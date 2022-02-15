Where people in Massachusetts are moving to most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Massachusetts are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Massachusetts in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
#40. Iowa
- Moved from Massachusetts to Iowa in 2019: 271
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Massachusetts in 2019: 390
--- #32 most common destination from Iowa
#39. Louisiana
- Moved from Massachusetts to Louisiana in 2019: 277
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,831
--- #12 most common destination from Louisiana
#38. Kentucky
- Moved from Massachusetts to Kentucky in 2019: 301
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Massachusetts in 2019: 621
--- #23 most common destination from Kentucky
#37. Montana
- Moved from Massachusetts to Montana in 2019: 374
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Massachusetts in 2019: 392
--- #26 most common destination from Montana
#36. Nevada
- Moved from Massachusetts to Nevada in 2019: 407
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Massachusetts in 2019: 869
--- #29 most common destination from Nevada
#35. West Virginia
- Moved from Massachusetts to West Virginia in 2019: 425
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 63
--- #40 most common destination from West Virginia
#34. Missouri
- Moved from Massachusetts to Missouri in 2019: 464
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Massachusetts in 2019: 662
--- #34 most common destination from Missouri
#33. Indiana
- Moved from Massachusetts to Indiana in 2019: 469
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,366
--- #25 most common destination from Indiana
#32. Hawaii
- Moved from Massachusetts to Hawaii in 2019: 489
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Massachusetts in 2019: 449
--- #28 most common destination from Hawaii
#31. Alaska
- Moved from Massachusetts to Alaska in 2019: 515
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Massachusetts in 2019: 553
--- #26 most common destination from Alaska
#30. Utah
- Moved from Massachusetts to Utah in 2019: 545
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,286
--- #17 most common destination from Utah
#29. Delaware
- Moved from Massachusetts to Delaware in 2019: 548
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Massachusetts in 2019: 13
--- #27 most common destination from Delaware
#28. Wisconsin
- Moved from Massachusetts to Wisconsin in 2019: 584
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Massachusetts in 2019: 281
--- #39 most common destination from Wisconsin
#27. Tennessee
- Moved from Massachusetts to Tennessee in 2019: 1,109
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,933
--- #23 most common destination from Tennessee
#26. Alabama
- Moved from Massachusetts to Alabama in 2019: 1,452
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,099
--- #21 most common destination from Alabama
#25. Oregon
- Moved from Massachusetts to Oregon in 2019: 1,689
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,288
--- #16 most common destination from Oregon
#24. Maryland
- Moved from Massachusetts to Maryland in 2019: 2,248
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,521
--- #14 most common destination from Maryland
#23. Michigan
- Moved from Massachusetts to Michigan in 2019: 2,271
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,260
--- #23 most common destination from Michigan
#22. Ohio
- Moved from Massachusetts to Ohio in 2019: 2,304
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,190
--- #22 most common destination from Ohio
#21. Washington, D.C.
- Moved from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,383
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Massachusetts in 2019: 956
--- #9 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
#20. Minnesota
- Moved from Massachusetts to Minnesota in 2019: 2,442
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,344
--- #21 most common destination from Minnesota
#19. New Jersey
- Moved from Massachusetts to New Jersey in 2019: 2,726
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Massachusetts in 2019: 5,638
--- #12 most common destination from New Jersey
#18. Arizona
- Moved from Massachusetts to Arizona in 2019: 2,745
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,228
--- #32 most common destination from Arizona
#17. Georgia
- Moved from Massachusetts to Georgia in 2019: 2,876
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,290
--- #15 most common destination from Georgia
#16. South Carolina
- Moved from Massachusetts to South Carolina in 2019: 3,094
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,647
--- #12 most common destination from South Carolina
#15. Washington
- Moved from Massachusetts to Washington in 2019: 3,526
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,353
--- #21 most common destination from Washington
#14. Illinois
- Moved from Massachusetts to Illinois in 2019: 3,693
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,050
--- #22 most common destination from Illinois
#13. Vermont
- Moved from Massachusetts to Vermont in 2019: 4,045
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,167
--- #4 most common destination from Vermont
#12. Pennsylvania
- Moved from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,551
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,043
--- #13 most common destination from Pennsylvania
#11. North Carolina
- Moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina in 2019: 5,389
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,812
--- #18 most common destination from North Carolina
#10. Virginia
- Moved from Massachusetts to Virginia in 2019: 5,480
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,768
--- #20 most common destination from Virginia
#9. Colorado
- Moved from Massachusetts to Colorado in 2019: 6,053
--- 3.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,094
--- #30 most common destination from Colorado
#8. Maine
- Moved from Massachusetts to Maine in 2019: 7,005
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,122
--- #1 most common destination from Maine
#7. Texas
- Moved from Massachusetts to Texas in 2019: 8,277
--- 4.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,088
--- #24 most common destination from Texas
#6. Rhode Island
- Moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2019: 12,742
--- 7.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Massachusetts in 2019: 7,784
--- #1 most common destination from Rhode Island
#5. Connecticut
- Moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut in 2019: 13,020
--- 7.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,690
--- #3 most common destination from Connecticut
#4. California
- Moved from Massachusetts to California in 2019: 16,158
--- 9.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,430
--- #18 most common destination from California
#3. Florida
- Moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 2019: 17,056
--- 9.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Massachusetts in 2019: 10,360
--- #16 most common destination from Florida
#2. New York
- Moved from Massachusetts to New York in 2019: 17,910
--- 10.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Massachusetts in 2019: 17,143
--- #8 most common destination from New York
#1. New Hampshire
- Moved from Massachusetts to New Hampshire in 2019: 18,723
--- 10.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,731
--- #1 most common destination from New Hampshire
