Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Where people in Maine are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Maine are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Maine in 2019.

Canva

#30. Minnesota

- Moved from Maine to Minnesota in 2019: 207

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to Maine in 2019: 0

--- #48 (tie) most common destination from Minnesota

Famartin // Wikicommons

#29. Maryland

- Moved from Maine to Maryland in 2019: 213

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Maine in 2019: 787

--- #34 most common destination from Maryland

DPPed// Wikimedia

#28. Arizona

- Moved from Maine to Arizona in 2019: 218

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Maine in 2019: 317

--- #47 most common destination from Arizona

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#27. West Virginia

- Moved from Maine to West Virginia in 2019: 223

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to Maine in 2019: 11

--- #43 most common destination from West Virginia

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#26. Idaho

- Moved from Maine to Idaho in 2019: 231

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Idaho to Maine in 2019: 21

--- #43 most common destination from Idaho

Canva

#25. Ohio

- Moved from Maine to Ohio in 2019: 251

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Maine in 2019: 446

--- #39 most common destination from Ohio

Canva

#24. Georgia

- Moved from Maine to Georgia in 2019: 252

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Maine in 2019: 244

--- #46 most common destination from Georgia

Imilious // Wikicommons

#23. Tennessee

- Moved from Maine to Tennessee in 2019: 339

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Maine in 2019: 377

--- #42 most common destination from Tennessee

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#22. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Maine to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 448

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maine in 2019: 210

--- #30 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

spablab // Flickr

#21. Rhode Island

- Moved from Maine to Rhode Island in 2019: 475

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Rhode Island to Maine in 2019: 351

--- #17 most common destination from Rhode Island

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#20. North Carolina

- Moved from Maine to North Carolina in 2019: 526

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Maine in 2019: 2,042

--- #27 most common destination from North Carolina

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Illinois

- Moved from Maine to Illinois in 2019: 564

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Maine in 2019: 436

--- #46 most common destination from Illinois

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#18. Vermont

- Moved from Maine to Vermont in 2019: 565

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Vermont to Maine in 2019: 424

--- #14 most common destination from Vermont

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#17. Oregon

- Moved from Maine to Oregon in 2019: 630

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to Maine in 2019: 306

--- #41 most common destination from Oregon

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. Missouri

- Moved from Maine to Missouri in 2019: 644

--- 1.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Maine in 2019: 67

--- #48 most common destination from Missouri

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#15. Connecticut

- Moved from Maine to Connecticut in 2019: 743

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Maine in 2019: 3,092

--- #9 most common destination from Connecticut

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#14. South Carolina

- Moved from Maine to South Carolina in 2019: 833

--- 2.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Maine in 2019: 306

--- #38 most common destination from South Carolina

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Virginia

- Moved from Maine to Virginia in 2019: 856

--- 2.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Maine in 2019: 307

--- #48 most common destination from Virginia

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#12. Washington

- Moved from Maine to Washington in 2019: 864

--- 2.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Maine in 2019: 541

--- #42 most common destination from Washington

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#11. Colorado

- Moved from Maine to Colorado in 2019: 900

--- 2.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Maine in 2019: 982

--- #40 most common destination from Colorado

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#10. New Jersey

- Moved from Maine to New Jersey in 2019: 916

--- 2.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Maine in 2019: 422

--- #38 most common destination from New Jersey

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Texas

- Moved from Maine to Texas in 2019: 1,212

--- 3.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Maine in 2019: 459

--- #50 most common destination from Texas

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#8. Michigan

- Moved from Maine to Michigan in 2019: 1,716

--- 4.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Maine in 2019: 494

--- #38 most common destination from Michigan

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#7. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Maine to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,787

--- 4.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Maine in 2019: 1,249

--- #34 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#6. Kentucky

- Moved from Maine to Kentucky in 2019: 1,893

--- 4.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to Maine in 2019: 236

--- #33 most common destination from Kentucky

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. New York

- Moved from Maine to New York in 2019: 1,918

--- 5.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Maine in 2019: 1,273

--- #39 most common destination from New York

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

- Moved from Maine to California in 2019: 2,335

--- 6.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Maine in 2019: 1,644

--- #45 most common destination from California

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. New Hampshire

- Moved from Maine to New Hampshire in 2019: 4,524

--- 11.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Maine in 2019: 5,838

--- #2 most common destination from New Hampshire

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from Maine to Florida in 2019: 4,812

--- 12.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Maine in 2019: 2,797

--- #35 most common destination from Florida

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Massachusetts

- Moved from Maine to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,122

--- 16.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Maine in 2019: 7,005

--- #8 most common destination from Massachusetts

