Kentucky State

Where people in Kentucky are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8obpN00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Kentucky are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Kentucky in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8obpN00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#40. Maryland

- Moved from Kentucky to Maryland in 2019: 161
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Kentucky in 2019: 1,076
--- #27 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8obpN00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#39. Louisiana

- Moved from Kentucky to Louisiana in 2019: 171
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Kentucky in 2019: 668
--- #29 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0ck8obpN00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#38. Nebraska

- Moved from Kentucky to Nebraska in 2019: 182
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Kentucky in 2019: 341
--- #28 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck8obpN00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#37. Idaho

- Moved from Kentucky to Idaho in 2019: 183
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Kentucky in 2019: 0
--- #47 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8obpN00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Utah

- Moved from Kentucky to Utah in 2019: 194
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Kentucky in 2019: 1,746
--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8obpN00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#35. Nevada

- Moved from Kentucky to Nevada in 2019: 211
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Kentucky in 2019: 645
--- #35 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8obpN00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#34. Oregon

- Moved from Kentucky to Oregon in 2019: 219
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Kentucky in 2019: 255
--- #42 most common destination from Oregon

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Maine

- Moved from Kentucky to Maine in 2019: 236
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Kentucky in 2019: 1,893
--- #6 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8obpN00
Canva

#32. Arkansas

- Moved from Kentucky to Arkansas in 2019: 265
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Kentucky in 2019: 521
--- #22 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck8obpN00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Iowa

- Moved from Kentucky to Iowa in 2019: 376
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Kentucky in 2019: 1,573
--- #15 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8obpN00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. New Hampshire

- Moved from Kentucky to New Hampshire in 2019: 376
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Kentucky in 2019: 0
--- #45 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8obpN00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#29. Arizona

- Moved from Kentucky to Arizona in 2019: 383
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Kentucky in 2019: 990
--- #33 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8obpN00
Canva

#28. Minnesota

- Moved from Kentucky to Minnesota in 2019: 445
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Kentucky in 2019: 310
--- #40 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8obpN00
Canva

#27. Mississippi

- Moved from Kentucky to Mississippi in 2019: 463
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Kentucky in 2019: 246
--- #30 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck8obpN00
Canva

#26. Hawaii

- Moved from Kentucky to Hawaii in 2019: 471
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Kentucky in 2019: 804
--- #21 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck8obpN00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Oklahoma

- Moved from Kentucky to Oklahoma in 2019: 537
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Kentucky in 2019: 378
--- #33 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8obpN00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#24. New Jersey

- Moved from Kentucky to New Jersey in 2019: 537
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Kentucky in 2019: 509
--- #35 (tie) most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8obpN00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Massachusetts

- Moved from Kentucky to Massachusetts in 2019: 621
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Kentucky in 2019: 301
--- #38 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8obpN00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#22. Washington

- Moved from Kentucky to Washington in 2019: 953
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Kentucky in 2019: 2,232
--- #23 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0ck8obpN00
Canva

#21. Alaska

- Moved from Kentucky to Alaska in 2019: 1,017
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Kentucky in 2019: 855
--- #22 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8obpN00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#20. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Kentucky to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,222
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky in 2019: 3,235
--- #22 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8obpN00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kansas

- Moved from Kentucky to Kansas in 2019: 1,297
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Kentucky in 2019: 565
--- #29 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8obpN00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#18. Colorado

- Moved from Kentucky to Colorado in 2019: 1,455
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Kentucky in 2019: 1,177
--- #38 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8obpN00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wisconsin

- Moved from Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,468
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Kentucky in 2019: 2,088
--- #13 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8obpN00
M Floyd // Flickr

#16. Alabama

- Moved from Kentucky to Alabama in 2019: 1,500
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390
--- #6 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8obpN00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#15. West Virginia

- Moved from Kentucky to West Virginia in 2019: 1,518
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 983
--- #10 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8obpN00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

- Moved from Kentucky to New York in 2019: 1,553
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Kentucky in 2019: 2,693
--- #27 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8obpN00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#13. Michigan

- Moved from Kentucky to Michigan in 2019: 1,961
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Kentucky in 2019: 3,825
--- #14 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8obpN00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#12. Missouri

- Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498
--- #23 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8obpN00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#11. California

- Moved from Kentucky to California in 2019: 2,606
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Kentucky in 2019: 3,410
--- #38 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8obpN00
Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from Kentucky to Georgia in 2019: 2,614
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Kentucky in 2019: 3,740
--- #17 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8obpN00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#9. Virginia

- Moved from Kentucky to Virginia in 2019: 2,619
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 4,170
--- #18 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8obpN00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#8. Illinois

- Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843
--- #18 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8obpN00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#7. South Carolina

- Moved from Kentucky to South Carolina in 2019: 3,545
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 1,040
--- #22 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8obpN00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#6. North Carolina

- Moved from Kentucky to North Carolina in 2019: 4,793
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 2,922
--- #22 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8obpN00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Texas

- Moved from Kentucky to Texas in 2019: 6,239
--- 6.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Kentucky in 2019: 2,878
--- #38 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8obpN00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

- Moved from Kentucky to Florida in 2019: 10,545
--- 10.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Kentucky in 2019: 7,139
--- #22 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8obpN00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#3. Tennessee

- Moved from Kentucky to Tennessee in 2019: 11,500
--- 11.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Kentucky in 2019: 8,070
--- #7 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8obpN00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Indiana

- Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483
--- 12.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424
--- #4 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8obpN00
Canva

#1. Ohio

- Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884
--- 17.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309
--- #2 most common destination from Ohio

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

