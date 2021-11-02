Chiefs vs. Giants: highlights from the game

It’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs are in an offensive rut ... for them. Defenses like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens played a lot of two-high coverages (Cover-2/2-Man), removing the big play ability of star receiver Tyreek Hill. Despite seeing preventive coverages to remove the deep pass, quarterback Patrick Mahomes still has swung for the fences. This is, in part, Mahomes overcompensating for a porous defense, but the former MVP and Super Bowl champion may have to stay within the structure of Andy Reid’s offense a bit more.
