‘I just feel like I’m behind’: I’m 29 years old. I have $4,000 in the bank and a $20,000 emergency fund. Am I doing OK financially?

Saving enough money for a comfortable retirement isn't always easy, but it's an important financial goal for many people. The idea is that once you've left the workforce, you'll still need an income so you can pay for things in your life, like food, clothing, rent, hobbies and family activities. So, along with Social Security, investing money in a 401(k) and/or Roth IRA over the years is the best way to give yourself savings you can use in your golden years. However, for many people that money doesn't last them as long as they thought it would and they end up outliving their savings.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO