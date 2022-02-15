ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in New Mexico are moving to most

Where people in New Mexico are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New Mexico are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from New Mexico in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Montana

- Moved from New Mexico to Montana in 2019: 117
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to New Mexico in 2019: 468
--- #24 most common destination from Montana

#39. Maine

- Moved from New Mexico to Maine in 2019: 124
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to New Mexico in 2019: 119
--- #35 most common destination from Maine

#38. New Jersey

- Moved from New Mexico to New Jersey in 2019: 127
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to New Mexico in 2019: 811
--- #28 most common destination from New Jersey

#37. Pennsylvania

- Moved from New Mexico to Pennsylvania in 2019: 163
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to New Mexico in 2019: 791
--- #38 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#36. Delaware

- Moved from New Mexico to Delaware in 2019: 177
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to New Mexico in 2019: 108
--- #21 most common destination from Delaware

#35. Vermont

- Moved from New Mexico to Vermont in 2019: 184
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to New Mexico in 2019: 102
--- #28 most common destination from Vermont

#34. Wisconsin

- Moved from New Mexico to Wisconsin in 2019: 237
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to New Mexico in 2019: 142
--- #42 most common destination from Wisconsin

#33. Idaho

- Moved from New Mexico to Idaho in 2019: 325
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to New Mexico in 2019: 318
--- #24 most common destination from Idaho

#32. Iowa

- Moved from New Mexico to Iowa in 2019: 366
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to New Mexico in 2019: 4
--- #48 most common destination from Iowa

#31. Louisiana

- Moved from New Mexico to Louisiana in 2019: 374
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to New Mexico in 2019: 365
--- #37 most common destination from Louisiana

#30. Wyoming

- Moved from New Mexico to Wyoming in 2019: 377
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to New Mexico in 2019: 1,451
--- #4 most common destination from Wyoming

#29. Hawaii

- Moved from New Mexico to Hawaii in 2019: 402
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to New Mexico in 2019: 949
--- #18 most common destination from Hawaii

#28. Kansas

- Moved from New Mexico to Kansas in 2019: 403
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to New Mexico in 2019: 475
--- #33 most common destination from Kansas

#27. Indiana

- Moved from New Mexico to Indiana in 2019: 429
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to New Mexico in 2019: 368
--- #38 most common destination from Indiana

#26. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from New Mexico to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 466
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New Mexico in 2019: 32
--- #39 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#25. Missouri

- Moved from New Mexico to Missouri in 2019: 482
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to New Mexico in 2019: 372
--- #41 most common destination from Missouri

#24. Minnesota

- Moved from New Mexico to Minnesota in 2019: 506
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to New Mexico in 2019: 356
--- #38 most common destination from Minnesota

#23. Kentucky

- Moved from New Mexico to Kentucky in 2019: 544
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to New Mexico in 2019: 78
--- #45 most common destination from Kentucky

#22. Illinois

- Moved from New Mexico to Illinois in 2019: 631
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to New Mexico in 2019: 836
--- #39 most common destination from Illinois

#21. Utah

- Moved from New Mexico to Utah in 2019: 663
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to New Mexico in 2019: 766
--- #28 most common destination from Utah

#20. North Dakota

- Moved from New Mexico to North Dakota in 2019: 677
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to New Mexico in 2019: 10
--- #39 most common destination from North Dakota

#19. Nebraska

- Moved from New Mexico to Nebraska in 2019: 792
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to New Mexico in 2019: 0
--- #49 (tie) most common destination from Nebraska

#18. Ohio

- Moved from New Mexico to Ohio in 2019: 848
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to New Mexico in 2019: 209
--- #44 most common destination from Ohio

#17. Maryland

- Moved from New Mexico to Maryland in 2019: 875
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to New Mexico in 2019: 384
--- #39 most common destination from Maryland

#16. Alaska

- Moved from New Mexico to Alaska in 2019: 878
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to New Mexico in 2019: 950
--- #18 most common destination from Alaska

#15. Michigan

- Moved from New Mexico to Michigan in 2019: 1,061
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to New Mexico in 2019: 216
--- #44 most common destination from Michigan

#14. Tennessee

- Moved from New Mexico to Tennessee in 2019: 1,094
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to New Mexico in 2019: 599
--- #35 most common destination from Tennessee

#13. Washington

- Moved from New Mexico to Washington in 2019: 1,137
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to New Mexico in 2019: 1,330
--- #34 most common destination from Washington

#12. New York

- Moved from New Mexico to New York in 2019: 1,139
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to New Mexico in 2019: 608
--- #42 most common destination from New York

#11. Oregon

- Moved from New Mexico to Oregon in 2019: 1,251
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to New Mexico in 2019: 976
--- #24 most common destination from Oregon

#10. North Carolina

- Moved from New Mexico to North Carolina in 2019: 1,270
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 1,263
--- #37 most common destination from North Carolina

#9. Virginia

- Moved from New Mexico to Virginia in 2019: 1,468
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to New Mexico in 2019: 564
--- #45 most common destination from Virginia

#8. South Carolina

- Moved from New Mexico to South Carolina in 2019: 1,581
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 355
--- #36 most common destination from South Carolina

#7. Florida

- Moved from New Mexico to Florida in 2019: 2,349
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to New Mexico in 2019: 1,804
--- #40 most common destination from Florida

#6. California

- Moved from New Mexico to California in 2019: 3,418
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to New Mexico in 2019: 5,915
--- #29 most common destination from California

#5. Oklahoma

- Moved from New Mexico to Oklahoma in 2019: 3,447
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to New Mexico in 2019: 702
--- #26 most common destination from Oklahoma

#4. Nevada

- Moved from New Mexico to Nevada in 2019: 4,823
--- 6.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to New Mexico in 2019: 2,303
--- #13 most common destination from Nevada

#3. Colorado

- Moved from New Mexico to Colorado in 2019: 4,895
--- 6.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to New Mexico in 2019: 5,038
--- #12 most common destination from Colorado

#2. Arizona

- Moved from New Mexico to Arizona in 2019: 7,251
--- 10.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to New Mexico in 2019: 4,255
--- #12 most common destination from Arizona

#1. Texas

- Moved from New Mexico to Texas in 2019: 23,425
--- 32.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to New Mexico in 2019: 15,762
--- #9 most common destination from Texas

