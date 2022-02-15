Sharkshock // Shutterstock

Where people in North Carolina are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in North Carolina are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from North Carolina in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

spablab // Flickr

#40. Rhode Island

- Moved from North Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 887

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Rhode Island to North Carolina in 2019: 1,531

--- #6 most common destination from Rhode Island

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#39. Delaware

- Moved from North Carolina to Delaware in 2019: 1,167

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Delaware to North Carolina in 2019: 1,595

--- #6 most common destination from Delaware

Canva

#38. Minnesota

- Moved from North Carolina to Minnesota in 2019: 1,175

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to North Carolina in 2019: 2,447

--- #12 most common destination from Minnesota

Pixabay

#37. New Mexico

- Moved from North Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 1,263

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Mexico to North Carolina in 2019: 1,270

--- #10 most common destination from New Mexico

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Iowa

- Moved from North Carolina to Iowa in 2019: 1,307

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Iowa to North Carolina in 2019: 1,227

--- #18 most common destination from Iowa

Canva

#35. Mississippi

- Moved from North Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,383

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Mississippi to North Carolina in 2019: 818

--- #14 most common destination from Mississippi

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#34. Louisiana

- Moved from North Carolina to Louisiana in 2019: 1,412

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to North Carolina in 2019: 1,272

--- #20 most common destination from Louisiana

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#33. Washington

- Moved from North Carolina to Washington in 2019: 1,479

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to North Carolina in 2019: 2,984

--- #16 most common destination from Washington

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#32. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,481

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to North Carolina in 2019: 1,700

--- #7 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wisconsin

- Moved from North Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,645

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina in 2019: 1,643

--- #17 most common destination from Wisconsin

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#30. Oregon

- Moved from North Carolina to Oregon in 2019: 1,692

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976

--- #12 most common destination from Oregon

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kansas

- Moved from North Carolina to Kansas in 2019: 1,757

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to North Carolina in 2019: 857

--- #26 most common destination from Kansas

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Utah

- Moved from North Carolina to Utah in 2019: 1,809

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to North Carolina in 2019: 1,125

--- #22 most common destination from Utah

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#27. Maine

- Moved from North Carolina to Maine in 2019: 2,042

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to North Carolina in 2019: 526

--- #20 most common destination from Maine

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#26. West Virginia

- Moved from North Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,515

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 2,950

--- #5 most common destination from West Virginia

Canva

#25. Alaska

- Moved from North Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 2,557

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alaska to North Carolina in 2019: 1,568

--- #7 most common destination from Alaska

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#24. Connecticut

- Moved from North Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 2,640

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to North Carolina in 2019: 5,840

--- #4 most common destination from Connecticut

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Oklahoma

- Moved from North Carolina to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,745

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to North Carolina in 2019: 1,705

--- #13 most common destination from Oklahoma

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

- Moved from North Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 2,922

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to North Carolina in 2019: 4,793

--- #6 most common destination from Kentucky

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#21. Michigan

- Moved from North Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 2,971

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to North Carolina in 2019: 6,302

--- #9 most common destination from Michigan

Canva

#20. Hawaii

- Moved from North Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 3,524

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Hawaii to North Carolina in 2019: 2,955

--- #7 most common destination from Hawaii

M Floyd // Flickr

#19. Alabama

- Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697

--- #5 most common destination from Alabama

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Massachusetts

- Moved from North Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,812

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina in 2019: 5,389

--- #11 most common destination from Massachusetts

DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

- Moved from North Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 4,038

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to North Carolina in 2019: 5,319

--- #9 most common destination from Arizona

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#16. New Jersey

- Moved from North Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 4,294

--- 1.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to North Carolina in 2019: 15,297

--- #4 most common destination from New Jersey

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#15. Illinois

- Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527

--- #16 most common destination from Illinois

Canva

#14. Ohio

- Moved from North Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 4,799

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to North Carolina in 2019: 9,698

--- #6 most common destination from Ohio

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#13. Colorado

- Moved from North Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 4,930

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to North Carolina in 2019: 6,089

--- #9 most common destination from Colorado

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Indiana

- Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054

--- 2.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to North Carolina in 2019: 5,646

--- #8 most common destination from Indiana

Famartin // Wikicommons

#11. Maryland

- Moved from North Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 5,453

--- 2.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to North Carolina in 2019: 13,408

--- #5 most common destination from Maryland

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#10. Missouri

- Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552

--- 2.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982

--- #13 most common destination from Missouri

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#9. Pennsylvania

- Moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,221

--- 2.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2019: 13,341

--- #6 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#8. New York

- Moved from North Carolina to New York in 2019: 9,847

--- 3.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to North Carolina in 2019: 23,571

--- #6 most common destination from New York

Imilious // Wikicommons

#7. Tennessee

- Moved from North Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 13,551

--- 5.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to North Carolina in 2019: 9,970

--- #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

- Moved from North Carolina to California in 2019: 13,863

--- 5.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to North Carolina in 2019: 18,023

--- #9 most common destination from California

Canva

#5. Georgia

- Moved from North Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 15,580

--- 6.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to North Carolina in 2019: 19,017

--- #3 most common destination from Georgia

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

- Moved from North Carolina to Texas in 2019: 15,838

--- 6.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to North Carolina in 2019: 14,226

--- #11 most common destination from Texas

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#3. Virginia

- Moved from North Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 26,435

--- 10.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 29,764

--- #1 most common destination from Virginia

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207

--- 11.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032

--- #3 most common destination from Florida

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#1. South Carolina

- Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940

--- 13.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740

--- #1 most common destination from South Carolina

