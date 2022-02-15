ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Where people in Ohio are moving to most

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8kSgs00
Canva

Where people in Ohio are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Ohio are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Ohio in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8kSgs00
spablab // Flickr

#40. Rhode Island

- Moved from Ohio to Rhode Island in 2019: 441
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Ohio in 2019: 108
--- #30 most common destination from Rhode Island

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#39. Maine

- Moved from Ohio to Maine in 2019: 446
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Ohio in 2019: 251
--- #25 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0ck8kSgs00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#38. Montana

- Moved from Ohio to Montana in 2019: 500
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Ohio in 2019: 599
--- #20 most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8kSgs00
Canva

#37. Arkansas

- Moved from Ohio to Arkansas in 2019: 569
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Ohio in 2019: 1,195
--- #13 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8kSgs00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#36. New Jersey

- Moved from Ohio to New Jersey in 2019: 628
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Ohio in 2019: 5,205
--- #14 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8kSgs00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#35. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 755
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Ohio in 2019: 306
--- #18 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8kSgs00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#34. Oregon

- Moved from Ohio to Oregon in 2019: 852
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Ohio in 2019: 1,972
--- #13 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8kSgs00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. New Hampshire

- Moved from Ohio to New Hampshire in 2019: 986
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Ohio in 2019: 493
--- #18 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8kSgs00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wisconsin

- Moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Ohio in 2019: 3,490
--- #11 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck8kSgs00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Oklahoma

- Moved from Ohio to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,163
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Ohio in 2019: 696
--- #27 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8kSgs00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#30. Louisiana

- Moved from Ohio to Louisiana in 2019: 1,190
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Ohio in 2019: 538
--- #31 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck8kSgs00
Canva

#29. Hawaii

- Moved from Ohio to Hawaii in 2019: 1,271
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Ohio in 2019: 587
--- #26 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck8kSgs00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Iowa

- Moved from Ohio to Iowa in 2019: 1,358
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Ohio in 2019: 1,005
--- #20 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8kSgs00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#27. Connecticut

- Moved from Ohio to Connecticut in 2019: 1,369
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Ohio in 2019: 3,076
--- #10 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8kSgs00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Utah

- Moved from Ohio to Utah in 2019: 1,455
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Ohio in 2019: 2,629
--- #9 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8kSgs00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#25. Nevada

- Moved from Ohio to Nevada in 2019: 1,658
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Ohio in 2019: 2,525
--- #11 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8kSgs00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#24. Missouri

- Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289
--- #11 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8kSgs00
Canva

#23. Mississippi

- Moved from Ohio to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Ohio in 2019: 1,413
--- #13 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8kSgs00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Massachusetts

- Moved from Ohio to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,190
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Ohio in 2019: 2,304
--- #22 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8kSgs00
M Floyd // Flickr

#21. Alabama

- Moved from Ohio to Alabama in 2019: 2,364
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Ohio in 2019: 1,203
--- #20 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8kSgs00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#20. Maryland

- Moved from Ohio to Maryland in 2019: 2,849
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Ohio in 2019: 2,889
--- #15 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8kSgs00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#19. Washington

- Moved from Ohio to Washington in 2019: 2,897
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Ohio in 2019: 2,155
--- #25 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8kSgs00
Canva

#18. Minnesota

- Moved from Ohio to Minnesota in 2019: 2,935
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Ohio in 2019: 1,540
--- #19 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8kSgs00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#17. Colorado

- Moved from Ohio to Colorado in 2019: 4,432
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Ohio in 2019: 3,905
--- #18 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8kSgs00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#16. West Virginia

- Moved from Ohio to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 6,056
--- #1 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8kSgs00
Canva

#15. Georgia

- Moved from Ohio to Georgia in 2019: 5,146
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Ohio in 2019: 7,669
--- #9 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8kSgs00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#14. Arizona

- Moved from Ohio to Arizona in 2019: 5,178
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Ohio in 2019: 3,591
--- #14 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8kSgs00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Virginia

- Moved from Ohio to Virginia in 2019: 5,498
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 5,339
--- #15 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8kSgs00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#12. Tennessee

- Moved from Ohio to Tennessee in 2019: 5,547
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Ohio in 2019: 4,196
--- #13 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8kSgs00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#11. New York

- Moved from Ohio to New York in 2019: 5,629
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Ohio in 2019: 8,780
--- #12 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8kSgs00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#10. South Carolina

- Moved from Ohio to South Carolina in 2019: 5,641
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 3,247
--- #9 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8kSgs00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Illinois

- Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684
--- 4.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615
--- #14 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8kSgs00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Texas

- Moved from Ohio to Texas in 2019: 8,975
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Ohio in 2019: 13,564
--- #13 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8kSgs00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. California

- Moved from Ohio to California in 2019: 9,098
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Ohio in 2019: 12,277
--- #16 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8kSgs00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#6. North Carolina

- Moved from Ohio to North Carolina in 2019: 9,698
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 4,799
--- #14 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8kSgs00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Indiana

- Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038
--- 6.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714
--- #3 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8kSgs00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#4. Michigan

- Moved from Ohio to Michigan in 2019: 12,261
--- 6.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Ohio in 2019: 14,049
--- #2 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8kSgs00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752
--- 6.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792
--- #4 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8kSgs00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#2. Kentucky

- Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309
--- 6.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884
--- #1 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8kSgs00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

- Moved from Ohio to Florida in 2019: 30,335
--- 15.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Ohio in 2019: 16,590
--- #9 most common destination from Florida

POTUS
