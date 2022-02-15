Where people in Wisconsin are moving to most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Wisconsin are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Wisconsin in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
#40. Connecticut
- Moved from Wisconsin to Connecticut in 2019: 232
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Wisconsin in 2019: 826
--- #26 most common destination from Connecticut
#39. Massachusetts
- Moved from Wisconsin to Massachusetts in 2019: 281
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Wisconsin in 2019: 584
--- #28 most common destination from Massachusetts
#38. New Jersey
- Moved from Wisconsin to New Jersey in 2019: 308
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Wisconsin in 2019: 331
--- #41 most common destination from New Jersey
#37. North Dakota
- Moved from Wisconsin to North Dakota in 2019: 313
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,369
--- #3 most common destination from North Dakota
#36. Maine
- Moved from Wisconsin to Maine in 2019: 353
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Wisconsin in 2019: 175
--- #31 most common destination from Maine
#35. Washington, D.C.
- Moved from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 362
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Wisconsin in 2019: 298
--- #19 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
#34. South Dakota
- Moved from Wisconsin to South Dakota in 2019: 391
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 763
--- #12 most common destination from South Dakota
#33. Louisiana
- Moved from Wisconsin to Louisiana in 2019: 529
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,167
--- #21 most common destination from Louisiana
#32. Utah
- Moved from Wisconsin to Utah in 2019: 547
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Wisconsin in 2019: 808
--- #26 most common destination from Utah
#31. Oregon
- Moved from Wisconsin to Oregon in 2019: 564
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Wisconsin in 2019: 639
--- #29 most common destination from Oregon
#30. Kansas
- Moved from Wisconsin to Kansas in 2019: 610
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,421
--- #12 most common destination from Kansas
#29. Idaho
- Moved from Wisconsin to Idaho in 2019: 620
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Wisconsin in 2019: 93
--- #36 most common destination from Idaho
#28. New Hampshire
- Moved from Wisconsin to New Hampshire in 2019: 621
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Wisconsin in 2019: 401
--- #21 most common destination from New Hampshire
#27. Nebraska
- Moved from Wisconsin to Nebraska in 2019: 725
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Wisconsin in 2019: 872
--- #18 most common destination from Nebraska
#26. Arkansas
- Moved from Wisconsin to Arkansas in 2019: 797
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 290
--- #31 most common destination from Arkansas
#25. Pennsylvania
- Moved from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania in 2019: 942
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin in 2019: 990
--- #35 most common destination from Pennsylvania
#24. Mississippi
- Moved from Wisconsin to Mississippi in 2019: 1,146
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Wisconsin in 2019: 581
--- #17 most common destination from Mississippi
#23. Nevada
- Moved from Wisconsin to Nevada in 2019: 1,156
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Wisconsin in 2019: 747
--- #32 most common destination from Nevada
#22. Tennessee
- Moved from Wisconsin to Tennessee in 2019: 1,188
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,294
--- #27 most common destination from Tennessee
#21. Alabama
- Moved from Wisconsin to Alabama in 2019: 1,307
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Wisconsin in 2019: 678
--- #29 most common destination from Alabama
#20. New York
- Moved from Wisconsin to New York in 2019: 1,450
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,337
--- #30 most common destination from New York
#19. Washington
- Moved from Wisconsin to Washington in 2019: 1,456
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,682
--- #31 most common destination from Washington
#18. Virginia
- Moved from Wisconsin to Virginia in 2019: 1,518
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,878
--- #30 most common destination from Virginia
#17. North Carolina
- Moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina in 2019: 1,643
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,645
--- #31 most common destination from North Carolina
#16. South Carolina
- Moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina in 2019: 1,702
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 948
--- #25 most common destination from South Carolina
#15. Maryland
- Moved from Wisconsin to Maryland in 2019: 1,790
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Wisconsin in 2019: 241
--- #45 most common destination from Maryland
#14. Indiana
- Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951
--- #21 most common destination from Indiana
#13. Kentucky
- Moved from Wisconsin to Kentucky in 2019: 2,088
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,468
--- #17 most common destination from Kentucky
#12. Missouri
- Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796
--- #15 most common destination from Missouri
#11. Ohio
- Moved from Wisconsin to Ohio in 2019: 3,490
--- 3.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049
--- #32 most common destination from Ohio
#10. Arizona
- Moved from Wisconsin to Arizona in 2019: 3,688
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,917
--- #25 most common destination from Arizona
#9. Georgia
- Moved from Wisconsin to Georgia in 2019: 3,898
--- 3.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,783
--- #29 most common destination from Georgia
#8. Michigan
- Moved from Wisconsin to Michigan in 2019: 4,361
--- 4.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,307
--- #12 most common destination from Michigan
#7. Colorado
- Moved from Wisconsin to Colorado in 2019: 4,454
--- 4.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Wisconsin in 2019: 3,125
--- #25 most common destination from Colorado
#6. Iowa
- Moved from Wisconsin to Iowa in 2019: 4,722
--- 4.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Wisconsin in 2019: 4,289
--- #5 most common destination from Iowa
#5. California
- Moved from Wisconsin to California in 2019: 4,811
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Wisconsin in 2019: 6,886
--- #27 most common destination from California
#4. Texas
- Moved from Wisconsin to Texas in 2019: 4,824
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,049
--- #27 most common destination from Texas
#3. Florida
- Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563
--- 6.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,168
--- #26 most common destination from Florida
#2. Illinois
- Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021
--- 11.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402
--- #5 most common destination from Illinois
#1. Minnesota
- Moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota in 2019: 18,403
--- 18.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin in 2019: 17,524
--- #1 most common destination from Minnesota
