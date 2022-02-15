ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Where people in Maine are moving to most

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Maine are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Maine in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8oIFg00
Canva

#30. Minnesota

- Moved from Maine to Minnesota in 2019: 207
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Maine in 2019: 0
--- #48 (tie) most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8oIFg00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#29. Maryland

- Moved from Maine to Maryland in 2019: 213
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Maine in 2019: 787
--- #34 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8oIFg00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#28. Arizona

- Moved from Maine to Arizona in 2019: 218
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Maine in 2019: 317
--- #47 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8oIFg00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#27. West Virginia

- Moved from Maine to West Virginia in 2019: 223
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Maine in 2019: 11
--- #43 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck8oIFg00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#26. Idaho

- Moved from Maine to Idaho in 2019: 231
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Maine in 2019: 21
--- #43 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8oIFg00
Canva

#25. Ohio

- Moved from Maine to Ohio in 2019: 251
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Maine in 2019: 446
--- #39 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8oIFg00
Canva

#24. Georgia

- Moved from Maine to Georgia in 2019: 252
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Maine in 2019: 244
--- #46 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8oIFg00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#23. Tennessee

- Moved from Maine to Tennessee in 2019: 339
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Maine in 2019: 377
--- #42 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8oIFg00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#22. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Maine to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 448
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maine in 2019: 210
--- #30 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8oIFg00
spablab // Flickr

#21. Rhode Island

- Moved from Maine to Rhode Island in 2019: 475
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Maine in 2019: 351
--- #17 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8oIFg00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#20. North Carolina

- Moved from Maine to North Carolina in 2019: 526
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Maine in 2019: 2,042
--- #27 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8oIFg00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Illinois

- Moved from Maine to Illinois in 2019: 564
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Maine in 2019: 436
--- #46 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ck8oIFg00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#18. Vermont

- Moved from Maine to Vermont in 2019: 565
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Maine in 2019: 424
--- #14 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8oIFg00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#17. Oregon

- Moved from Maine to Oregon in 2019: 630
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Maine in 2019: 306
--- #41 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8oIFg00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. Missouri

- Moved from Maine to Missouri in 2019: 644
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Maine in 2019: 67
--- #48 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8oIFg00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#15. Connecticut

- Moved from Maine to Connecticut in 2019: 743
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Maine in 2019: 3,092
--- #9 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8oIFg00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#14. South Carolina

- Moved from Maine to South Carolina in 2019: 833
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Maine in 2019: 306
--- #38 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8oIFg00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Virginia

- Moved from Maine to Virginia in 2019: 856
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Maine in 2019: 307
--- #48 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8oIFg00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#12. Washington

- Moved from Maine to Washington in 2019: 864
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Maine in 2019: 541
--- #42 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8oIFg00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#11. Colorado

- Moved from Maine to Colorado in 2019: 900
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Maine in 2019: 982
--- #40 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8oIFg00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#10. New Jersey

- Moved from Maine to New Jersey in 2019: 916
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Maine in 2019: 422
--- #38 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8oIFg00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Texas

- Moved from Maine to Texas in 2019: 1,212
--- 3.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Maine in 2019: 459
--- #50 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8oIFg00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#8. Michigan

- Moved from Maine to Michigan in 2019: 1,716
--- 4.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Maine in 2019: 494
--- #38 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8oIFg00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#7. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Maine to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,787
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Maine in 2019: 1,249
--- #34 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8oIFg00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#6. Kentucky

- Moved from Maine to Kentucky in 2019: 1,893
--- 4.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Maine in 2019: 236
--- #33 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8oIFg00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. New York

- Moved from Maine to New York in 2019: 1,918
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Maine in 2019: 1,273
--- #39 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8oIFg00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

- Moved from Maine to California in 2019: 2,335
--- 6.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Maine in 2019: 1,644
--- #45 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8oIFg00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. New Hampshire

- Moved from Maine to New Hampshire in 2019: 4,524
--- 11.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Maine in 2019: 5,838
--- #2 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8oIFg00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from Maine to Florida in 2019: 4,812
--- 12.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Maine in 2019: 2,797
--- #35 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8oIFg00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Massachusetts

- Moved from Maine to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,122
--- 16.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Maine in 2019: 7,005
--- #8 most common destination from Massachusetts

