Chiefs slight underdogs for Week 9 game vs. Packers

Cover picture for the articlePlay host to the Green Bay Packers (-1) in their Week 9 matchup coming up on Sunday at 3:25 p.m....

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar brings smoke for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers amid COVID-19 debacle

The past week was incredibly wild for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The star signal-caller was not able to suit up for the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. That would have been the headline about Rodgers, but an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show opened a can of worms and resulted in a loud reaction from the mainstream, including one from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NFL
CBS Seattle

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Taking Joe Rogan’s Advice On Treating COVID, Is Using Ivermectin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday opened up about his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and accusations that he repeatedly violated NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he did not lie about saying he was “immunized” against COVID-19 during his initial press conference. According to NFL.com, Rodgers “received a homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels.” ESPN reported that Rodgers petitioned the league to have an “alternative treatment” he underwent count as being fully vaccinated, but the league denied that request. He also said that...
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 9

A statement game and the Saints delivered! The New Orleans Saints were resilient in their division defeat of the Buccaneers without Jameis Winston. New Orleans is now within a half-game of leading the division that most thought was locked up by the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
