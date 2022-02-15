ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Where people in Michigan are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

Where people in Michigan are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Michigan are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Michigan in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#40. Montana

- Moved from Michigan to Montana in 2019: 346
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Michigan in 2019: 75
--- #37 most common destination from Montana

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Iowa

- Moved from Michigan to Iowa in 2019: 350
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Michigan in 2019: 600
--- #29 most common destination from Iowa

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#38. Maine

- Moved from Michigan to Maine in 2019: 494
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Michigan in 2019: 1,716
--- #8 most common destination from Maine

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#37. Nebraska

- Moved from Michigan to Nebraska in 2019: 510
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Michigan in 2019: 948
--- #16 most common destination from Nebraska

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Kansas

- Moved from Michigan to Kansas in 2019: 537
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Michigan in 2019: 1,039
--- #23 most common destination from Kansas

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#35. Louisiana

- Moved from Michigan to Louisiana in 2019: 554
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Michigan in 2019: 686
--- #28 most common destination from Louisiana

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. New Hampshire

- Moved from Michigan to New Hampshire in 2019: 581
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Michigan in 2019: 742
--- #11 most common destination from New Hampshire

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#33. Idaho

- Moved from Michigan to Idaho in 2019: 607
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Michigan in 2019: 205
--- #25 most common destination from Idaho

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Utah

- Moved from Michigan to Utah in 2019: 748
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Michigan in 2019: 428
--- #34 most common destination from Utah

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#31. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Michigan to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 758
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Michigan in 2019: 214
--- #29 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oklahoma

- Moved from Michigan to Oklahoma in 2019: 794
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Michigan in 2019: 780
--- #24 most common destination from Oklahoma

Canva

#29. Arkansas

- Moved from Michigan to Arkansas in 2019: 820
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Michigan in 2019: 464
--- #24 most common destination from Arkansas

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#28. North Dakota

- Moved from Michigan to North Dakota in 2019: 1,015
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Michigan in 2019: 717
--- #15 most common destination from North Dakota

Famartin // Wikicommons

#27. Maryland

- Moved from Michigan to Maryland in 2019: 1,017
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Michigan in 2019: 984
--- #28 most common destination from Maryland

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#26. Connecticut

- Moved from Michigan to Connecticut in 2019: 1,091
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Michigan in 2019: 1,569
--- #21 most common destination from Connecticut

randy andy // Shutterstock

#25. Nevada

- Moved from Michigan to Nevada in 2019: 1,229
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Michigan in 2019: 1,348
--- #21 most common destination from Nevada

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#24. Oregon

- Moved from Michigan to Oregon in 2019: 1,250
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Michigan in 2019: 1,110
--- #19 most common destination from Oregon

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Massachusetts

- Moved from Michigan to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,260
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Michigan in 2019: 2,271
--- #23 most common destination from Massachusetts

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#22. Missouri

- Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800
--- #14 most common destination from Missouri

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#21. New Jersey

- Moved from Michigan to New Jersey in 2019: 1,657
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Michigan in 2019: 1,267
--- #24 most common destination from New Jersey

M Floyd // Flickr

#20. Alabama

- Moved from Michigan to Alabama in 2019: 1,893
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Michigan in 2019: 1,997
--- #13 most common destination from Alabama

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#19. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Michigan to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,969
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan in 2019: 5,074
--- #16 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#18. South Carolina

- Moved from Michigan to South Carolina in 2019: 2,251
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 1,241
--- #19 most common destination from South Carolina

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#17. Colorado

- Moved from Michigan to Colorado in 2019: 3,101
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Michigan in 2019: 2,459
--- #28 most common destination from Colorado

Canva

#16. Minnesota

- Moved from Michigan to Minnesota in 2019: 3,106
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Michigan in 2019: 1,747
--- #16 most common destination from Minnesota

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#15. Washington

- Moved from Michigan to Washington in 2019: 3,703
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Michigan in 2019: 1,726
--- #30 most common destination from Washington

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#14. Kentucky

- Moved from Michigan to Kentucky in 2019: 3,825
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Michigan in 2019: 1,961
--- #13 most common destination from Kentucky

Canva

#13. Georgia

- Moved from Michigan to Georgia in 2019: 4,281
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Michigan in 2019: 5,249
--- #14 most common destination from Georgia

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wisconsin

- Moved from Michigan to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,307
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Michigan in 2019: 4,361
--- #8 most common destination from Wisconsin

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#11. New York

- Moved from Michigan to New York in 2019: 5,504
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Michigan in 2019: 6,078
--- #18 most common destination from New York

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#10. Virginia

- Moved from Michigan to Virginia in 2019: 6,012
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Michigan in 2019: 3,468
--- #21 most common destination from Virginia

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#9. North Carolina

- Moved from Michigan to North Carolina in 2019: 6,302
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 2,971
--- #21 most common destination from North Carolina

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#8. California

- Moved from Michigan to California in 2019: 6,406
--- 4.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Michigan in 2019: 8,672
--- #22 most common destination from California

Imilious // Wikicommons

#7. Tennessee

- Moved from Michigan to Tennessee in 2019: 6,548
--- 4.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Michigan in 2019: 4,489
--- #12 most common destination from Tennessee

DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Arizona

- Moved from Michigan to Arizona in 2019: 7,914
--- 5.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Michigan in 2019: 3,447
--- #15 most common destination from Arizona

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Indiana

- Moved from Michigan to Indiana in 2019: 8,509
--- 5.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Michigan in 2019: 11,026
--- #5 most common destination from Indiana

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#4. Illinois

- Moved from Michigan to Illinois in 2019: 10,396
--- 6.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Michigan in 2019: 10,177
--- #10 most common destination from Illinois

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Texas

- Moved from Michigan to Texas in 2019: 11,061
--- 7.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Michigan in 2019: 8,434
--- #19 most common destination from Texas

Canva

#2. Ohio

- Moved from Michigan to Ohio in 2019: 14,049
--- 9.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Michigan in 2019: 12,261
--- #4 most common destination from Ohio

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

- Moved from Michigan to Florida in 2019: 21,668
--- 14.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Michigan in 2019: 9,941
--- #17 most common destination from Florida

