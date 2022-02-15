ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Where people in Washington, D.C. are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8jg8N00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

Where people in Washington, D.C. are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Washington, D.C. are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Washington, D.C. in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Washington, D.C.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#30. Maine

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maine in 2019: 210
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 448
--- #22 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8jg8N00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#29. Michigan

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Michigan in 2019: 214
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 758
--- #31 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8jg8N00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#28. Arizona

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Arizona in 2019: 239
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 291
--- #48 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8jg8N00
M Floyd // Flickr

#27. Alabama

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Alabama in 2019: 248
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 462
--- #32 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8jg8N00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Indiana

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Indiana in 2019: 251
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 427
--- #37 most common destination from Indiana

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8jg8N00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Utah in 2019: 252
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 0
--- #49 (tie) most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ck8jg8N00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#24. Vermont

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Vermont in 2019: 253
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 54
--- #32 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8jg8N00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#23. Colorado

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Colorado in 2019: 259
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 870
--- #41 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8jg8N00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Nevada

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Nevada in 2019: 259
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 0
--- #49 (tie) most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8jg8N00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kansas

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Kansas in 2019: 266
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 41
--- #46 most common destination from Kansas

You may also like: Famous actors from District of Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8jg8N00
Canva

#20. Arkansas

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Arkansas in 2019: 295
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 0
--- #47 (tie) most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8jg8N00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wisconsin

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Wisconsin in 2019: 298
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 362
--- #35 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8jg8N00
Canva

#18. Ohio

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Ohio in 2019: 306
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 755
--- #35 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8jg8N00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#17. Connecticut

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Connecticut in 2019: 313
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,298
--- #22 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck8jg8N00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#16. Delaware

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Delaware in 2019: 442
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 0
--- #40 most common destination from Delaware

You may also like: States where people in Washington, D.C. are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8jg8N00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#15. South Carolina

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to South Carolina in 2019: 454
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 568
--- #29 (tie) most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8jg8N00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#14. New Jersey

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New Jersey in 2019: 629
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,758
--- #18 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8jg8N00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. New Hampshire

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New Hampshire in 2019: 661
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 49
--- #37 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8jg8N00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Texas

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Texas in 2019: 711
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,073
--- #40 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8jg8N00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#11. Illinois

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Illinois in 2019: 865
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,361
--- #33 most common destination from Illinois

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8jg8N00
Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Georgia in 2019: 934
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,190
--- #33 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8jg8N00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Massachusetts

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Massachusetts in 2019: 956
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,383
--- #21 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8jg8N00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#8. Washington

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Washington in 2019: 1,510
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 852
--- #37 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8jg8N00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#7. North Carolina

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to North Carolina in 2019: 1,700
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,481
--- #32 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8jg8N00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#6. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,978
--- 3.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,718
--- #26 most common destination from Pennsylvania

You may also like: Countries Washington, D.C. imports the most goods from

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8jg8N00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Florida

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Florida in 2019: 2,705
--- 5.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,496
--- #42 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8jg8N00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. California

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to California in 2019: 3,075
--- 5.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 3,437
--- #37 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8jg8N00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#3. New York

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New York in 2019: 3,325
--- 6.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 4,314
--- #20 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8jg8N00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Virginia

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Virginia in 2019: 9,540
--- 18.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 8,828
--- #10 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8jg8N00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#1. Maryland

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Maryland in 2019: 17,718
--- 34.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 15,499
--- #3 most common destination from Maryland

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Washington, D.C.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Business
State
South Carolina State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy