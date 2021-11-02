CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

SAXON Announces ‘Carpe Diem’ Album, Releases First Single

wesb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish heavy metal legends SAXON will release their 23rd studio album, “Carpe Diem”, on February 4, 2022 via Silver Lining Music. Comprised of 10 titanic tracks bristling with seel-clad riffery and pround intent, the Barnsely, U.K.-born band draw on a variety of integredients from the career to forget what is their...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Midnight Oil prep new album, share first single “Rising Seas”

Aussie greats Midnight Oil are back with new single, "Rising Seas." Written by guitarist Jim Moginie, it sounds like classic Oils -- widescreen, anthemic rock with chiming guitars, and hooks as big as the message. In this case, that's global warming, but also the general state of the world that none of us should be ignoring.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Midlake Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Song: Listen

Texas group Midlake are back with their first new music since 2013. They’ve shared a song titled “Meanwhile…,” the first track from their next record, For the Sake of Bethel Woods. The album is out March 18 via ATO. Check out “Meanwhile…” and the tracklist below. Eric Pulido, who took...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Sneap
Person
Biff Byford
NME

Metronomy announce new album ‘Small World’ and share lead single

Metronomy have announced their seventh studio album, ‘Small World’, will arrive early next year, with the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Metronomy Forever’ set to arrive on February 18 via Because Music. To coincide with the announcement, the band shared lead single ‘It’s good to be back’, a bubbly synthpop tune that...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Pavel Khvaleev Announces First of Two Album Drops with ‘Inhale’

Pavel Khvaleev releases Inhale on Black Hole Recordings – the first of two albums to be released by the trance and progressive house icon. Pavel Khvaleev burst onto the scene in the early 2000s, seeing his success rooted in a project created with his brother titled Moonbeam. While Moonbeam wrapped up its creative efforts almost half a decade ago, it did not stop the creative output of Pavel as he continued under a solo career. That career though has many twists and turns – being an art-house soul, Pavel centers his creative energy in a myriad of ways: directing cinema pieces like 2015’s Russian horror film III: The Ritual, winning the Red Bull Music Kitchen international competition (2019), and, of course, continue to write music.
MUSIC
xpn.org

22° Halo release luminous new single, “Ripple,” ahead of their upcoming album

22° Halo is back and as ethereal as ever. The Philly-based band fronted by Will Kennedy, who runs Sleeper Records, just released “Ripple,” their first single since 2019. The track is off their upcoming album, Garden Bed, which will be out via Lost Sound Tapes on October 29. Somewhat of a counterpart to their first album, half of the songs were recorded two years ago with a live band, and the others are home recordings from the pandemic.
MUSIC
Daily Democrat

According to Bazooka announces Davis album release party

On Friday, Oct. 29, According to Bazooka will be celebrating their new album “Swanky” with an album release party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Sudwerk Brewery located at 2001 Second St. in Davis. According to Bazooka’s sound embodies Americana with qualities from folk, jazz and rock and roll. The...
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpe Diem#British#Romans
allkpop.com

BTOB's Minhyuk announces solo release with digital single 'Good Night'

Are you excited for Minhyuk's solo song? Stay tuned until the release on November 5 KST. Yeah! Can't wait! will it be romantic! ballad! rock ballad! or powerful like SAP!. winter and karina is dumb rude uneducated fools, stupid dominant manipulative controlling, and also sluts prostitutes, cheap bitches, winter and karina is two pyschopaths that bring bad luck omen to aespa, felt pity on Giselle and Ningning for being in the same group with this two pyschopaths.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Elvis Costello and the Imposters announced a new album and shared the lead single

Elvis Costello and the Imposters are back with the announcement of a new album called The Boy Named If. The album follows 2018’s Look Now and last year’s solo effort Hey Clockface, and the announcement arrived with a new single titled “Magnificent Hurt.”. Costello described the upcoming release as songs...
MUSIC
Eastern Arizona Courier

Alexandra Burke to release first album in three years

Alexandra Burke is set to release her first album in three years. The 33-year-old singer has been in the studio working on new music and she has already attracted interest from three record labels, who are eager to release her first record since 2018's 'The Truth Is'. A source told...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD's New Single "Already Dead" Release Date Announced

Juice WRLD's voice still echoed across 2021. He's one of the highest streaming artists of the year and his voice was heard across plenty of albums, from MigosCulture III and Young Thug's PUNK to Drake's Certified Lover Boy. Fans have still been waiting on the arrival of new music, even though a new record Juice WRLD's unreleased catalog manages to hit the web every other week.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
xsnoize.com

THE SLOW SHOW announce their new album STILL LIFE set for release on February 4th, 2022 & share new single 'Blinking'

The Slow Show will release their fourth studio album, their first for 3 years, entitled ‘STILL LIFE’, via [PIAS] (Europe) and Velveteen Records (ROW) on 4th February 2022. The four-piece who first formed in Manchester, UK will support the release with a European Tour in February and March 2022, culminating in a hometown show at Hallé St Peters on 4th March.
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Zachariah Malachi Announces Release of “Where Do You Go?” Second Single Off Upcoming Album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Old Time Music singer/songwriter, Zachariah Malachi, has announced the release of his second single “Where Do you Go?” off his upcoming album. The song was written by Zachariah Malachi and produced by the late Opry legend, Jimmy Capps along with Michele Capps at TMC Recording Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee and mixed by Mark Capps. Studio musicians who added their personal touch are a who’s who list of some of the best in the music industry and include acoustic guitar played by Jimmy Capps, Dave Pomeroy on upright bass, Greg Ritchie on drums, fiddle by Andy Leftwich, piano by Tim Atwood, Charlie McCoy added harmonica and steel guitar by Chris Scruggs. Stream and download “Where Do you Go?” on all digital music platforms here.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
wesb.com

URIAH HEEP Completes Recording New Album: ‘We’re Very Happy With It’

In a new interview with Vikram Chandrasekar of Tales From The Road, URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the legendary progressive rockers’ 26th album. “We recently have just been in the studio with Jay Ruston, who did our last album, ‘Living The Dream’, as a producer, and we just recorded a new album,” he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). “And it’s over in L.A. now being mixed. So a new album is on the horizon.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba prepare to release first album of new music in 40 years

This week, Abba will release their first album of new music in four decades, Voyage. The Swedish pop group returned earlier this year with two new singles and the announcement of a world-first virtual residency at a purpose-built arena in London. Voyage is being released on 5 November in what marks one of the biggest musical comebacks in recent memory. It was recorded at member Benny Andersson’s studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm, and includes the recently released singles “I Still Have Faith In You”, “Don’t Shut Me Down” and “Just a Notion”. The 10-track album will be the group’s first...
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Grandson Announces 'Death Of An Optimist' Deluxe Album Out December 3rd Via Fueled By Ramen — The Anniversary Of The Album’s Release

Platinum-Selling Alt Rocker Releases “Drop Dead” With Kesha & Travis Barker Today. Watch The Video Here And Read More Via Rolling Stone. Today, platinum-selling alt-rocker grandson announces his new ‘Death of An Optimist’ Deluxe Album out December 3rd via Fueled by Ramen — the one-year anniversary of the album’s original release — and releases “Drop Dead” with GRAMMY-nominated pop superstar Kesha and Travis Barker. Towing the line between pop and rock, the track is a headbanging statement, infused with Kesha’s vigor and defiant filled vocals, Barker’s rollicking drumming, and grandson’s energetic & poignant lyricism.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy