Where people in South Carolina are moving to most
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
Where people in South Carolina are moving to most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in South Carolina are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from South Carolina in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
You may also like: Highest rated beer in South Carolina
DPPed// Wikimedia
#40. Arizona
- Moved from South Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 304
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to South Carolina in 2019: 1,704
--- #28 most common destination from Arizona
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#39. Idaho
- Moved from South Carolina to Idaho in 2019: 305
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to South Carolina in 2019: 754
--- #17 most common destination from Idaho
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#38. Maine
- Moved from South Carolina to Maine in 2019: 306
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to South Carolina in 2019: 833
--- #14 most common destination from Maine
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Kansas
- Moved from South Carolina to Kansas in 2019: 308
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to South Carolina in 2019: 1,043
--- #22 most common destination from Kansas
Pixabay
#36. New Mexico
- Moved from South Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 355
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to South Carolina in 2019: 1,581
--- #8 most common destination from New Mexico
You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in South Carolina
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons
#35. New Jersey
- Moved from South Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 412
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to South Carolina in 2019: 6,233
--- #11 most common destination from New Jersey
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#34. New Hampshire
- Moved from South Carolina to New Hampshire in 2019: 413
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to South Carolina in 2019: 146
--- #30 most common destination from New Hampshire
Canva
#33. Arkansas
- Moved from South Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 443
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to South Carolina in 2019: 579
--- #21 most common destination from Arkansas
Canva
#32. Alaska
- Moved from South Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 448
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to South Carolina in 2019: 680
--- #23 most common destination from Alaska
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr
#31. Wyoming
- Moved from South Carolina to Wyoming in 2019: 509
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to South Carolina in 2019: 0
--- #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming
You may also like: Highest-rated museums in South Carolina
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#30. Oregon
- Moved from South Carolina to Oregon in 2019: 568
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to South Carolina in 2019: 410
--- #36 most common destination from Oregon
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#29. Washington, D.C.
- Moved from South Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 568
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to South Carolina in 2019: 454
--- #15 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
spablab // Flickr
#28. Rhode Island
- Moved from South Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 680
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to South Carolina in 2019: 993
--- #10 most common destination from Rhode Island
randy andy // Shutterstock
#27. Nevada
- Moved from South Carolina to Nevada in 2019: 767
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to South Carolina in 2019: 1,087
--- #23 most common destination from Nevada
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#26. Connecticut
- Moved from South Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 910
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to South Carolina in 2019: 2,880
--- #12 most common destination from Connecticut
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in South Carolina
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Wisconsin
- Moved from South Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 948
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina in 2019: 1,702
--- #16 most common destination from Wisconsin
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#24. Missouri
- Moved from South Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 987
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to South Carolina in 2019: 656
--- #35 most common destination from Missouri
Canva
#23. Mississippi
- Moved from South Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,016
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to South Carolina in 2019: 546
--- #19 most common destination from Mississippi
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#22. Kentucky
- Moved from South Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 1,040
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to South Carolina in 2019: 3,545
--- #7 most common destination from Kentucky
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#21. Colorado
- Moved from South Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 1,081
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to South Carolina in 2019: 1,506
--- #37 most common destination from Colorado
You may also like: Countries South Carolina imports the most goods from
Famartin // Wikicommons
#20. Maryland
- Moved from South Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 1,147
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to South Carolina in 2019: 6,663
--- #9 most common destination from Maryland
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#19. Michigan
- Moved from South Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 1,241
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to South Carolina in 2019: 2,251
--- #18 most common destination from Michigan
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Utah
- Moved from South Carolina to Utah in 2019: 1,295
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to South Carolina in 2019: 548
--- #30 most common destination from Utah
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Indiana
- Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,596
--- #23 most common destination from Indiana
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#16. Illinois
- Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210
--- #21 most common destination from Illinois
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in South Carolina
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#15. Louisiana
- Moved from South Carolina to Louisiana in 2019: 1,549
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,721
--- #14 most common destination from Louisiana
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#14. Washington
- Moved from South Carolina to Washington in 2019: 2,327
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to South Carolina in 2019: 2,112
--- #26 most common destination from Washington
M Floyd // Flickr
#13. Alabama
- Moved from South Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 2,448
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 2019: 873
--- #25 most common destination from Alabama
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Massachusetts
- Moved from South Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,647
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to South Carolina in 2019: 3,094
--- #16 most common destination from Massachusetts
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons
#11. West Virginia
- Moved from South Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,882
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 1,559
--- #7 most common destination from West Virginia
You may also like: South Carolina is the #8 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#10. New York
- Moved from South Carolina to New York in 2019: 3,169
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to South Carolina in 2019: 10,416
--- #11 most common destination from New York
Canva
#9. Ohio
- Moved from South Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 3,247
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to South Carolina in 2019: 5,641
--- #10 most common destination from Ohio
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#8. Pennsylvania
- Moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,742
--- 3.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in 2019: 7,227
--- #12 most common destination from Pennsylvania
Imilious // Wikicommons
#7. Tennessee
- Moved from South Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 4,872
--- 3.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to South Carolina in 2019: 4,184
--- #14 most common destination from Tennessee
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#6. California
- Moved from South Carolina to California in 2019: 5,803
--- 4.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to South Carolina in 2019: 7,785
--- #24 most common destination from California
You may also like: 13.9 percent of households in South Carolina receive food stamps
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Texas
- Moved from South Carolina to Texas in 2019: 9,240
--- 7.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to South Carolina in 2019: 7,631
--- #22 most common destination from Texas
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#4. Virginia
- Moved from South Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 9,721
--- 7.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 10,143
--- #9 most common destination from Virginia
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Florida
- Moved from South Carolina to Florida in 2019: 9,909
--- 7.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to South Carolina in 2019: 14,136
--- #12 most common destination from Florida
Canva
#2. Georgia
- Moved from South Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 18,828
--- 14.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to South Carolina in 2019: 16,644
--- #4 most common destination from Georgia
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#1. North Carolina
- Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740
--- 21.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940
--- #1 most common destination from North Carolina
You may also like: Famous actresses from South Carolina
Comments / 0