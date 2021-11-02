Highway 123 Falls Is A 47-Foot Waterfall In Arkansas That You Can Practically View From Your Car
Getting a peek at Highway 123 Falls is as easy as 1-2-3! The 47-foot cascade is situated just a few hundred feet from the highway (hence the name). Being so close to the roadway is a major perk because it means the waterfall couldn’t be easier to access. In fact, in some situations, you can actually view the fall from the comfort of your car.
Watch the video below for a closer look at Arkansas' roadside wonder.
