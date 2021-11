To borrow Ricky’s phrase from Trailer Park Boys, it doesn’t take rocket appliances to figure out what makes the Toronto Maple Leafs tick. During their four-game winning streak, their four stars up front are all at a point-per-game or better, with Marner leading the way with seven. When all four guys play well they win, and as you move farther from all four playing well, their odds of team success go down. If only one out of four plays well, they probably lose; I like their odds when three out of four play well, and so on.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO