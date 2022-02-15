Famartin // Wikicommons

Where people in Maryland are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Maryland are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Maryland in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Hawaii

- Moved from Maryland to Hawaii in 2019: 352

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Hawaii to Maryland in 2019: 1,059

--- #17 most common destination from Hawaii

#39. New Mexico

- Moved from Maryland to New Mexico in 2019: 384

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Mexico to Maryland in 2019: 875

--- #17 most common destination from New Mexico

#38. Idaho

- Moved from Maryland to Idaho in 2019: 385

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Idaho to Maryland in 2019: 0

--- #47 most common destination from Idaho

#37. Arkansas

- Moved from Maryland to Arkansas in 2019: 535

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arkansas to Maryland in 2019: 274

--- #32 most common destination from Arkansas

#36. Indiana

- Moved from Maryland to Indiana in 2019: 542

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to Maryland in 2019: 512

--- #33 most common destination from Indiana

#35. Oklahoma

- Moved from Maryland to Oklahoma in 2019: 672

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to Maryland in 2019: 591

--- #28 most common destination from Oklahoma

#34. Maine

- Moved from Maryland to Maine in 2019: 787

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Maryland in 2019: 213

--- #29 most common destination from Maine

#33. Alabama

- Moved from Maryland to Alabama in 2019: 808

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Maryland in 2019: 1,597

--- #17 most common destination from Alabama

#32. Louisiana

- Moved from Maryland to Louisiana in 2019: 812

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to Maryland in 2019: 1,000

--- #23 most common destination from Louisiana

#31. Minnesota

- Moved from Maryland to Minnesota in 2019: 826

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to Maryland in 2019: 542

--- #33 most common destination from Minnesota

#30. New Hampshire

- Moved from Maryland to New Hampshire in 2019: 927

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Maryland in 2019: 725

--- #13 most common destination from New Hampshire

#29. Mississippi

- Moved from Maryland to Mississippi in 2019: 975

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Mississippi to Maryland in 2019: 396

--- #25 most common destination from Mississippi

#28. Michigan

- Moved from Maryland to Michigan in 2019: 984

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Maryland in 2019: 1,017

--- #27 most common destination from Michigan

#27. Kentucky

- Moved from Maryland to Kentucky in 2019: 1,076

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to Maryland in 2019: 161

--- #40 most common destination from Kentucky

#26. Nebraska

- Moved from Maryland to Nebraska in 2019: 1,092

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nebraska to Maryland in 2019: 80

--- #43 most common destination from Nebraska

#25. Utah

- Moved from Maryland to Utah in 2019: 1,152

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Maryland in 2019: 1,186

--- #19 most common destination from Utah

#24. Missouri

- Moved from Maryland to Missouri in 2019: 1,210

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Maryland in 2019: 263

--- #44 most common destination from Missouri

#23. Iowa

- Moved from Maryland to Iowa in 2019: 1,444

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Iowa to Maryland in 2019: 130

--- #40 most common destination from Iowa

#22. Connecticut

- Moved from Maryland to Connecticut in 2019: 1,720

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Maryland in 2019: 1,885

--- #18 most common destination from Connecticut

#21. Tennessee

- Moved from Maryland to Tennessee in 2019: 1,744

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Maryland in 2019: 640

--- #34 most common destination from Tennessee

#20. Arizona

- Moved from Maryland to Arizona in 2019: 1,905

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Maryland in 2019: 1,770

--- #26 most common destination from Arizona

#19. Georgia

- Moved from Maryland to Georgia in 2019: 1,992

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Maryland in 2019: 3,720

--- #18 most common destination from Georgia

#18. Washington

- Moved from Maryland to Washington in 2019: 2,017

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Maryland in 2019: 1,338

--- #33 most common destination from Washington

#17. Nevada

- Moved from Maryland to Nevada in 2019: 2,540

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Maryland in 2019: 472

--- #37 most common destination from Nevada

#16. Illinois

- Moved from Maryland to Illinois in 2019: 2,572

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Maryland in 2019: 1,929

--- #29 most common destination from Illinois

#15. Ohio

- Moved from Maryland to Ohio in 2019: 2,889

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Maryland in 2019: 2,849

--- #20 most common destination from Ohio

#14. Massachusetts

- Moved from Maryland to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,521

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Maryland in 2019: 2,248

--- #24 most common destination from Massachusetts

#13. Colorado

- Moved from Maryland to Colorado in 2019: 3,555

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Maryland in 2019: 1,960

--- #33 most common destination from Colorado

#12. New Jersey

- Moved from Maryland to New Jersey in 2019: 3,772

--- 2.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Maryland in 2019: 8,021

--- #9 most common destination from New Jersey

#11. West Virginia

- Moved from Maryland to West Virginia in 2019: 3,976

--- 2.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 4,933

--- #3 most common destination from West Virginia

#10. New York

- Moved from Maryland to New York in 2019: 6,015

--- 3.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Maryland in 2019: 6,018

--- #19 most common destination from New York

#9. South Carolina

- Moved from Maryland to South Carolina in 2019: 6,663

--- 3.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 1,147

--- #20 most common destination from South Carolina

#8. Delaware

- Moved from Maryland to Delaware in 2019: 8,646

--- 4.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Delaware to Maryland in 2019: 5,429

--- #2 most common destination from Delaware

#7. Texas

- Moved from Maryland to Texas in 2019: 8,660

--- 4.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Maryland in 2019: 4,954

--- #28 most common destination from Texas

#6. California

- Moved from Maryland to California in 2019: 11,775

--- 6.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Maryland in 2019: 10,092

--- #20 most common destination from California

#5. North Carolina

- Moved from Maryland to North Carolina in 2019: 13,408

--- 7.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 5,453

--- #11 most common destination from North Carolina

#4. Florida

- Moved from Maryland to Florida in 2019: 14,831

--- 8.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Maryland in 2019: 7,766

--- #19 most common destination from Florida

#3. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Maryland to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 15,499

--- 8.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maryland in 2019: 17,718

--- #1 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#2. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Maryland to Pennsylvania in 2019: 21,659

--- 11.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland in 2019: 14,376

--- #5 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#1. Virginia

- Moved from Maryland to Virginia in 2019: 27,172

--- 14.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 23,429

--- #4 most common destination from Virginia

