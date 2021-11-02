Highway 123 Falls Is A 47-Foot Waterfall In Arkansas That You Can Practically View From Your Car

Getting a peek at Highway 123 Falls is as easy as 1-2-3! The 47-foot cascade is situated just a few hundred feet from the highway (hence the name). Being so close to the roadway is a major perk because it means the waterfall couldn’t be easier to access. In fact, in some situations, you can actually view the fall from the comfort of your car.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Highway 123 Falls is a true roadside gem! You’ll find it alongside Highway 123, just north of Hagarville in the Ozark National Forest.

A stunning sight, it cascades over a rocky ledge, dropping 47 feet into the pool below.

The waterfall is situated about 100 yards from the highway. When the trees are bare, you can actually see it from the road.

If it’s not visible from the road; don’t worry. The trek to the waterfall couldn’t be any easier or shorter.

To find the trail, look for a gravel pull-off on the highway, which serves as a makeshift parking lot. After parking, you’ll see a concrete culvert across the highway; the trail begins past the culvert.

Once you reach Highway 123 Falls, you can clamor on the rocks beneath it for some close-up views. Just remember to be careful - the rocks can get slippery.

Watch the video below for a closer look at Arkansas’ roadside wonder.

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to seek out this easy-to-access waterfall? Click here for a map to Highway 123 Falls as well as additional info about the waterfall.

So, did you know about this roadside waterfall? Have you ever visited Highway 123 Falls? If so, what’d you think of the fall? What about its accessibility? Tell us!