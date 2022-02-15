Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

Where people in New Jersey are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New Jersey are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from New Jersey in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

tochichi//Wikicommons

#40. South Dakota

- Moved from New Jersey to South Dakota in 2019: 349

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Dakota to New Jersey in 2019: 0

--- #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota

Canva

#39. Arkansas

- Moved from New Jersey to Arkansas in 2019: 420

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arkansas to New Jersey in 2019: 261

--- #34 most common destination from Arkansas

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#38. Maine

- Moved from New Jersey to Maine in 2019: 422

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to New Jersey in 2019: 916

--- #10 most common destination from Maine

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Oklahoma

- Moved from New Jersey to Oklahoma in 2019: 467

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to New Jersey in 2019: 122

--- #43 most common destination from Oklahoma

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Kansas

- Moved from New Jersey to Kansas in 2019: 509

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to New Jersey in 2019: 480

--- #32 most common destination from Kansas

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#35. Kentucky

- Moved from New Jersey to Kentucky in 2019: 509

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to New Jersey in 2019: 537

--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Kentucky

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#34. West Virginia

- Moved from New Jersey to West Virginia in 2019: 527

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 494

--- #17 most common destination from West Virginia

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Utah

- Moved from New Jersey to Utah in 2019: 588

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to New Jersey in 2019: 540

--- #31 most common destination from Utah

M Floyd // Flickr

#32. Alabama

- Moved from New Jersey to Alabama in 2019: 599

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to New Jersey in 2019: 357

--- #36 most common destination from Alabama

Canva

#31. Minnesota

- Moved from New Jersey to Minnesota in 2019: 602

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to New Jersey in 2019: 98

--- #43 most common destination from Minnesota

Canva

#30. Hawaii

- Moved from New Jersey to Hawaii in 2019: 668

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Hawaii to New Jersey in 2019: 218

--- #34 most common destination from Hawaii

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#29. Vermont

- Moved from New Jersey to Vermont in 2019: 799

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Vermont to New Jersey in 2019: 133

--- #25 most common destination from Vermont

Pixabay

#28. New Mexico

- Moved from New Jersey to New Mexico in 2019: 811

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Mexico to New Jersey in 2019: 127

--- #38 most common destination from New Mexico

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#27. Washington

- Moved from New Jersey to Washington in 2019: 824

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to New Jersey in 2019: 996

--- #35 most common destination from Washington

randy andy // Shutterstock

#26. Nevada

- Moved from New Jersey to Nevada in 2019: 960

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to New Jersey in 2019: 717

--- #34 most common destination from Nevada

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. New Hampshire

- Moved from New Jersey to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,012

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to New Jersey in 2019: 829

--- #10 most common destination from New Hampshire

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#24. Michigan

- Moved from New Jersey to Michigan in 2019: 1,267

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to New Jersey in 2019: 1,657

--- #21 most common destination from Michigan

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Indiana

- Moved from New Jersey to Indiana in 2019: 1,391

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to New Jersey in 2019: 664

--- #29 most common destination from Indiana

spablab // Flickr

#22. Rhode Island

- Moved from New Jersey to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,420

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Rhode Island to New Jersey in 2019: 137

--- #27 most common destination from Rhode Island

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#21. Missouri

- Moved from New Jersey to Missouri in 2019: 1,515

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to New Jersey in 2019: 296

--- #43 most common destination from Missouri

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#20. North Dakota

- Moved from New Jersey to North Dakota in 2019: 1,713

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Dakota to New Jersey in 2019: 0

--- #45 most common destination from North Dakota

Imilious // Wikicommons

#19. Tennessee

- Moved from New Jersey to Tennessee in 2019: 2,382

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to New Jersey in 2019: 527

--- #38 most common destination from Tennessee

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#18. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,758

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New Jersey in 2019: 629

--- #14 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

- Moved from New Jersey to Arizona in 2019: 3,221

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to New Jersey in 2019: 806

--- #38 most common destination from Arizona

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#16. Illinois

- Moved from New Jersey to Illinois in 2019: 3,562

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to New Jersey in 2019: 1,854

--- #30 most common destination from Illinois

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#15. Colorado

- Moved from New Jersey to Colorado in 2019: 3,677

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to New Jersey in 2019: 3,314

--- #22 most common destination from Colorado

Canva

#14. Ohio

- Moved from New Jersey to Ohio in 2019: 5,205

--- 2.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to New Jersey in 2019: 628

--- #36 most common destination from Ohio

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#13. Connecticut

- Moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in 2019: 5,297

--- 2.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to New Jersey in 2019: 3,484

--- #7 most common destination from Connecticut

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Massachusetts

- Moved from New Jersey to Massachusetts in 2019: 5,638

--- 2.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to New Jersey in 2019: 2,726

--- #19 most common destination from Massachusetts

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#11. South Carolina

- Moved from New Jersey to South Carolina in 2019: 6,233

--- 2.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 412

--- #35 most common destination from South Carolina

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#10. Delaware

- Moved from New Jersey to Delaware in 2019: 6,955

--- 3.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Delaware to New Jersey in 2019: 1,066

--- #9 most common destination from Delaware

Famartin // Wikicommons

#9. Maryland

- Moved from New Jersey to Maryland in 2019: 8,021

--- 3.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to New Jersey in 2019: 3,772

--- #12 most common destination from Maryland

Canva

#8. Georgia

- Moved from New Jersey to Georgia in 2019: 8,455

--- 3.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to New Jersey in 2019: 1,915

--- #25 most common destination from Georgia

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#7. Virginia

- Moved from New Jersey to Virginia in 2019: 9,511

--- 4.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 4,810

--- #17 most common destination from Virginia

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Texas

- Moved from New Jersey to Texas in 2019: 10,319

--- 4.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to New Jersey in 2019: 4,489

--- #31 most common destination from Texas

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

- Moved from New Jersey to California in 2019: 10,812

--- 4.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to New Jersey in 2019: 9,155

--- #21 most common destination from California

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#4. North Carolina

- Moved from New Jersey to North Carolina in 2019: 15,297

--- 6.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 4,294

--- #16 most common destination from North Carolina

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

- Moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2019: 28,222

--- 12.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to New Jersey in 2019: 12,032

--- #14 most common destination from Florida

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#2. New York

- Moved from New Jersey to New York in 2019: 31,942

--- 13.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to New Jersey in 2019: 58,664

--- #1 most common destination from New York

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#1. Pennsylvania

- Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2019: 43,295

--- 18.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2019: 22,445

--- #3 most common destination from Pennsylvania

