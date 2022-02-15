SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Iowa are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Iowa are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Iowa in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Famartin // Wikicommons

#40. Maryland

- Moved from Iowa to Maryland in 2019: 130

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Iowa in 2019: 1,444

--- #23 most common destination from Maryland

Canva

#39. Alaska

- Moved from Iowa to Alaska in 2019: 143

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alaska to Iowa in 2019: 425

--- #30 most common destination from Alaska

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#38. Connecticut

- Moved from Iowa to Connecticut in 2019: 165

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Iowa in 2019: 142

--- #43 most common destination from Connecticut

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#37. Maine

- Moved from Iowa to Maine in 2019: 183

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Iowa in 2019: 0

--- #46 most common destination from Maine

Canva

#36. Mississippi

- Moved from Iowa to Mississippi in 2019: 246

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Mississippi to Iowa in 2019: 424

--- #24 most common destination from Mississippi

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#35. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Iowa to Pennsylvania in 2019: 278

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Iowa in 2019: 318

--- #46 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#34. Louisiana

- Moved from Iowa to Louisiana in 2019: 330

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to Iowa in 2019: 502

--- #33 most common destination from Louisiana

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#33. Montana

- Moved from Iowa to Montana in 2019: 350

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Montana to Iowa in 2019: 402

--- #25 most common destination from Montana

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Massachusetts

- Moved from Iowa to Massachusetts in 2019: 390

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Iowa in 2019: 271

--- #40 most common destination from Massachusetts

spablab // Flickr

#31. Rhode Island

- Moved from Iowa to Rhode Island in 2019: 413

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Rhode Island to Iowa in 2019: 34

--- #38 most common destination from Rhode Island

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oklahoma

- Moved from Iowa to Oklahoma in 2019: 551

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to Iowa in 2019: 261

--- #38 most common destination from Oklahoma

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#29. Michigan

- Moved from Iowa to Michigan in 2019: 600

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Iowa in 2019: 350

--- #39 most common destination from Michigan

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#28. Washington

- Moved from Iowa to Washington in 2019: 644

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Iowa in 2019: 781

--- #39 most common destination from Washington

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#27. North Dakota

- Moved from Iowa to North Dakota in 2019: 652

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Dakota to Iowa in 2019: 76

--- #35 most common destination from North Dakota

Canva

#26. Arkansas

- Moved from Iowa to Arkansas in 2019: 674

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arkansas to Iowa in 2019: 188

--- #35 most common destination from Arkansas

M Floyd // Flickr

#25. Alabama

- Moved from Iowa to Alabama in 2019: 722

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Iowa in 2019: 70

--- #46 most common destination from Alabama

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#24. Oregon

- Moved from Iowa to Oregon in 2019: 802

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to Iowa in 2019: 981

--- #23 most common destination from Oregon

Imilious // Wikicommons

#23. Tennessee

- Moved from Iowa to Tennessee in 2019: 857

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Iowa in 2019: 546

--- #37 most common destination from Tennessee

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#22. South Carolina

- Moved from Iowa to South Carolina in 2019: 871

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Iowa in 2019: 64

--- #48 most common destination from South Carolina

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Utah

- Moved from Iowa to Utah in 2019: 929

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Iowa in 2019: 3

--- #48 most common destination from Utah

Canva

#20. Ohio

- Moved from Iowa to Ohio in 2019: 1,005

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Iowa in 2019: 1,358

--- #28 most common destination from Ohio

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kansas

- Moved from Iowa to Kansas in 2019: 1,010

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to Iowa in 2019: 1,295

--- #17 most common destination from Kansas

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#18. North Carolina

- Moved from Iowa to North Carolina in 2019: 1,227

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Iowa in 2019: 1,307

--- #36 most common destination from North Carolina

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#17. New York

- Moved from Iowa to New York in 2019: 1,554

--- 2.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Iowa in 2019: 489

--- #44 most common destination from New York

Canva

#16. Georgia

- Moved from Iowa to Georgia in 2019: 1,566

--- 2.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Iowa in 2019: 498

--- #40 most common destination from Georgia

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#15. Kentucky

- Moved from Iowa to Kentucky in 2019: 1,573

--- 2.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to Iowa in 2019: 376

--- #30 (tie) most common destination from Kentucky

randy andy // Shutterstock

#14. Nevada

- Moved from Iowa to Nevada in 2019: 1,706

--- 2.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Iowa in 2019: 492

--- #36 most common destination from Nevada

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Indiana

- Moved from Iowa to Indiana in 2019: 1,744

--- 2.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to Iowa in 2019: 836

--- #26 most common destination from Indiana

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

- Moved from Iowa to Virginia in 2019: 1,827

--- 2.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Iowa in 2019: 1,051

--- #39 most common destination from Virginia

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#11. California

- Moved from Iowa to California in 2019: 1,956

--- 2.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Iowa in 2019: 5,819

--- #30 most common destination from California

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#10. Colorado

- Moved from Iowa to Colorado in 2019: 2,589

--- 3.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Iowa in 2019: 4,472

--- #15 most common destination from Colorado

DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Arizona

- Moved from Iowa to Arizona in 2019: 2,982

--- 4.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Iowa in 2019: 2,175

--- #23 most common destination from Arizona

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Texas

- Moved from Iowa to Texas in 2019: 3,306

--- 4.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Iowa in 2019: 3,936

--- #35 most common destination from Texas

tochichi//Wikicommons

#7. South Dakota

- Moved from Iowa to South Dakota in 2019: 3,613

--- 4.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Dakota to Iowa in 2019: 2,276

--- #3 most common destination from South Dakota

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Florida

- Moved from Iowa to Florida in 2019: 3,669

--- 4.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Iowa in 2019: 4,397

--- #28 most common destination from Florida

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wisconsin

- Moved from Iowa to Wisconsin in 2019: 4,289

--- 5.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to Iowa in 2019: 4,722

--- #6 most common destination from Wisconsin

Canva

#4. Minnesota

- Moved from Iowa to Minnesota in 2019: 5,739

--- 7.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to Iowa in 2019: 5,358

--- #9 most common destination from Minnesota

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#3. Missouri

- Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774

--- 7.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461

--- #10 most common destination from Missouri

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#2. Nebraska

- Moved from Iowa to Nebraska in 2019: 6,952

--- 9.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nebraska to Iowa in 2019: 7,454

--- #1 most common destination from Nebraska

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#1. Illinois

- Moved from Iowa to Illinois in 2019: 10,294

--- 13.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Iowa in 2019: 10,843

--- #9 most common destination from Illinois

