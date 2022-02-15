ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Where people in Massachusetts are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8oEim00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Where people in Massachusetts are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Massachusetts are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Massachusetts in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck8oEim00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Iowa

- Moved from Massachusetts to Iowa in 2019: 271
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Massachusetts in 2019: 390
--- #32 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8oEim00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#39. Louisiana

- Moved from Massachusetts to Louisiana in 2019: 277
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,831
--- #12 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8oEim00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#38. Kentucky

- Moved from Massachusetts to Kentucky in 2019: 301
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Massachusetts in 2019: 621
--- #23 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0ck8oEim00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#37. Montana

- Moved from Massachusetts to Montana in 2019: 374
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Massachusetts in 2019: 392
--- #26 most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8oEim00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#36. Nevada

- Moved from Massachusetts to Nevada in 2019: 407
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Massachusetts in 2019: 869
--- #29 most common destination from Nevada

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8oEim00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#35. West Virginia

- Moved from Massachusetts to West Virginia in 2019: 425
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 63
--- #40 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8oEim00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#34. Missouri

- Moved from Massachusetts to Missouri in 2019: 464
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Massachusetts in 2019: 662
--- #34 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8oEim00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Indiana

- Moved from Massachusetts to Indiana in 2019: 469
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,366
--- #25 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck8oEim00
Canva

#32. Hawaii

- Moved from Massachusetts to Hawaii in 2019: 489
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Massachusetts in 2019: 449
--- #28 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0ck8oEim00
Canva

#31. Alaska

- Moved from Massachusetts to Alaska in 2019: 515
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Massachusetts in 2019: 553
--- #26 most common destination from Alaska

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8oEim00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Utah

- Moved from Massachusetts to Utah in 2019: 545
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,286
--- #17 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck8oEim00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#29. Delaware

- Moved from Massachusetts to Delaware in 2019: 548
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Massachusetts in 2019: 13
--- #27 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8oEim00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wisconsin

- Moved from Massachusetts to Wisconsin in 2019: 584
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Massachusetts in 2019: 281
--- #39 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8oEim00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#27. Tennessee

- Moved from Massachusetts to Tennessee in 2019: 1,109
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,933
--- #23 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8oEim00
M Floyd // Flickr

#26. Alabama

- Moved from Massachusetts to Alabama in 2019: 1,452
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,099
--- #21 most common destination from Alabama

You may also like: Best school districts in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8oEim00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Oregon

- Moved from Massachusetts to Oregon in 2019: 1,689
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,288
--- #16 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8oEim00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#24. Maryland

- Moved from Massachusetts to Maryland in 2019: 2,248
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,521
--- #14 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8oEim00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#23. Michigan

- Moved from Massachusetts to Michigan in 2019: 2,271
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,260
--- #23 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8oEim00
Canva

#22. Ohio

- Moved from Massachusetts to Ohio in 2019: 2,304
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,190
--- #22 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8oEim00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#21. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,383
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Massachusetts in 2019: 956
--- #9 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8oEim00
Canva

#20. Minnesota

- Moved from Massachusetts to Minnesota in 2019: 2,442
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,344
--- #21 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8oEim00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#19. New Jersey

- Moved from Massachusetts to New Jersey in 2019: 2,726
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Massachusetts in 2019: 5,638
--- #12 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8oEim00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Arizona

- Moved from Massachusetts to Arizona in 2019: 2,745
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,228
--- #32 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8oEim00
Canva

#17. Georgia

- Moved from Massachusetts to Georgia in 2019: 2,876
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,290
--- #15 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8oEim00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#16. South Carolina

- Moved from Massachusetts to South Carolina in 2019: 3,094
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,647
--- #12 most common destination from South Carolina

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8oEim00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#15. Washington

- Moved from Massachusetts to Washington in 2019: 3,526
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,353
--- #21 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8oEim00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Illinois

- Moved from Massachusetts to Illinois in 2019: 3,693
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,050
--- #22 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ck8oEim00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#13. Vermont

- Moved from Massachusetts to Vermont in 2019: 4,045
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,167
--- #4 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8oEim00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#12. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,551
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,043
--- #13 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8oEim00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#11. North Carolina

- Moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina in 2019: 5,389
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,812
--- #18 most common destination from North Carolina

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8oEim00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#10. Virginia

- Moved from Massachusetts to Virginia in 2019: 5,480
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,768
--- #20 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8oEim00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#9. Colorado

- Moved from Massachusetts to Colorado in 2019: 6,053
--- 3.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,094
--- #30 most common destination from Colorado

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#8. Maine

- Moved from Massachusetts to Maine in 2019: 7,005
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,122
--- #1 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8oEim00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Texas

- Moved from Massachusetts to Texas in 2019: 8,277
--- 4.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,088
--- #24 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8oEim00
spablab // Flickr

#6. Rhode Island

- Moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2019: 12,742
--- 7.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Massachusetts in 2019: 7,784
--- #1 most common destination from Rhode Island

You may also like: Best high schools in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8oEim00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#5. Connecticut

- Moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut in 2019: 13,020
--- 7.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,690
--- #3 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8oEim00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

- Moved from Massachusetts to California in 2019: 16,158
--- 9.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,430
--- #18 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8oEim00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

- Moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 2019: 17,056
--- 9.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Massachusetts in 2019: 10,360
--- #16 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8oEim00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#2. New York

- Moved from Massachusetts to New York in 2019: 17,910
--- 10.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Massachusetts in 2019: 17,143
--- #8 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8oEim00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. New Hampshire

- Moved from Massachusetts to New Hampshire in 2019: 18,723
--- 10.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,731
--- #1 most common destination from New Hampshire

You may also like: Famous actors from Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, MA
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Dirk#Wikimedia Commons#Louisiana Moved#Louisiana Chris Watson
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy