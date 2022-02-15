ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Where people in Georgia are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8oTiR00
Canva

Where people in Georgia are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Georgia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Georgia in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8oTiR00
spablab // Flickr

#50. Rhode Island

- Moved from Georgia to Rhode Island in 2019: 84
--- 0.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Georgia in 2019: 1,016
--- #9 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0ck8oTiR00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#49. Montana

- Moved from Georgia to Montana in 2019: 149
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Georgia in 2019: 359
--- #27 most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0ck8oTiR00
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#48. Wyoming

- Moved from Georgia to Wyoming in 2019: 203
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to Georgia in 2019: 968
--- #10 most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8oTiR00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. New Hampshire

- Moved from Georgia to New Hampshire in 2019: 216
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Georgia in 2019: 686
--- #15 most common destination from New Hampshire

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#46. Maine

- Moved from Georgia to Maine in 2019: 244
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Georgia in 2019: 252
--- #24 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ck8oTiR00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#45. Vermont

- Moved from Georgia to Vermont in 2019: 285
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Georgia in 2019: 265
--- #21 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck8oTiR00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#44. Delaware

- Moved from Georgia to Delaware in 2019: 344
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Georgia in 2019: 1,076
--- #8 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0ck8oTiR00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#43. Nebraska

- Moved from Georgia to Nebraska in 2019: 358
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Georgia in 2019: 2,881
--- #5 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck8oTiR00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#42. Idaho

- Moved from Georgia to Idaho in 2019: 397
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Georgia in 2019: 159
--- #28 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0ck8oTiR00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#41. South Dakota

- Moved from Georgia to South Dakota in 2019: 436
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Georgia in 2019: 500
--- #17 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck8oTiR00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Iowa

- Moved from Georgia to Iowa in 2019: 498
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Georgia in 2019: 1,566
--- #16 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8oTiR00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#39. West Virginia

- Moved from Georgia to West Virginia in 2019: 658
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 408
--- #20 (tie) most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8oTiR00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Utah

- Moved from Georgia to Utah in 2019: 668
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Georgia in 2019: 1,182
--- #21 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0ck8oTiR00
Canva

#37. Alaska

- Moved from Georgia to Alaska in 2019: 743
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Georgia in 2019: 1,378
--- #10 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8oTiR00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#36. Oregon

- Moved from Georgia to Oregon in 2019: 848
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Georgia in 2019: 1,024
--- #21 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0ck8oTiR00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#35. North Dakota

- Moved from Georgia to North Dakota in 2019: 903
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Georgia in 2019: 0
--- #45 most common destination from North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck8oTiR00
Pixabay

#34. New Mexico

- Moved from Georgia to New Mexico in 2019: 1,019
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Georgia in 2019: 102
--- #41 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8oTiR00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#33. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Georgia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,190
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Georgia in 2019: 934
--- #10 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8oTiR00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#32. Connecticut

- Moved from Georgia to Connecticut in 2019: 1,266
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Georgia in 2019: 2,927
--- #11 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8oTiR00
Canva

#31. Arkansas

- Moved from Georgia to Arkansas in 2019: 1,352
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,322
--- #6 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8oTiR00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#30. Nevada

- Moved from Georgia to Nevada in 2019: 1,432
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Georgia in 2019: 1,991
--- #18 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8oTiR00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wisconsin

- Moved from Georgia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,783
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Georgia in 2019: 3,898
--- #9 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck8oTiR00
Canva

#28. Hawaii

- Moved from Georgia to Hawaii in 2019: 1,836
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Georgia in 2019: 2,069
--- #10 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8oTiR00
Canva

#27. Minnesota

- Moved from Georgia to Minnesota in 2019: 1,862
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Georgia in 2019: 968
--- #27 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck8oTiR00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Oklahoma

- Moved from Georgia to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,888
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Georgia in 2019: 1,538
--- #15 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8oTiR00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#25. New Jersey

- Moved from Georgia to New Jersey in 2019: 1,915
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Georgia in 2019: 8,455
--- #8 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8oTiR00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Indiana

- Moved from Georgia to Indiana in 2019: 2,117
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Georgia in 2019: 3,020
--- #14 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8oTiR00
Canva

#23. Mississippi

- Moved from Georgia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,271
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Georgia in 2019: 5,502
--- #3 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8oTiR00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#22. Washington

- Moved from Georgia to Washington in 2019: 2,611
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Georgia in 2019: 2,879
--- #18 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8oTiR00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#21. Louisiana

- Moved from Georgia to Louisiana in 2019: 2,809
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Georgia in 2019: 2,845
--- #8 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8oTiR00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kansas

- Moved from Georgia to Kansas in 2019: 3,105
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,931
--- #6 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8oTiR00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Illinois

- Moved from Georgia to Illinois in 2019: 3,610
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Georgia in 2019: 14,438
--- #7 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8oTiR00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#18. Maryland

- Moved from Georgia to Maryland in 2019: 3,720
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Georgia in 2019: 1,992
--- #19 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8oTiR00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#17. Kentucky

- Moved from Georgia to Kentucky in 2019: 3,740
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Georgia in 2019: 2,614
--- #10 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8oTiR00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#16. Arizona

- Moved from Georgia to Arizona in 2019: 3,947
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Georgia in 2019: 2,362
--- #21 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8oTiR00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Massachusetts

- Moved from Georgia to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,290
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Georgia in 2019: 2,876
--- #17 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8oTiR00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#14. Michigan

- Moved from Georgia to Michigan in 2019: 5,249
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Georgia in 2019: 4,281
--- #13 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8oTiR00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#13. Missouri

- Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863
--- #6 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8oTiR00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#12. New York

- Moved from Georgia to New York in 2019: 5,938
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Georgia in 2019: 14,641
--- #10 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8oTiR00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#11. Colorado

- Moved from Georgia to Colorado in 2019: 6,985
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Georgia in 2019: 2,904
--- #26 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8oTiR00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#10. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Georgia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,481
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Georgia in 2019: 7,726
--- #11 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8oTiR00
Canva

#9. Ohio

- Moved from Georgia to Ohio in 2019: 7,669
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Georgia in 2019: 5,146
--- #15 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8oTiR00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#8. Virginia

- Moved from Georgia to Virginia in 2019: 9,246
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 11,686
--- #8 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8oTiR00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#7. Tennessee

- Moved from Georgia to Tennessee in 2019: 12,668
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Georgia in 2019: 17,210
--- #1 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8oTiR00
M Floyd // Flickr

#6. Alabama

- Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993
--- 5.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169
--- #2 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8oTiR00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

- Moved from Georgia to California in 2019: 14,496
--- 5.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Georgia in 2019: 15,437
--- #13 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8oTiR00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#4. South Carolina

- Moved from Georgia to South Carolina in 2019: 16,644
--- 6.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 18,828
--- #2 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8oTiR00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#3. North Carolina

- Moved from Georgia to North Carolina in 2019: 19,017
--- 7.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 15,580
--- #5 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8oTiR00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Texas

- Moved from Georgia to Texas in 2019: 24,209
--- 9.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Georgia in 2019: 22,452
--- #5 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8oTiR00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

- Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681
--- 19.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019: 46,235
--- #1 most common destination from Florida

