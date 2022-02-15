ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in South Carolina are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8kRo900
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

Where people in South Carolina are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in South Carolina are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from South Carolina in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8kRo900
DPPed// Wikimedia

#40. Arizona

- Moved from South Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 304
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to South Carolina in 2019: 1,704
--- #28 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck8kRo900
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#39. Idaho

- Moved from South Carolina to Idaho in 2019: 305
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to South Carolina in 2019: 754
--- #17 most common destination from Idaho

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#38. Maine

- Moved from South Carolina to Maine in 2019: 306
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to South Carolina in 2019: 833
--- #14 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8kRo900
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kansas

- Moved from South Carolina to Kansas in 2019: 308
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to South Carolina in 2019: 1,043
--- #22 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck8kRo900
Pixabay

#36. New Mexico

- Moved from South Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 355
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to South Carolina in 2019: 1,581
--- #8 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8kRo900
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#35. New Jersey

- Moved from South Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 412
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to South Carolina in 2019: 6,233
--- #11 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8kRo900
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. New Hampshire

- Moved from South Carolina to New Hampshire in 2019: 413
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to South Carolina in 2019: 146
--- #30 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8kRo900
Canva

#33. Arkansas

- Moved from South Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 443
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to South Carolina in 2019: 579
--- #21 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0ck8kRo900
Canva

#32. Alaska

- Moved from South Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 448
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to South Carolina in 2019: 680
--- #23 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0ck8kRo900
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#31. Wyoming

- Moved from South Carolina to Wyoming in 2019: 509
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to South Carolina in 2019: 0
--- #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8kRo900
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#30. Oregon

- Moved from South Carolina to Oregon in 2019: 568
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to South Carolina in 2019: 410
--- #36 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8kRo900
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#29. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from South Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 568
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to South Carolina in 2019: 454
--- #15 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8kRo900
spablab // Flickr

#28. Rhode Island

- Moved from South Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 680
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to South Carolina in 2019: 993
--- #10 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8kRo900
randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Nevada

- Moved from South Carolina to Nevada in 2019: 767
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to South Carolina in 2019: 1,087
--- #23 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8kRo900
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#26. Connecticut

- Moved from South Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 910
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to South Carolina in 2019: 2,880
--- #12 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8kRo900
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wisconsin

- Moved from South Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 948
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina in 2019: 1,702
--- #16 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8kRo900
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#24. Missouri

- Moved from South Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 987
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to South Carolina in 2019: 656
--- #35 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8kRo900
Canva

#23. Mississippi

- Moved from South Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,016
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to South Carolina in 2019: 546
--- #19 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8kRo900
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

- Moved from South Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 1,040
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to South Carolina in 2019: 3,545
--- #7 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8kRo900
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#21. Colorado

- Moved from South Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 1,081
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to South Carolina in 2019: 1,506
--- #37 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8kRo900
Famartin // Wikicommons

#20. Maryland

- Moved from South Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 1,147
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to South Carolina in 2019: 6,663
--- #9 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8kRo900
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#19. Michigan

- Moved from South Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 1,241
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to South Carolina in 2019: 2,251
--- #18 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8kRo900
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Utah

- Moved from South Carolina to Utah in 2019: 1,295
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to South Carolina in 2019: 548
--- #30 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8kRo900
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Indiana

- Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,596
--- #23 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8kRo900
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#16. Illinois

- Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210
--- #21 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8kRo900
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#15. Louisiana

- Moved from South Carolina to Louisiana in 2019: 1,549
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,721
--- #14 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8kRo900
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#14. Washington

- Moved from South Carolina to Washington in 2019: 2,327
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to South Carolina in 2019: 2,112
--- #26 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8kRo900
M Floyd // Flickr

#13. Alabama

- Moved from South Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 2,448
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 2019: 873
--- #25 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8kRo900
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Massachusetts

- Moved from South Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,647
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to South Carolina in 2019: 3,094
--- #16 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8kRo900
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#11. West Virginia

- Moved from South Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,882
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 1,559
--- #7 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8kRo900
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New York

- Moved from South Carolina to New York in 2019: 3,169
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to South Carolina in 2019: 10,416
--- #11 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8kRo900
Canva

#9. Ohio

- Moved from South Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 3,247
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to South Carolina in 2019: 5,641
--- #10 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8kRo900
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#8. Pennsylvania

- Moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,742
--- 3.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in 2019: 7,227
--- #12 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8kRo900
Imilious // Wikicommons

#7. Tennessee

- Moved from South Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 4,872
--- 3.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to South Carolina in 2019: 4,184
--- #14 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8kRo900
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

- Moved from South Carolina to California in 2019: 5,803
--- 4.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to South Carolina in 2019: 7,785
--- #24 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8kRo900
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Texas

- Moved from South Carolina to Texas in 2019: 9,240
--- 7.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to South Carolina in 2019: 7,631
--- #22 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8kRo900
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#4. Virginia

- Moved from South Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 9,721
--- 7.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 10,143
--- #9 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8kRo900
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

- Moved from South Carolina to Florida in 2019: 9,909
--- 7.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to South Carolina in 2019: 14,136
--- #12 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8kRo900
Canva

#2. Georgia

- Moved from South Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 18,828
--- 14.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to South Carolina in 2019: 16,644
--- #4 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8kRo900
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#1. North Carolina

- Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740
--- 21.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940
--- #1 most common destination from North Carolina

