Where people in Maine are moving to most
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Where people in Maine are moving to most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Maine are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Maine in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
You may also like: Highest rated beer in Maine
Canva
#30. Minnesota
- Moved from Maine to Minnesota in 2019: 207
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Maine in 2019: 0
--- #48 (tie) most common destination from Minnesota
Famartin // Wikicommons
#29. Maryland
- Moved from Maine to Maryland in 2019: 213
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Maine in 2019: 787
--- #34 most common destination from Maryland
DPPed// Wikimedia
#28. Arizona
- Moved from Maine to Arizona in 2019: 218
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Maine in 2019: 317
--- #47 most common destination from Arizona
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons
#27. West Virginia
- Moved from Maine to West Virginia in 2019: 223
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Maine in 2019: 11
--- #43 most common destination from West Virginia
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#26. Idaho
- Moved from Maine to Idaho in 2019: 231
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Maine in 2019: 21
--- #43 most common destination from Idaho
You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Maine
Canva
#25. Ohio
- Moved from Maine to Ohio in 2019: 251
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Maine in 2019: 446
--- #39 most common destination from Ohio
Canva
#24. Georgia
- Moved from Maine to Georgia in 2019: 252
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Maine in 2019: 244
--- #46 most common destination from Georgia
Imilious // Wikicommons
#23. Tennessee
- Moved from Maine to Tennessee in 2019: 339
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Maine in 2019: 377
--- #42 most common destination from Tennessee
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#22. Washington, D.C.
- Moved from Maine to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 448
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maine in 2019: 210
--- #30 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
spablab // Flickr
#21. Rhode Island
- Moved from Maine to Rhode Island in 2019: 475
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Maine in 2019: 351
--- #17 most common destination from Rhode Island
You may also like: Countries Maine exports the most goods to
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#20. North Carolina
- Moved from Maine to North Carolina in 2019: 526
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Maine in 2019: 2,042
--- #27 most common destination from North Carolina
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#19. Illinois
- Moved from Maine to Illinois in 2019: 564
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Maine in 2019: 436
--- #46 most common destination from Illinois
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#18. Vermont
- Moved from Maine to Vermont in 2019: 565
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Maine in 2019: 424
--- #14 most common destination from Vermont
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#17. Oregon
- Moved from Maine to Oregon in 2019: 630
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Maine in 2019: 306
--- #41 most common destination from Oregon
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#16. Missouri
- Moved from Maine to Missouri in 2019: 644
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Maine in 2019: 67
--- #48 most common destination from Missouri
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Maine
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#15. Connecticut
- Moved from Maine to Connecticut in 2019: 743
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Maine in 2019: 3,092
--- #9 most common destination from Connecticut
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#14. South Carolina
- Moved from Maine to South Carolina in 2019: 833
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Maine in 2019: 306
--- #38 most common destination from South Carolina
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#13. Virginia
- Moved from Maine to Virginia in 2019: 856
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Maine in 2019: 307
--- #48 most common destination from Virginia
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#12. Washington
- Moved from Maine to Washington in 2019: 864
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Maine in 2019: 541
--- #42 most common destination from Washington
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#11. Colorado
- Moved from Maine to Colorado in 2019: 900
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Maine in 2019: 982
--- #40 most common destination from Colorado
You may also like: See how many rural hospitals in Maine have closed since 2005
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#10. New Jersey
- Moved from Maine to New Jersey in 2019: 916
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Maine in 2019: 422
--- #38 most common destination from New Jersey
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Texas
- Moved from Maine to Texas in 2019: 1,212
--- 3.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Maine in 2019: 459
--- #50 most common destination from Texas
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#8. Michigan
- Moved from Maine to Michigan in 2019: 1,716
--- 4.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Maine in 2019: 494
--- #38 most common destination from Michigan
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#7. Pennsylvania
- Moved from Maine to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,787
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Maine in 2019: 1,249
--- #34 most common destination from Pennsylvania
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#6. Kentucky
- Moved from Maine to Kentucky in 2019: 1,893
--- 4.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Maine in 2019: 236
--- #33 most common destination from Kentucky
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Maine
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#5. New York
- Moved from Maine to New York in 2019: 1,918
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Maine in 2019: 1,273
--- #39 most common destination from New York
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#4. California
- Moved from Maine to California in 2019: 2,335
--- 6.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Maine in 2019: 1,644
--- #45 most common destination from California
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. New Hampshire
- Moved from Maine to New Hampshire in 2019: 4,524
--- 11.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Maine in 2019: 5,838
--- #2 most common destination from New Hampshire
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Florida
- Moved from Maine to Florida in 2019: 4,812
--- 12.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Maine in 2019: 2,797
--- #35 most common destination from Florida
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. Massachusetts
- Moved from Maine to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,122
--- 16.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Maine in 2019: 7,005
--- #8 most common destination from Massachusetts
You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential Maine uses
Comments / 0