Iowa State

Where people in Iowa are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck8oRwz00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Iowa are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Iowa are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Iowa in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8oRwz00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#40. Maryland

- Moved from Iowa to Maryland in 2019: 130
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Iowa in 2019: 1,444
--- #23 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0ck8oRwz00
Canva

#39. Alaska

- Moved from Iowa to Alaska in 2019: 143
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Iowa in 2019: 425
--- #30 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8oRwz00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#38. Connecticut

- Moved from Iowa to Connecticut in 2019: 165
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Iowa in 2019: 142
--- #43 most common destination from Connecticut

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#37. Maine

- Moved from Iowa to Maine in 2019: 183
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Iowa in 2019: 0
--- #46 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8oRwz00
Canva

#36. Mississippi

- Moved from Iowa to Mississippi in 2019: 246
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Iowa in 2019: 424
--- #24 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8oRwz00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#35. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Iowa to Pennsylvania in 2019: 278
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Iowa in 2019: 318
--- #46 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8oRwz00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#34. Louisiana

- Moved from Iowa to Louisiana in 2019: 330
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Iowa in 2019: 502
--- #33 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0ck8oRwz00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#33. Montana

- Moved from Iowa to Montana in 2019: 350
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Iowa in 2019: 402
--- #25 most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8oRwz00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Massachusetts

- Moved from Iowa to Massachusetts in 2019: 390
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Iowa in 2019: 271
--- #40 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8oRwz00
spablab // Flickr

#31. Rhode Island

- Moved from Iowa to Rhode Island in 2019: 413
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Iowa in 2019: 34
--- #38 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck8oRwz00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oklahoma

- Moved from Iowa to Oklahoma in 2019: 551
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Iowa in 2019: 261
--- #38 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8oRwz00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#29. Michigan

- Moved from Iowa to Michigan in 2019: 600
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Iowa in 2019: 350
--- #39 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8oRwz00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#28. Washington

- Moved from Iowa to Washington in 2019: 644
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Iowa in 2019: 781
--- #39 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0ck8oRwz00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#27. North Dakota

- Moved from Iowa to North Dakota in 2019: 652
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Iowa in 2019: 76
--- #35 most common destination from North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8oRwz00
Canva

#26. Arkansas

- Moved from Iowa to Arkansas in 2019: 674
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Iowa in 2019: 188
--- #35 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8oRwz00
M Floyd // Flickr

#25. Alabama

- Moved from Iowa to Alabama in 2019: 722
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Iowa in 2019: 70
--- #46 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8oRwz00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#24. Oregon

- Moved from Iowa to Oregon in 2019: 802
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Iowa in 2019: 981
--- #23 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8oRwz00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#23. Tennessee

- Moved from Iowa to Tennessee in 2019: 857
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Iowa in 2019: 546
--- #37 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8oRwz00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#22. South Carolina

- Moved from Iowa to South Carolina in 2019: 871
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Iowa in 2019: 64
--- #48 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8oRwz00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Utah

- Moved from Iowa to Utah in 2019: 929
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Iowa in 2019: 3
--- #48 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8oRwz00
Canva

#20. Ohio

- Moved from Iowa to Ohio in 2019: 1,005
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Iowa in 2019: 1,358
--- #28 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8oRwz00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kansas

- Moved from Iowa to Kansas in 2019: 1,010
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Iowa in 2019: 1,295
--- #17 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8oRwz00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#18. North Carolina

- Moved from Iowa to North Carolina in 2019: 1,227
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Iowa in 2019: 1,307
--- #36 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8oRwz00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#17. New York

- Moved from Iowa to New York in 2019: 1,554
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Iowa in 2019: 489
--- #44 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8oRwz00
Canva

#16. Georgia

- Moved from Iowa to Georgia in 2019: 1,566
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Iowa in 2019: 498
--- #40 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8oRwz00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#15. Kentucky

- Moved from Iowa to Kentucky in 2019: 1,573
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Iowa in 2019: 376
--- #30 (tie) most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8oRwz00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#14. Nevada

- Moved from Iowa to Nevada in 2019: 1,706
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Iowa in 2019: 492
--- #36 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8oRwz00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Indiana

- Moved from Iowa to Indiana in 2019: 1,744
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Iowa in 2019: 836
--- #26 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8oRwz00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

- Moved from Iowa to Virginia in 2019: 1,827
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Iowa in 2019: 1,051
--- #39 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8oRwz00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#11. California

- Moved from Iowa to California in 2019: 1,956
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Iowa in 2019: 5,819
--- #30 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8oRwz00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#10. Colorado

- Moved from Iowa to Colorado in 2019: 2,589
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Iowa in 2019: 4,472
--- #15 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8oRwz00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Arizona

- Moved from Iowa to Arizona in 2019: 2,982
--- 4.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Iowa in 2019: 2,175
--- #23 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8oRwz00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Texas

- Moved from Iowa to Texas in 2019: 3,306
--- 4.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Iowa in 2019: 3,936
--- #35 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0ck8oRwz00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#7. South Dakota

- Moved from Iowa to South Dakota in 2019: 3,613
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Iowa in 2019: 2,276
--- #3 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8oRwz00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Florida

- Moved from Iowa to Florida in 2019: 3,669
--- 4.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Iowa in 2019: 4,397
--- #28 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8oRwz00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wisconsin

- Moved from Iowa to Wisconsin in 2019: 4,289
--- 5.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Iowa in 2019: 4,722
--- #6 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8oRwz00
Canva

#4. Minnesota

- Moved from Iowa to Minnesota in 2019: 5,739
--- 7.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Iowa in 2019: 5,358
--- #9 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8oRwz00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#3. Missouri

- Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774
--- 7.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461
--- #10 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0ck8oRwz00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#2. Nebraska

- Moved from Iowa to Nebraska in 2019: 6,952
--- 9.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Iowa in 2019: 7,454
--- #1 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8oRwz00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#1. Illinois

- Moved from Iowa to Illinois in 2019: 10,294
--- 13.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Iowa in 2019: 10,843
--- #9 most common destination from Illinois

POTUS
