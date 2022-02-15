spablab // Flickr

Where people in Rhode Island are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rhode Island are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Rhode Island in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Canva

#30. Ohio

- Moved from Rhode Island to Ohio in 2019: 108

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Rhode Island in 2019: 441

--- #40 most common destination from Ohio

Canva

#29. Hawaii

- Moved from Rhode Island to Hawaii in 2019: 116

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Hawaii to Rhode Island in 2019: 0

--- #48 (tie) most common destination from Hawaii

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#28. West Virginia

- Moved from Rhode Island to West Virginia in 2019: 124

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to Rhode Island in 2019: 83

--- #38 most common destination from West Virginia

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#27. New Jersey

- Moved from Rhode Island to New Jersey in 2019: 137

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,420

--- #22 most common destination from New Jersey

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#26. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Rhode Island to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 138

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Rhode Island in 2019: 0

--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#25. Illinois

- Moved from Rhode Island to Illinois in 2019: 143

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Rhode Island in 2019: 624

--- #42 most common destination from Illinois

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wisconsin

- Moved from Rhode Island to Wisconsin in 2019: 146

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to Rhode Island in 2019: 136

--- #43 most common destination from Wisconsin

Famartin // Wikicommons

#23. Maryland

- Moved from Rhode Island to Maryland in 2019: 177

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Rhode Island in 2019: 243

--- #44 most common destination from Maryland

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#22. Vermont

- Moved from Rhode Island to Vermont in 2019: 216

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Vermont to Rhode Island in 2019: 428

--- #13 most common destination from Vermont

DPPed// Wikimedia

#21. Arizona

- Moved from Rhode Island to Arizona in 2019: 227

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Rhode Island in 2019: 423

--- #45 most common destination from Arizona

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#20. Missouri

- Moved from Rhode Island to Missouri in 2019: 246

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Rhode Island in 2019: 135

--- #46 most common destination from Missouri

M Floyd // Flickr

#19. Alabama

- Moved from Rhode Island to Alabama in 2019: 257

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Rhode Island in 2019: 0

--- #49 most common destination from Alabama

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#18. Delaware

- Moved from Rhode Island to Delaware in 2019: 258

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Delaware to Rhode Island in 2019: 16

--- #26 most common destination from Delaware

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#17. Maine

- Moved from Rhode Island to Maine in 2019: 351

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Rhode Island in 2019: 475

--- #21 most common destination from Maine

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#16. Washington

- Moved from Rhode Island to Washington in 2019: 373

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Rhode Island in 2019: 144

--- #48 most common destination from Washington

Imilious // Wikicommons

#15. Tennessee

- Moved from Rhode Island to Tennessee in 2019: 399

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Rhode Island in 2019: 136

--- #47 most common destination from Tennessee

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Texas

- Moved from Rhode Island to Texas in 2019: 556

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,597

--- #43 most common destination from Texas

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Utah

- Moved from Rhode Island to Utah in 2019: 572

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Rhode Island in 2019: 186

--- #41 most common destination from Utah

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#12. Colorado

- Moved from Rhode Island to Colorado in 2019: 820

--- 2.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Rhode Island in 2019: 238

--- #50 most common destination from Colorado

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#11. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Rhode Island to Pennsylvania in 2019: 850

--- 2.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,538

--- #29 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#10. South Carolina

- Moved from Rhode Island to South Carolina in 2019: 993

--- 3.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 680

--- #28 most common destination from South Carolina

Canva

#9. Georgia

- Moved from Rhode Island to Georgia in 2019: 1,016

--- 3.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Rhode Island in 2019: 84

--- #50 most common destination from Georgia

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. New Hampshire

- Moved from Rhode Island to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,022

--- 3.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Rhode Island in 2019: 290

--- #25 most common destination from New Hampshire

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#7. Virginia

- Moved from Rhode Island to Virginia in 2019: 1,098

--- 3.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Rhode Island in 2019: 863

--- #42 most common destination from Virginia

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#6. North Carolina

- Moved from Rhode Island to North Carolina in 2019: 1,531

--- 4.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 887

--- #40 most common destination from North Carolina

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. New York

- Moved from Rhode Island to New York in 2019: 1,623

--- 5.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,359

--- #29 most common destination from New York

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

- Moved from Rhode Island to Florida in 2019: 2,685

--- 8.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Rhode Island in 2019: 3,084

--- #33 most common destination from Florida

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. California

- Moved from Rhode Island to California in 2019: 2,839

--- 9.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,854

--- #43 most common destination from California

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#2. Connecticut

- Moved from Rhode Island to Connecticut in 2019: 3,788

--- 12.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Rhode Island in 2019: 2,561

--- #15 most common destination from Connecticut

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Massachusetts

- Moved from Rhode Island to Massachusetts in 2019: 7,784

--- 25.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2019: 12,742

--- #6 most common destination from Massachusetts

