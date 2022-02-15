ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in Maryland are moving to most

Famartin // Wikicommons

Where people in Maryland are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Maryland are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Maryland in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck8oZ0n00
Canva

#40. Hawaii

- Moved from Maryland to Hawaii in 2019: 352
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Maryland in 2019: 1,059
--- #17 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck8oZ0n00
Pixabay

#39. New Mexico

- Moved from Maryland to New Mexico in 2019: 384
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Maryland in 2019: 875
--- #17 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck8oZ0n00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#38. Idaho

- Moved from Maryland to Idaho in 2019: 385
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Maryland in 2019: 0
--- #47 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8oZ0n00
Canva

#37. Arkansas

- Moved from Maryland to Arkansas in 2019: 535
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Maryland in 2019: 274
--- #32 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8oZ0n00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Indiana

- Moved from Maryland to Indiana in 2019: 542
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Maryland in 2019: 512
--- #33 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck8oZ0n00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Oklahoma

- Moved from Maryland to Oklahoma in 2019: 672
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Maryland in 2019: 591
--- #28 most common destination from Oklahoma

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#34. Maine

- Moved from Maryland to Maine in 2019: 787
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Maryland in 2019: 213
--- #29 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8oZ0n00
M Floyd // Flickr

#33. Alabama

- Moved from Maryland to Alabama in 2019: 808
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Maryland in 2019: 1,597
--- #17 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8oZ0n00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#32. Louisiana

- Moved from Maryland to Louisiana in 2019: 812
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Maryland in 2019: 1,000
--- #23 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8oZ0n00
Canva

#31. Minnesota

- Moved from Maryland to Minnesota in 2019: 826
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Maryland in 2019: 542
--- #33 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8oZ0n00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. New Hampshire

- Moved from Maryland to New Hampshire in 2019: 927
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Maryland in 2019: 725
--- #13 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8oZ0n00
Canva

#29. Mississippi

- Moved from Maryland to Mississippi in 2019: 975
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Maryland in 2019: 396
--- #25 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8oZ0n00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#28. Michigan

- Moved from Maryland to Michigan in 2019: 984
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Maryland in 2019: 1,017
--- #27 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8oZ0n00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#27. Kentucky

- Moved from Maryland to Kentucky in 2019: 1,076
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Maryland in 2019: 161
--- #40 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0ck8oZ0n00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#26. Nebraska

- Moved from Maryland to Nebraska in 2019: 1,092
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Maryland in 2019: 80
--- #43 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8oZ0n00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah

- Moved from Maryland to Utah in 2019: 1,152
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Maryland in 2019: 1,186
--- #19 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8oZ0n00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#24. Missouri

- Moved from Maryland to Missouri in 2019: 1,210
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Maryland in 2019: 263
--- #44 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck8oZ0n00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Iowa

- Moved from Maryland to Iowa in 2019: 1,444
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Maryland in 2019: 130
--- #40 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8oZ0n00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#22. Connecticut

- Moved from Maryland to Connecticut in 2019: 1,720
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Maryland in 2019: 1,885
--- #18 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8oZ0n00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#21. Tennessee

- Moved from Maryland to Tennessee in 2019: 1,744
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Maryland in 2019: 640
--- #34 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8oZ0n00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#20. Arizona

- Moved from Maryland to Arizona in 2019: 1,905
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Maryland in 2019: 1,770
--- #26 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8oZ0n00
Canva

#19. Georgia

- Moved from Maryland to Georgia in 2019: 1,992
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Maryland in 2019: 3,720
--- #18 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8oZ0n00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#18. Washington

- Moved from Maryland to Washington in 2019: 2,017
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Maryland in 2019: 1,338
--- #33 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8oZ0n00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#17. Nevada

- Moved from Maryland to Nevada in 2019: 2,540
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Maryland in 2019: 472
--- #37 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8oZ0n00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#16. Illinois

- Moved from Maryland to Illinois in 2019: 2,572
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Maryland in 2019: 1,929
--- #29 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8oZ0n00
Canva

#15. Ohio

- Moved from Maryland to Ohio in 2019: 2,889
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Maryland in 2019: 2,849
--- #20 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8oZ0n00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Massachusetts

- Moved from Maryland to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,521
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Maryland in 2019: 2,248
--- #24 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8oZ0n00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#13. Colorado

- Moved from Maryland to Colorado in 2019: 3,555
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Maryland in 2019: 1,960
--- #33 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8oZ0n00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#12. New Jersey

- Moved from Maryland to New Jersey in 2019: 3,772
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Maryland in 2019: 8,021
--- #9 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8oZ0n00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#11. West Virginia

- Moved from Maryland to West Virginia in 2019: 3,976
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 4,933
--- #3 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8oZ0n00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New York

- Moved from Maryland to New York in 2019: 6,015
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Maryland in 2019: 6,018
--- #19 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8oZ0n00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#9. South Carolina

- Moved from Maryland to South Carolina in 2019: 6,663
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 1,147
--- #20 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck8oZ0n00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#8. Delaware

- Moved from Maryland to Delaware in 2019: 8,646
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Maryland in 2019: 5,429
--- #2 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8oZ0n00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Texas

- Moved from Maryland to Texas in 2019: 8,660
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Maryland in 2019: 4,954
--- #28 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8oZ0n00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

- Moved from Maryland to California in 2019: 11,775
--- 6.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Maryland in 2019: 10,092
--- #20 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8oZ0n00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#5. North Carolina

- Moved from Maryland to North Carolina in 2019: 13,408
--- 7.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 5,453
--- #11 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8oZ0n00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

- Moved from Maryland to Florida in 2019: 14,831
--- 8.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Maryland in 2019: 7,766
--- #19 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8oZ0n00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#3. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Maryland to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 15,499
--- 8.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maryland in 2019: 17,718
--- #1 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8oZ0n00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#2. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Maryland to Pennsylvania in 2019: 21,659
--- 11.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland in 2019: 14,376
--- #5 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8oZ0n00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#1. Virginia

- Moved from Maryland to Virginia in 2019: 27,172
--- 14.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 23,429
--- #4 most common destination from Virginia

POTUS
