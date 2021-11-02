CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hostess reschedules third-quarter earnings announcement

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hostess Brands Inc. announced Tuesday that it has rescheduled its third-quarter earnings announcement to Nov. 9 after the closing bell from Nov. 3....

Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.64% to $1,222.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.20% to 15,971.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $21.40 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) took a -18% dive 17.89% to $284.02 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $213.47 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Chemours stock rallies 8% on Q3 beat, raised guidance

Shares of Chemours Co. rose more than 8% in the extended session Thursday after the chemicals company reported third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Chemours said it earned $214 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with $76 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS matched the GAAP EPS at $1.27. Revenue rose 36% to $1.7 billion. FactSet consensus called for EPS of $1.01 on sales of $1.6 billion. Chemours raised its EBITDA guidance to between $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion, compared with a previous guidance of between $1.10 billion and $1.25 billion. It called for adjusted EPS between $3.93 and $4.13, compared with a prior forecast of between $2.84 and $3.56. Chemours lowered its capex guidance lowered to about $325 million, from about $350 million previously. The stock ended the regular trading day down 2.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Velodyne's Q3 loss widens; lidar company names a new CEO

Shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. fell more than 9% in the extended session Thursday after the company fell short of Wall Street expectations for its third quarter and announced a new chief executive. Velodyne said it lost $54.7 million, or 28 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Velodyne lost 19 cents a share. Revenue fell to $13.1 million, from $26 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 15 cents a share on sales of $21 million. Separately, Velodyne said it named Theodore "Ted" L. Tewksbury its chief executive, effective Nov. 10, after a three-month search for its new top executive. The stock ended the regular trading day down 4.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

Devon Energy reports earnings for third quarter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Devon Energy Corp. on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $838 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.08 per share. The results exceeded...
MARKETS
Hutch Post

Arconic releases third quarter earnings Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The earnings reports for companies with ties to Hutchinson and Reno County continue on Tuesday when Arconic releases its third quarter report. The aluminum components maker hopes to continue its rebound from the Boeing shut down and the pandemic in the third quarter. The company showed second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

Amazon (AMZN) reported third-quarter results after the market close Thursday that fell short on earnings and revenue, as did its fourth-quarter outlook. Amazon stock dropped. The company reported adjusted earnings of $6.12 a share on revenue of $110.8 billion. Analysts expected Amazon to report earnings of $8.92 per share on revenue of $111.6 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

