Politics

Where people in North Carolina are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8kVL300
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

Where people in North Carolina are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in North Carolina are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from North Carolina in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8kVL300
spablab // Flickr

#40. Rhode Island

- Moved from North Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 887
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to North Carolina in 2019: 1,531
--- #6 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck8kVL300
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#39. Delaware

- Moved from North Carolina to Delaware in 2019: 1,167
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to North Carolina in 2019: 1,595
--- #6 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8kVL300
Canva

#38. Minnesota

- Moved from North Carolina to Minnesota in 2019: 1,175
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to North Carolina in 2019: 2,447
--- #12 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck8kVL300
Pixabay

#37. New Mexico

- Moved from North Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 1,263
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to North Carolina in 2019: 1,270
--- #10 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck8kVL300
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Iowa

- Moved from North Carolina to Iowa in 2019: 1,307
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to North Carolina in 2019: 1,227
--- #18 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8kVL300
Canva

#35. Mississippi

- Moved from North Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,383
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to North Carolina in 2019: 818
--- #14 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8kVL300
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#34. Louisiana

- Moved from North Carolina to Louisiana in 2019: 1,412
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to North Carolina in 2019: 1,272
--- #20 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8kVL300
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#33. Washington

- Moved from North Carolina to Washington in 2019: 1,479
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to North Carolina in 2019: 2,984
--- #16 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8kVL300
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#32. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,481
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to North Carolina in 2019: 1,700
--- #7 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8kVL300
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wisconsin

- Moved from North Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,645
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina in 2019: 1,643
--- #17 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8kVL300
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#30. Oregon

- Moved from North Carolina to Oregon in 2019: 1,692
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976
--- #12 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8kVL300
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kansas

- Moved from North Carolina to Kansas in 2019: 1,757
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to North Carolina in 2019: 857
--- #26 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8kVL300
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Utah

- Moved from North Carolina to Utah in 2019: 1,809
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to North Carolina in 2019: 1,125
--- #22 most common destination from Utah

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#27. Maine

- Moved from North Carolina to Maine in 2019: 2,042
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to North Carolina in 2019: 526
--- #20 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8kVL300
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#26. West Virginia

- Moved from North Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,515
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 2,950
--- #5 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0ck8kVL300
Canva

#25. Alaska

- Moved from North Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 2,557
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to North Carolina in 2019: 1,568
--- #7 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8kVL300
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#24. Connecticut

- Moved from North Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 2,640
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to North Carolina in 2019: 5,840
--- #4 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck8kVL300
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Oklahoma

- Moved from North Carolina to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,745
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to North Carolina in 2019: 1,705
--- #13 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8kVL300
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

- Moved from North Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 2,922
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to North Carolina in 2019: 4,793
--- #6 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8kVL300
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#21. Michigan

- Moved from North Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 2,971
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to North Carolina in 2019: 6,302
--- #9 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck8kVL300
Canva

#20. Hawaii

- Moved from North Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 3,524
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to North Carolina in 2019: 2,955
--- #7 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8kVL300
M Floyd // Flickr

#19. Alabama

- Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697
--- #5 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8kVL300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Massachusetts

- Moved from North Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,812
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina in 2019: 5,389
--- #11 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8kVL300
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

- Moved from North Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 4,038
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to North Carolina in 2019: 5,319
--- #9 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8kVL300
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#16. New Jersey

- Moved from North Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 4,294
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to North Carolina in 2019: 15,297
--- #4 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8kVL300
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#15. Illinois

- Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527
--- #16 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8kVL300
Canva

#14. Ohio

- Moved from North Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 4,799
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to North Carolina in 2019: 9,698
--- #6 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8kVL300
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#13. Colorado

- Moved from North Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 4,930
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to North Carolina in 2019: 6,089
--- #9 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8kVL300
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Indiana

- Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to North Carolina in 2019: 5,646
--- #8 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8kVL300
Famartin // Wikicommons

#11. Maryland

- Moved from North Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 5,453
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to North Carolina in 2019: 13,408
--- #5 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8kVL300
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#10. Missouri

- Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982
--- #13 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8kVL300
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#9. Pennsylvania

- Moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,221
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2019: 13,341
--- #6 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8kVL300
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#8. New York

- Moved from North Carolina to New York in 2019: 9,847
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to North Carolina in 2019: 23,571
--- #6 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8kVL300
Imilious // Wikicommons

#7. Tennessee

- Moved from North Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 13,551
--- 5.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to North Carolina in 2019: 9,970
--- #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8kVL300
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

- Moved from North Carolina to California in 2019: 13,863
--- 5.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to North Carolina in 2019: 18,023
--- #9 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8kVL300
Canva

#5. Georgia

- Moved from North Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 15,580
--- 6.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to North Carolina in 2019: 19,017
--- #3 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8kVL300
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

- Moved from North Carolina to Texas in 2019: 15,838
--- 6.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to North Carolina in 2019: 14,226
--- #11 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8kVL300
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#3. Virginia

- Moved from North Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 26,435
--- 10.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 29,764
--- #1 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8kVL300
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207
--- 11.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032
--- #3 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8kVL300
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#1. South Carolina

- Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940
--- 13.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740
--- #1 most common destination from South Carolina

POTUS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

