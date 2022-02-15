Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

Where people in Washington, D.C. are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Washington, D.C. are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Washington, D.C. in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#30. Maine

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maine in 2019: 210

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 448

--- #22 most common destination from Maine

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#29. Michigan

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Michigan in 2019: 214

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 758

--- #31 most common destination from Michigan

DPPed// Wikimedia

#28. Arizona

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Arizona in 2019: 239

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 291

--- #48 most common destination from Arizona

M Floyd // Flickr

#27. Alabama

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Alabama in 2019: 248

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 462

--- #32 most common destination from Alabama

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Indiana

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Indiana in 2019: 251

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 427

--- #37 most common destination from Indiana

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Utah in 2019: 252

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 0

--- #49 (tie) most common destination from Utah

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#24. Vermont

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Vermont in 2019: 253

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Vermont to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 54

--- #32 most common destination from Vermont

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#23. Colorado

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Colorado in 2019: 259

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 870

--- #41 most common destination from Colorado

randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Nevada

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Nevada in 2019: 259

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 0

--- #49 (tie) most common destination from Nevada

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kansas

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Kansas in 2019: 266

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 41

--- #46 most common destination from Kansas

Canva

#20. Arkansas

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Arkansas in 2019: 295

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arkansas to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 0

--- #47 (tie) most common destination from Arkansas

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wisconsin

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Wisconsin in 2019: 298

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 362

--- #35 most common destination from Wisconsin

Canva

#18. Ohio

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Ohio in 2019: 306

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 755

--- #35 most common destination from Ohio

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#17. Connecticut

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Connecticut in 2019: 313

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,298

--- #22 most common destination from Connecticut

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#16. Delaware

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Delaware in 2019: 442

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Delaware to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 0

--- #40 most common destination from Delaware

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#15. South Carolina

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to South Carolina in 2019: 454

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 568

--- #29 (tie) most common destination from South Carolina

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#14. New Jersey

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New Jersey in 2019: 629

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,758

--- #18 most common destination from New Jersey

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. New Hampshire

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New Hampshire in 2019: 661

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 49

--- #37 most common destination from New Hampshire

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Texas

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Texas in 2019: 711

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,073

--- #40 most common destination from Texas

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#11. Illinois

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Illinois in 2019: 865

--- 1.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,361

--- #33 most common destination from Illinois

Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Georgia in 2019: 934

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,190

--- #33 most common destination from Georgia

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Massachusetts

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Massachusetts in 2019: 956

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,383

--- #21 most common destination from Massachusetts

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#8. Washington

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Washington in 2019: 1,510

--- 2.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 852

--- #37 most common destination from Washington

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#7. North Carolina

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to North Carolina in 2019: 1,700

--- 3.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,481

--- #32 most common destination from North Carolina

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#6. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,978

--- 3.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,718

--- #26 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Florida

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Florida in 2019: 2,705

--- 5.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,496

--- #42 most common destination from Florida

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to California in 2019: 3,075

--- 5.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 3,437

--- #37 most common destination from California

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. New York

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New York in 2019: 3,325

--- 6.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 4,314

--- #20 most common destination from New York

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Virginia

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Virginia in 2019: 9,540

--- 18.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 8,828

--- #10 most common destination from Virginia

Famartin // Wikicommons

#1. Maryland

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maryland in 2019: 17,718

--- 34.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 15,499

--- #3 most common destination from Maryland

