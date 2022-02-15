ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Where people in New Jersey are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8kP2h00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

Where people in New Jersey are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New Jersey are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from New Jersey in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0ck8kP2h00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#40. South Dakota

- Moved from New Jersey to South Dakota in 2019: 349
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to New Jersey in 2019: 0
--- #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8kP2h00
Canva

#39. Arkansas

- Moved from New Jersey to Arkansas in 2019: 420
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to New Jersey in 2019: 261
--- #34 most common destination from Arkansas

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#38. Maine

- Moved from New Jersey to Maine in 2019: 422
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to New Jersey in 2019: 916
--- #10 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck8kP2h00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Oklahoma

- Moved from New Jersey to Oklahoma in 2019: 467
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to New Jersey in 2019: 122
--- #43 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8kP2h00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Kansas

- Moved from New Jersey to Kansas in 2019: 509
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to New Jersey in 2019: 480
--- #32 most common destination from Kansas

You may also like: New Jersey's climate has warmed by 2.40° F since 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8kP2h00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#35. Kentucky

- Moved from New Jersey to Kentucky in 2019: 509
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to New Jersey in 2019: 537
--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8kP2h00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#34. West Virginia

- Moved from New Jersey to West Virginia in 2019: 527
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 494
--- #17 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8kP2h00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Utah

- Moved from New Jersey to Utah in 2019: 588
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to New Jersey in 2019: 540
--- #31 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8kP2h00
M Floyd // Flickr

#32. Alabama

- Moved from New Jersey to Alabama in 2019: 599
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to New Jersey in 2019: 357
--- #36 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8kP2h00
Canva

#31. Minnesota

- Moved from New Jersey to Minnesota in 2019: 602
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to New Jersey in 2019: 98
--- #43 most common destination from Minnesota

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0ck8kP2h00
Canva

#30. Hawaii

- Moved from New Jersey to Hawaii in 2019: 668
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to New Jersey in 2019: 218
--- #34 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ck8kP2h00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#29. Vermont

- Moved from New Jersey to Vermont in 2019: 799
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to New Jersey in 2019: 133
--- #25 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck8kP2h00
Pixabay

#28. New Mexico

- Moved from New Jersey to New Mexico in 2019: 811
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to New Jersey in 2019: 127
--- #38 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8kP2h00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#27. Washington

- Moved from New Jersey to Washington in 2019: 824
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to New Jersey in 2019: 996
--- #35 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8kP2h00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#26. Nevada

- Moved from New Jersey to Nevada in 2019: 960
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to New Jersey in 2019: 717
--- #34 most common destination from Nevada

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8kP2h00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. New Hampshire

- Moved from New Jersey to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,012
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to New Jersey in 2019: 829
--- #10 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8kP2h00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#24. Michigan

- Moved from New Jersey to Michigan in 2019: 1,267
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to New Jersey in 2019: 1,657
--- #21 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8kP2h00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Indiana

- Moved from New Jersey to Indiana in 2019: 1,391
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to New Jersey in 2019: 664
--- #29 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8kP2h00
spablab // Flickr

#22. Rhode Island

- Moved from New Jersey to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,420
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to New Jersey in 2019: 137
--- #27 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8kP2h00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#21. Missouri

- Moved from New Jersey to Missouri in 2019: 1,515
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to New Jersey in 2019: 296
--- #43 most common destination from Missouri

You may also like: Famous actresses from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0ck8kP2h00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#20. North Dakota

- Moved from New Jersey to North Dakota in 2019: 1,713
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to New Jersey in 2019: 0
--- #45 most common destination from North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8kP2h00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#19. Tennessee

- Moved from New Jersey to Tennessee in 2019: 2,382
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to New Jersey in 2019: 527
--- #38 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8kP2h00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#18. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,758
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New Jersey in 2019: 629
--- #14 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8kP2h00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

- Moved from New Jersey to Arizona in 2019: 3,221
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to New Jersey in 2019: 806
--- #38 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8kP2h00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#16. Illinois

- Moved from New Jersey to Illinois in 2019: 3,562
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to New Jersey in 2019: 1,854
--- #30 most common destination from Illinois

You may also like: Best places to live in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8kP2h00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#15. Colorado

- Moved from New Jersey to Colorado in 2019: 3,677
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to New Jersey in 2019: 3,314
--- #22 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8kP2h00
Canva

#14. Ohio

- Moved from New Jersey to Ohio in 2019: 5,205
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to New Jersey in 2019: 628
--- #36 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8kP2h00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#13. Connecticut

- Moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in 2019: 5,297
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to New Jersey in 2019: 3,484
--- #7 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8kP2h00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Massachusetts

- Moved from New Jersey to Massachusetts in 2019: 5,638
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to New Jersey in 2019: 2,726
--- #19 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8kP2h00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#11. South Carolina

- Moved from New Jersey to South Carolina in 2019: 6,233
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 412
--- #35 most common destination from South Carolina

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck8kP2h00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#10. Delaware

- Moved from New Jersey to Delaware in 2019: 6,955
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to New Jersey in 2019: 1,066
--- #9 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8kP2h00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#9. Maryland

- Moved from New Jersey to Maryland in 2019: 8,021
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to New Jersey in 2019: 3,772
--- #12 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8kP2h00
Canva

#8. Georgia

- Moved from New Jersey to Georgia in 2019: 8,455
--- 3.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to New Jersey in 2019: 1,915
--- #25 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8kP2h00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#7. Virginia

- Moved from New Jersey to Virginia in 2019: 9,511
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 4,810
--- #17 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8kP2h00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Texas

- Moved from New Jersey to Texas in 2019: 10,319
--- 4.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to New Jersey in 2019: 4,489
--- #31 most common destination from Texas

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8kP2h00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

- Moved from New Jersey to California in 2019: 10,812
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to New Jersey in 2019: 9,155
--- #21 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8kP2h00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#4. North Carolina

- Moved from New Jersey to North Carolina in 2019: 15,297
--- 6.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 4,294
--- #16 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8kP2h00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

- Moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2019: 28,222
--- 12.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to New Jersey in 2019: 12,032
--- #14 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8kP2h00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#2. New York

- Moved from New Jersey to New York in 2019: 31,942
--- 13.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to New Jersey in 2019: 58,664
--- #1 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8kP2h00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#1. Pennsylvania

- Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2019: 43,295
--- 18.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2019: 22,445
--- #3 most common destination from Pennsylvania

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in New Jersey

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy