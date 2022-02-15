Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Wisconsin are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Wisconsin are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Wisconsin in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#40. Connecticut

- Moved from Wisconsin to Connecticut in 2019: 232

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Wisconsin in 2019: 826

--- #26 most common destination from Connecticut

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Massachusetts

- Moved from Wisconsin to Massachusetts in 2019: 281

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Wisconsin in 2019: 584

--- #28 most common destination from Massachusetts

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#38. New Jersey

- Moved from Wisconsin to New Jersey in 2019: 308

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Wisconsin in 2019: 331

--- #41 most common destination from New Jersey

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#37. North Dakota

- Moved from Wisconsin to North Dakota in 2019: 313

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,369

--- #3 most common destination from North Dakota

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#36. Maine

- Moved from Wisconsin to Maine in 2019: 353

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Wisconsin in 2019: 175

--- #31 most common destination from Maine

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#35. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 362

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Wisconsin in 2019: 298

--- #19 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

tochichi//Wikicommons

#34. South Dakota

- Moved from Wisconsin to South Dakota in 2019: 391

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 763

--- #12 most common destination from South Dakota

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#33. Louisiana

- Moved from Wisconsin to Louisiana in 2019: 529

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,167

--- #21 most common destination from Louisiana

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Utah

- Moved from Wisconsin to Utah in 2019: 547

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Wisconsin in 2019: 808

--- #26 most common destination from Utah

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#31. Oregon

- Moved from Wisconsin to Oregon in 2019: 564

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to Wisconsin in 2019: 639

--- #29 most common destination from Oregon

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Kansas

- Moved from Wisconsin to Kansas in 2019: 610

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,421

--- #12 most common destination from Kansas

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#29. Idaho

- Moved from Wisconsin to Idaho in 2019: 620

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Idaho to Wisconsin in 2019: 93

--- #36 most common destination from Idaho

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. New Hampshire

- Moved from Wisconsin to New Hampshire in 2019: 621

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Wisconsin in 2019: 401

--- #21 most common destination from New Hampshire

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

- Moved from Wisconsin to Nebraska in 2019: 725

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nebraska to Wisconsin in 2019: 872

--- #18 most common destination from Nebraska

Canva

#26. Arkansas

- Moved from Wisconsin to Arkansas in 2019: 797

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arkansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 290

--- #31 most common destination from Arkansas

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania in 2019: 942

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin in 2019: 990

--- #35 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Canva

#24. Mississippi

- Moved from Wisconsin to Mississippi in 2019: 1,146

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Mississippi to Wisconsin in 2019: 581

--- #17 most common destination from Mississippi

randy andy // Shutterstock

#23. Nevada

- Moved from Wisconsin to Nevada in 2019: 1,156

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Wisconsin in 2019: 747

--- #32 most common destination from Nevada

Imilious // Wikicommons

#22. Tennessee

- Moved from Wisconsin to Tennessee in 2019: 1,188

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,294

--- #27 most common destination from Tennessee

M Floyd // Flickr

#21. Alabama

- Moved from Wisconsin to Alabama in 2019: 1,307

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Wisconsin in 2019: 678

--- #29 most common destination from Alabama

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#20. New York

- Moved from Wisconsin to New York in 2019: 1,450

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,337

--- #30 most common destination from New York

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#19. Washington

- Moved from Wisconsin to Washington in 2019: 1,456

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,682

--- #31 most common destination from Washington

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#18. Virginia

- Moved from Wisconsin to Virginia in 2019: 1,518

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,878

--- #30 most common destination from Virginia

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#17. North Carolina

- Moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina in 2019: 1,643

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,645

--- #31 most common destination from North Carolina

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#16. South Carolina

- Moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina in 2019: 1,702

--- 1.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 948

--- #25 most common destination from South Carolina

Famartin // Wikicommons

#15. Maryland

- Moved from Wisconsin to Maryland in 2019: 1,790

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Wisconsin in 2019: 241

--- #45 most common destination from Maryland

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Indiana

- Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951

--- #21 most common destination from Indiana

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#13. Kentucky

- Moved from Wisconsin to Kentucky in 2019: 2,088

--- 2.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,468

--- #17 most common destination from Kentucky

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#12. Missouri

- Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004

--- 3.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796

--- #15 most common destination from Missouri

Canva

#11. Ohio

- Moved from Wisconsin to Ohio in 2019: 3,490

--- 3.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049

--- #32 most common destination from Ohio

DPPed// Wikimedia

#10. Arizona

- Moved from Wisconsin to Arizona in 2019: 3,688

--- 3.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,917

--- #25 most common destination from Arizona

Canva

#9. Georgia

- Moved from Wisconsin to Georgia in 2019: 3,898

--- 3.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,783

--- #29 most common destination from Georgia

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#8. Michigan

- Moved from Wisconsin to Michigan in 2019: 4,361

--- 4.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,307

--- #12 most common destination from Michigan

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#7. Colorado

- Moved from Wisconsin to Colorado in 2019: 4,454

--- 4.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Wisconsin in 2019: 3,125

--- #25 most common destination from Colorado

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Iowa

- Moved from Wisconsin to Iowa in 2019: 4,722

--- 4.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Iowa to Wisconsin in 2019: 4,289

--- #5 most common destination from Iowa

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

- Moved from Wisconsin to California in 2019: 4,811

--- 4.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Wisconsin in 2019: 6,886

--- #27 most common destination from California

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

- Moved from Wisconsin to Texas in 2019: 4,824

--- 4.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,049

--- #27 most common destination from Texas

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

- Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563

--- 6.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,168

--- #26 most common destination from Florida

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Illinois

- Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021

--- 11.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402

--- #5 most common destination from Illinois

Canva

#1. Minnesota

- Moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota in 2019: 18,403

--- 18.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin in 2019: 17,524

--- #1 most common destination from Minnesota

