Sticking with a one-week-old tradition, I’m going to offer another prediction on the University of Wisconsin football team’s season record. Consider me a believer because I think the Badgers are going to win out and finish 9-3. I said 8-4 last week and that projection was based on a feeling that UW would split games with rivals Iowa and Minnesota. But the way the Badgers dominated the Hawkeyes in a 27-7 win last Saturday has convinced me that Paul Chryst’s team has better than a coin-flip shot at beating the Golden Gophers in the finale. And I’m less concerned about the upcoming trio of games against Rutgers, Northwestern and Nebraska than I previously was.

