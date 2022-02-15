ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Where people in Wisconsin are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8fGEl00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Wisconsin are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Wisconsin are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Wisconsin in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8fGEl00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#40. Connecticut

- Moved from Wisconsin to Connecticut in 2019: 232
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Wisconsin in 2019: 826
--- #26 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8fGEl00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Massachusetts

- Moved from Wisconsin to Massachusetts in 2019: 281
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Wisconsin in 2019: 584
--- #28 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8fGEl00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#38. New Jersey

- Moved from Wisconsin to New Jersey in 2019: 308
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Wisconsin in 2019: 331
--- #41 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0ck8fGEl00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#37. North Dakota

- Moved from Wisconsin to North Dakota in 2019: 313
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,369
--- #3 most common destination from North Dakota

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#36. Maine

- Moved from Wisconsin to Maine in 2019: 353
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Wisconsin in 2019: 175
--- #31 most common destination from Maine

You may also like: Best high schools in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8fGEl00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#35. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 362
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Wisconsin in 2019: 298
--- #19 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0ck8fGEl00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#34. South Dakota

- Moved from Wisconsin to South Dakota in 2019: 391
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 763
--- #12 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8fGEl00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#33. Louisiana

- Moved from Wisconsin to Louisiana in 2019: 529
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,167
--- #21 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0ck8fGEl00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Utah

- Moved from Wisconsin to Utah in 2019: 547
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Wisconsin in 2019: 808
--- #26 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8fGEl00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#31. Oregon

- Moved from Wisconsin to Oregon in 2019: 564
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Wisconsin in 2019: 639
--- #29 most common destination from Oregon

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8fGEl00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Kansas

- Moved from Wisconsin to Kansas in 2019: 610
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,421
--- #12 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck8fGEl00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#29. Idaho

- Moved from Wisconsin to Idaho in 2019: 620
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Wisconsin in 2019: 93
--- #36 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8fGEl00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. New Hampshire

- Moved from Wisconsin to New Hampshire in 2019: 621
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Wisconsin in 2019: 401
--- #21 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0ck8fGEl00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

- Moved from Wisconsin to Nebraska in 2019: 725
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Wisconsin in 2019: 872
--- #18 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0ck8fGEl00
Canva

#26. Arkansas

- Moved from Wisconsin to Arkansas in 2019: 797
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 290
--- #31 most common destination from Arkansas

You may also like: States sending the most people to Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8fGEl00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania in 2019: 942
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin in 2019: 990
--- #35 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8fGEl00
Canva

#24. Mississippi

- Moved from Wisconsin to Mississippi in 2019: 1,146
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Wisconsin in 2019: 581
--- #17 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8fGEl00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#23. Nevada

- Moved from Wisconsin to Nevada in 2019: 1,156
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Wisconsin in 2019: 747
--- #32 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8fGEl00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#22. Tennessee

- Moved from Wisconsin to Tennessee in 2019: 1,188
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,294
--- #27 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8fGEl00
M Floyd // Flickr

#21. Alabama

- Moved from Wisconsin to Alabama in 2019: 1,307
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Wisconsin in 2019: 678
--- #29 most common destination from Alabama

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Wisconsin, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8fGEl00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#20. New York

- Moved from Wisconsin to New York in 2019: 1,450
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,337
--- #30 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8fGEl00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#19. Washington

- Moved from Wisconsin to Washington in 2019: 1,456
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,682
--- #31 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8fGEl00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#18. Virginia

- Moved from Wisconsin to Virginia in 2019: 1,518
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,878
--- #30 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8fGEl00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#17. North Carolina

- Moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina in 2019: 1,643
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,645
--- #31 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8fGEl00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#16. South Carolina

- Moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina in 2019: 1,702
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 948
--- #25 most common destination from South Carolina

You may also like: Wisconsin's climate has warmed by 2.76° F since 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8fGEl00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#15. Maryland

- Moved from Wisconsin to Maryland in 2019: 1,790
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Wisconsin in 2019: 241
--- #45 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8fGEl00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Indiana

- Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951
--- #21 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8fGEl00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#13. Kentucky

- Moved from Wisconsin to Kentucky in 2019: 2,088
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,468
--- #17 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8fGEl00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#12. Missouri

- Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796
--- #15 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8fGEl00
Canva

#11. Ohio

- Moved from Wisconsin to Ohio in 2019: 3,490
--- 3.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049
--- #32 most common destination from Ohio

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8fGEl00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#10. Arizona

- Moved from Wisconsin to Arizona in 2019: 3,688
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,917
--- #25 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8fGEl00
Canva

#9. Georgia

- Moved from Wisconsin to Georgia in 2019: 3,898
--- 3.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,783
--- #29 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8fGEl00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#8. Michigan

- Moved from Wisconsin to Michigan in 2019: 4,361
--- 4.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,307
--- #12 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8fGEl00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#7. Colorado

- Moved from Wisconsin to Colorado in 2019: 4,454
--- 4.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Wisconsin in 2019: 3,125
--- #25 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0ck8fGEl00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Iowa

- Moved from Wisconsin to Iowa in 2019: 4,722
--- 4.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Wisconsin in 2019: 4,289
--- #5 most common destination from Iowa

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8fGEl00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

- Moved from Wisconsin to California in 2019: 4,811
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Wisconsin in 2019: 6,886
--- #27 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8fGEl00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

- Moved from Wisconsin to Texas in 2019: 4,824
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,049
--- #27 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8fGEl00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

- Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563
--- 6.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,168
--- #26 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8fGEl00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Illinois

- Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021
--- 11.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402
--- #5 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8fGEl00
Canva

#1. Minnesota

- Moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota in 2019: 18,403
--- 18.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin in 2019: 17,524
--- #1 most common destination from Minnesota

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Wisconsin

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
City
Oregon, WI
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy