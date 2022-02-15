ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0ck8f98v00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

Where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Pennsylvania in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0ck8f98v00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#40. Idaho

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Idaho in 2019: 653
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Pennsylvania in 2019: 183
--- #26 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0ck8f98v00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#39. Louisiana

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Louisiana in 2019: 710
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,657
--- #15 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0ck8f98v00
Pixabay

#38. New Mexico

- Moved from Pennsylvania to New Mexico in 2019: 791
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Pennsylvania in 2019: 163
--- #37 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0ck8f98v00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Oklahoma

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma in 2019: 881
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,975
--- #10 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0ck8f98v00
Canva

#36. Mississippi

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Mississippi in 2019: 917
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Pennsylvania in 2019: 65
--- #37 most common destination from Mississippi

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0ck8f98v00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Wisconsin

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin in 2019: 990
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania in 2019: 942
--- #25 most common destination from Wisconsin

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#34. Maine

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Maine in 2019: 1,249
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,787
--- #7 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0ck8f98v00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. New Hampshire

- Moved from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,306
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,148
--- #8 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0ck8f98v00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#32. Missouri

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760
--- #20 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ck8f98v00
Canva

#31. Minnesota

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Minnesota in 2019: 1,349
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,708
--- #11 most common destination from Minnesota

You may also like: Pennsylvania's climate has warmed by 2.53° F since 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0ck8f98v00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#30. Vermont

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Vermont in 2019: 1,401
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,483
--- #6 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0ck8f98v00
spablab // Flickr

#29. Rhode Island

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,538
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to Pennsylvania in 2019: 850
--- #11 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ck8f98v00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#28. Nevada

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Nevada in 2019: 1,582
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Pennsylvania in 2019: 721
--- #33 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0ck8f98v00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#27. Oregon

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Oregon in 2019: 1,678
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,004
--- #22 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0ck8f98v00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#26. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,718
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,978
--- #6 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

You may also like: Best private high schools in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0ck8f98v00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#25. Tennessee

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee in 2019: 1,833
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,564
--- #19 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0ck8f98v00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kansas

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Kansas in 2019: 2,189
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,073
--- #21 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0ck8f98v00
M Floyd // Flickr

#23. Alabama

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898
--- #14 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0ck8f98v00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky in 2019: 3,235
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,222
--- #20 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0ck8f98v00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#21. Colorado

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Colorado in 2019: 3,362
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,631
--- #35 most common destination from Colorado

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0ck8f98v00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#20. Connecticut

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut in 2019: 3,711
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,853
--- #5 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0ck8f98v00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Illinois

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996
--- #23 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ck8f98v00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#18. Washington

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington in 2019: 4,833
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,394
--- #20 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0ck8f98v00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Arizona in 2019: 4,906
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,104
--- #17 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0ck8f98v00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#16. Michigan

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan in 2019: 5,074
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,969
--- #19 most common destination from Michigan

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0ck8f98v00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Indiana

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276
--- #17 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0ck8f98v00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#14. West Virginia

- Moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in 2019: 5,706
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,763
--- #4 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ck8f98v00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Massachusetts

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,043
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,551
--- #12 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0ck8f98v00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#12. South Carolina

- Moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in 2019: 7,227
--- 2.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,742
--- #8 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0ck8f98v00
Canva

#11. Georgia

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Georgia in 2019: 7,726
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,481
--- #10 most common destination from Georgia

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0ck8f98v00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#10. Delaware

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware in 2019: 8,902
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Pennsylvania in 2019: 6,387
--- #1 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0ck8f98v00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Texas

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Texas in 2019: 9,352
--- 3.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 11,490
--- #17 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0ck8f98v00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#8. Virginia

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia in 2019: 12,284
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,193
--- #6 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0ck8f98v00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. California

- Moved from Pennsylvania to California in 2019: 12,578
--- 4.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Pennsylvania in 2019: 13,048
--- #15 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0ck8f98v00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#6. North Carolina

- Moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2019: 13,341
--- 5.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,221
--- #9 most common destination from North Carolina

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0ck8f98v00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#5. Maryland

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland in 2019: 14,376
--- 5.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Pennsylvania in 2019: 21,659
--- #2 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0ck8f98v00
Canva

#4. Ohio

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792
--- 6.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752
--- #3 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ck8f98v00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#3. New Jersey

- Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2019: 22,445
--- 8.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2019: 43,295
--- #1 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0ck8f98v00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#2. New York

- Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641
--- 8.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618
--- #3 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0ck8f98v00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965
--- 13.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629
--- #7 most common destination from Florida

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down in Pennsylvania

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Nevada State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
South Carolina State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Louisiana Moved#Louisiana Pixabay#Wikimedia Commons#Mississ
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy