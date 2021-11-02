Chiefs vs. Giants: highlights from the game

The Giants were able to pull this fan base out from the abyss with a blowout win against Carolina last Sunday. Following that victory, the Giants face a daunting task as they head into the back to back AFC Champions home field in Kansas City. The Chiefs are 10 point favorites in this game, making the Giants heavy underdogs. If the Giants want to reignite the fire in this season, an upset win in Arrowhead would certainly accomplish that goal. The Giants need to look no farther than their 1992 matchup with the Chiefs for motivation.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO