeling different emotions right now. In Kansas City, the Chiefs are coming off arguably their worst loss of the Andy Reid era. The New York Giants played their most complete game of the season last week, though. Thus, they are ready to play spoiler once again, while having some instilled confidence.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Chiefs: When the Chiefs offense has the ball

It’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs are in an offensive rut ... for them. Defenses like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens played a lot of two-high coverages (Cover-2/2-Man), removing the big play ability of star receiver Tyreek Hill. Despite seeing preventive coverages to remove the deep pass, quarterback Patrick Mahomes still has swung for the fences. This is, in part, Mahomes overcompensating for a porous defense, but the former MVP and Super Bowl champion may have to stay within the structure of Andy Reid’s offense a bit more.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Chiefs: ‘5 questions’ about the Chiefs and their “struggles”

With the New York Giants facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, our Week 8 ‘5 questions’ segment is with Tom Childs of SB Nation’s Arrowhead Pride. Let’s get to it. Ed: It’s fairly obvious turnovers and poor defense have been the main reasons why the Chiefs haven’t played...
NFL
12up

Giants will be without Saquon Barkley vs. Chiefs

Unfortunately for the New York Giants, things are looking a bit tricky heading into their Monday Night Football showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. This game is on the road, just a reminder. And for this road contest, New York will be without a pair of key studs on offense,...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL denies claim from Giants HC Joe Judge that headsets went out vs. Chiefs

The New York Giants fell to 2-6 on the season after Monday night's 20-17 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters after the game that malfunctioning headsets caused him to burn timeouts earlier than desired. That ultimately left him with no clock stoppages available for his team's final offensive drive of the evening that ended with a turnover on downs after four plays.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy