Illinois State

Where people in Illinois are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8oK1800
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Illinois are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Illinois in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0ck8oK1800
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#50. Wyoming

- Moved from Illinois to Wyoming in 2019: 49
--- 0.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to Illinois in 2019: 109
--- #29 most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck8oK1800
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#49. Idaho

- Moved from Illinois to Idaho in 2019: 268
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Illinois in 2019: 106
--- #35 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8oK1800
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#48. West Virginia

- Moved from Illinois to West Virginia in 2019: 380
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 379
--- #22 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8oK1800
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. New Hampshire

- Moved from Illinois to New Hampshire in 2019: 390
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Illinois in 2019: 507
--- #17 most common destination from New Hampshire

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#46. Maine

- Moved from Illinois to Maine in 2019: 436
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Illinois in 2019: 564
--- #19 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0ck8oK1800
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#45. North Dakota

- Moved from Illinois to North Dakota in 2019: 451
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Illinois in 2019: 445
--- #20 most common destination from North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck8oK1800
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#44. Delaware

- Moved from Illinois to Delaware in 2019: 562
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Illinois in 2019: 213
--- #17 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck8oK1800
Canva

#43. Hawaii

- Moved from Illinois to Hawaii in 2019: 568
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Illinois in 2019: 767
--- #23 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8oK1800
spablab // Flickr

#42. Rhode Island

- Moved from Illinois to Rhode Island in 2019: 624
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Illinois in 2019: 143
--- #25 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ck8oK1800
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#41. Vermont

- Moved from Illinois to Vermont in 2019: 670
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Illinois in 2019: 74
--- #30 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8oK1800
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#40. Louisiana

- Moved from Illinois to Louisiana in 2019: 712
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Illinois in 2019: 805
--- #25 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck8oK1800
Pixabay

#39. New Mexico

- Moved from Illinois to New Mexico in 2019: 836
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Illinois in 2019: 631
--- #22 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0ck8oK1800
Canva

#38. Alaska

- Moved from Illinois to Alaska in 2019: 952
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Illinois in 2019: 135
--- #42 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0ck8oK1800
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#37. Montana

- Moved from Illinois to Montana in 2019: 1,045
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Illinois in 2019: 37
--- #39 most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0ck8oK1800
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#36. Nebraska

- Moved from Illinois to Nebraska in 2019: 1,158
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Illinois in 2019: 1,772
--- #12 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0ck8oK1800
tochichi//Wikicommons

#35. South Dakota

- Moved from Illinois to South Dakota in 2019: 1,300
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Illinois in 2019: 285
--- #24 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8oK1800
Canva

#34. Arkansas

- Moved from Illinois to Arkansas in 2019: 1,308
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Illinois in 2019: 1,202
--- #12 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8oK1800
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#33. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Illinois to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,361
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Illinois in 2019: 865
--- #11 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8oK1800
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#32. Connecticut

- Moved from Illinois to Connecticut in 2019: 1,389
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Illinois in 2019: 1,783
--- #19 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8oK1800
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#31. Oregon

- Moved from Illinois to Oregon in 2019: 1,602
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Illinois in 2019: 1,214
--- #17 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8oK1800
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#30. New Jersey

- Moved from Illinois to New Jersey in 2019: 1,854
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Illinois in 2019: 3,562
--- #16 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8oK1800
Famartin // Wikicommons

#29. Maryland

- Moved from Illinois to Maryland in 2019: 1,929
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Illinois in 2019: 2,572
--- #16 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8oK1800
M Floyd // Flickr

#28. Alabama

- Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658
--- #16 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck8oK1800
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Oklahoma

- Moved from Illinois to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,401
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Illinois in 2019: 2,326
--- #8 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8oK1800
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Kansas

- Moved from Illinois to Kansas in 2019: 2,449
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Illinois in 2019: 2,307
--- #9 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8oK1800
Canva

#25. Mississippi

- Moved from Illinois to Mississippi in 2019: 3,133
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Illinois in 2019: 765
--- #15 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8oK1800
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#24. Washington

- Moved from Illinois to Washington in 2019: 3,829
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Illinois in 2019: 4,364
--- #12 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8oK1800
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591
--- #19 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8oK1800
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Massachusetts

- Moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,050
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Illinois in 2019: 3,693
--- #14 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8oK1800
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#21. South Carolina

- Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518
--- #16 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8oK1800
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Utah

- Moved from Illinois to Utah in 2019: 4,238
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Illinois in 2019: 326
--- #37 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8oK1800
randy andy // Shutterstock

#19. Nevada

- Moved from Illinois to Nevada in 2019: 4,239
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Illinois in 2019: 1,394
--- #20 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8oK1800
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#18. Kentucky

- Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514
--- #8 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8oK1800
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#17. New York

- Moved from Illinois to New York in 2019: 6,447
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Illinois in 2019: 8,032
--- #13 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8oK1800
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#16. North Carolina

- Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792
--- #15 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8oK1800
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#15. Virginia

- Moved from Illinois to Virginia in 2019: 6,562
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 5,338
--- #16 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8oK1800
Canva

#14. Ohio

- Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684
--- #9 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8oK1800
Canva

#13. Minnesota

- Moved from Illinois to Minnesota in 2019: 8,348
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Illinois in 2019: 3,930
--- #10 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8oK1800
Imilious // Wikicommons

#12. Tennessee

- Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518
--- #20 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8oK1800
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#11. Colorado

- Moved from Illinois to Colorado in 2019: 10,153
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Illinois in 2019: 3,455
--- #21 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8oK1800
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#10. Michigan

- Moved from Illinois to Michigan in 2019: 10,177
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Illinois in 2019: 10,396
--- #4 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck8oK1800
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Iowa

- Moved from Illinois to Iowa in 2019: 10,843
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Illinois in 2019: 10,294
--- #1 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8oK1800
DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Arizona

- Moved from Illinois to Arizona in 2019: 10,915
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Illinois in 2019: 5,054
--- #10 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8oK1800
Canva

#7. Georgia

- Moved from Illinois to Georgia in 2019: 14,438
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Illinois in 2019: 3,610
--- #19 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8oK1800
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#6. Missouri

- Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366
--- 5.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389
--- #2 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8oK1800
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wisconsin

- Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402
--- 7.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021
--- #2 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8oK1800
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

- Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747
--- 7.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106
--- #18 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8oK1800
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. California

- Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085
--- 7.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692
--- #14 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8oK1800
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425
--- 7.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534
--- #11 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8oK1800
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Indiana

- Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328
--- 11.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156
--- #2 most common destination from Indiana

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Community Policy