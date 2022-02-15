ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where people in Texas are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Texas are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Texas are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Texas in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#50. Maine

- Moved from Texas to Maine in 2019: 459
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Texas in 2019: 1,212
--- #9 most common destination from Maine

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#49. Delaware

- Moved from Texas to Delaware in 2019: 744
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Texas in 2019: 930
--- #10 most common destination from Delaware

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#48. Montana

- Moved from Texas to Montana in 2019: 780
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Texas in 2019: 2,136
--- #4 most common destination from Montana

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. New Hampshire

- Moved from Texas to New Hampshire in 2019: 892
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Texas in 2019: 2,098
--- #5 most common destination from New Hampshire

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#46. West Virginia

- Moved from Texas to West Virginia in 2019: 927
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Texas in 2019: 1,059
--- #9 most common destination from West Virginia

tochichi//Wikicommons

#45. South Dakota

- Moved from Texas to South Dakota in 2019: 1,080
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Texas in 2019: 1,918
--- #5 most common destination from South Dakota

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#44. Vermont

- Moved from Texas to Vermont in 2019: 1,082
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Texas in 2019: 445
--- #11 most common destination from Vermont

spablab // Flickr

#43. Rhode Island

- Moved from Texas to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,597
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Texas in 2019: 556
--- #14 most common destination from Rhode Island

Canva

#42. Hawaii

- Moved from Texas to Hawaii in 2019: 1,667
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Texas in 2019: 6,977
--- #2 most common destination from Hawaii

Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#41. Wyoming

- Moved from Texas to Wyoming in 2019: 1,696
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to Texas in 2019: 1,311
--- #6 most common destination from Wyoming

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#40. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Texas to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 2,073
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Texas in 2019: 711
--- #12 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#39. Connecticut

- Moved from Texas to Connecticut in 2019: 2,141
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Texas in 2019: 2,085
--- #17 most common destination from Connecticut

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#38. Kentucky

- Moved from Texas to Kentucky in 2019: 2,878
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Texas in 2019: 6,239
--- #5 most common destination from Kentucky

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#37. North Dakota

- Moved from Texas to North Dakota in 2019: 3,075
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Texas in 2019: 944
--- #11 most common destination from North Dakota

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#36. Idaho

- Moved from Texas to Idaho in 2019: 3,198
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Texas in 2019: 2,836
--- #6 most common destination from Idaho

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iowa

- Moved from Texas to Iowa in 2019: 3,936
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Texas in 2019: 3,306
--- #8 most common destination from Iowa

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#34. Nebraska

- Moved from Texas to Nebraska in 2019: 4,199
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Texas in 2019: 3,842
--- #3 most common destination from Nebraska

Canva

#33. Alaska

- Moved from Texas to Alaska in 2019: 4,332
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Texas in 2019: 4,622
--- #3 most common destination from Alaska

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#32. Oregon

- Moved from Texas to Oregon in 2019: 4,441
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Texas in 2019: 4,430
--- #5 most common destination from Oregon

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#31. New Jersey

- Moved from Texas to New Jersey in 2019: 4,489
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Texas in 2019: 10,319
--- #6 most common destination from New Jersey

Canva

#30. Mississippi

- Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316
--- #2 most common destination from Mississippi

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Utah

- Moved from Texas to Utah in 2019: 4,871
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Texas in 2019: 10,072
--- #1 most common destination from Utah

Famartin // Wikicommons

#28. Maryland

- Moved from Texas to Maryland in 2019: 4,954
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Texas in 2019: 8,660
--- #7 most common destination from Maryland

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wisconsin

- Moved from Texas to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,049
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Texas in 2019: 4,824
--- #4 most common destination from Wisconsin

randy andy // Shutterstock

#26. Nevada

- Moved from Texas to Nevada in 2019: 5,240
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Texas in 2019: 10,529
--- #2 most common destination from Nevada

Canva

#25. Minnesota

- Moved from Texas to Minnesota in 2019: 5,916
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Texas in 2019: 5,949
--- #5 most common destination from Minnesota

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Massachusetts

- Moved from Texas to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,088
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Texas in 2019: 8,277
--- #7 most common destination from Massachusetts

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Indiana

- Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Texas in 2019: 6,244
--- #6 most common destination from Indiana

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#22. South Carolina

- Moved from Texas to South Carolina in 2019: 7,631
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Texas in 2019: 9,240
--- #5 most common destination from South Carolina

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kansas

- Moved from Texas to Kansas in 2019: 8,374
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Texas in 2019: 12,823
--- #2 most common destination from Kansas

M Floyd // Flickr

#20. Alabama

- Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791
--- #3 most common destination from Alabama

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#19. Michigan

- Moved from Texas to Michigan in 2019: 8,434
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Texas in 2019: 11,061
--- #3 most common destination from Michigan

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#18. Illinois

- Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747
--- #4 most common destination from Illinois

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Texas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 11,490
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Texas in 2019: 9,352
--- #9 most common destination from Pennsylvania

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#16. Missouri

- Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085
--- #4 most common destination from Missouri

Canva

#15. Arkansas

- Moved from Texas to Arkansas in 2019: 12,851
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Texas in 2019: 12,341
--- #1 most common destination from Arkansas

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

- Moved from Texas to New York in 2019: 13,033
--- 2.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Texas in 2019: 18,078
--- #7 most common destination from New York

Canva

#13. Ohio

- Moved from Texas to Ohio in 2019: 13,564
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Texas in 2019: 8,975
--- #8 most common destination from Ohio

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

- Moved from Texas to Virginia in 2019: 13,924
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Texas in 2019: 18,973
--- #5 most common destination from Virginia

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#11. North Carolina

- Moved from Texas to North Carolina in 2019: 14,226
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Texas in 2019: 15,838
--- #4 most common destination from North Carolina

Imilious // Wikicommons

#10. Tennessee

- Moved from Texas to Tennessee in 2019: 15,068
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Texas in 2019: 9,833
--- #5 most common destination from Tennessee

Pixabay

#9. New Mexico

- Moved from Texas to New Mexico in 2019: 15,762
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Texas in 2019: 23,425
--- #1 most common destination from New Mexico

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Arizona

- Moved from Texas to Arizona in 2019: 17,482
--- 3.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Texas in 2019: 21,205
--- #2 most common destination from Arizona

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#7. Washington

- Moved from Texas to Washington in 2019: 18,528
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Texas in 2019: 15,128
--- #4 most common destination from Washington

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#6. Louisiana

- Moved from Texas to Louisiana in 2019: 19,675
--- 4.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Texas in 2019: 24,513
--- #1 most common destination from Louisiana

Canva

#5. Georgia

- Moved from Texas to Georgia in 2019: 22,452
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Texas in 2019: 24,209
--- #2 most common destination from Georgia

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

- Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174
--- 5.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Texas in 2019: 41,238
--- #2 most common destination from Florida

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Oklahoma

- Moved from Texas to Oklahoma in 2019: 26,383
--- 5.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Texas in 2019: 23,535
--- #1 most common destination from Oklahoma

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#2. Colorado

- Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295
--- 7.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Texas in 2019: 18,189
--- #1 most common destination from Colorado

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. California

- Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063
--- 8.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235
--- #1 most common destination from California

