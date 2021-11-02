CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Game crypto token collapses in apparent scam

Cover picture for the articleA digital token inspired by the popular South Korean Netflix series Squid Game has lost almost all of its value as it was revealed to be an apparent scam. Squid, which marketed itself as a "play-to-earn cryptocurrency", had seen its price soar in recent days - surging by thousands of per...

dailyhodl.com

Avoiding Cryptocurrency Scams – Squid Game Token and Other DeFi Risks

DYOR – or ‘do your own research’ – is a concept I think every investor should know about. It’s as close to a golden rule as anything in the world of crypto, but it applies even more broadly to anything you’re planning to invest in – from Bitcoin and bonds, to stablecoins and stocks.
MARKETS
investmentu.com

Cheap Crypto to Buy Now: Five Tokens With a Lot of Upside Potential

Despite its ebbs and flows in value, Bitcoin has proven to be a stalwart investment for early investors. But it’s expensive. So that has a lot of investors looking for cheap crypto to buy. The reason is simple…. Since its initial coin offering (ICO), Bitcoin has seen one of the...
MARKETS
SQUID Coin Scam - Crypto Coin Vanishes After Hitting Massive Highs

A Squid Game-themed cryptocurrency coin ended up being a massive scam and the people behind it made off with $3.3 million according to The Washington Post. Meme coins and other get-rich-quick schemes themed around NFTs, Cryptocurrency, and day trading have taken the world by storm over the last year and change. (Read more about the negative ecological effects of such movements right here.) SQUID was a currency set up around the fervor surrounding the Netflix original. The value of this particular coin soared to $2,860 over time but then went down to basically nothing as the creators high-tailed it out of there with a relative fortune. As of now, there is no way to hold the creators of these meme coins accountable if they choose to take the money and leave the investors holding the bag. (Complicating matters further is the fact that cryptocurrency, by nature, is hard to trace. Making the entire enterprise ripe for people looking to take advantage of poor investors looking for a quick influx of cash.)
MARKETS
The Independent

Is the saga of the Squid Game crypto a warning of what is to come?

The collapse of the Squid Game cryptocurrency is either the canary in the mine warning of an impending catastrophe, or a classic example of the way fraud can sprout up anywhere and everywhere. Or maybe it is both. The story is simple enough. Some people create a cryptocurrency, in this...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Squid Token Dives Revealing Possible “Rug Pull” Scam

The Squid token –inspired by Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s The Squid Game series– collapsed after launching on October 26 and being revealed as a possible scam. Rising by thousands of percent in just a few days, the cryptocurrency dived amid criticism of not allowing for reselling and other suspicions. Squid Token.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

SQUID Token Collapses as Developers 'Overwhelmed with Stress'

A token known as SQUID, based on an alleged play-to-earn game named after Netflix’s drama series Squid Game, has crashed to near zero after a massive pump last week. Meanwhile, the team behind the token, which raised multiple red flags, is throwing in the towel, saying they are “depressed” and “overwhelmed with stress.”
COMPUTERS
cryptopolitan.com

The Squid Game token rises to $7.79 in 24 hours

The hit Netflix series The Squid Game becomes part of the crypto world with a cryptocurrency based on it. According to reports, SQUID is not officially brought by Netflix or by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series, but by some fanatic developers. CoinMarketCap, one of the broadest crypto platforms...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Squid Game crypto price soars as players scramble to join online scam

Squid Game mania has spread its tentacles into the crypto world, with the token for a new play-to-earn online game based on the smash-hit Netflix show soaring in value from one cent to over $6 in four days. The online Squid Game, which its anonymous developers said was "coming soon",...
GAMBLING
The Next Web

Squid Game? More like Scam Game: A roundup

Squid Game, Neftlix’s sensational survival drama, has officially become the platform’s most watched show ever. And rightfully so. If only I could unwatch it and watch it again from the beginning…. But Squid Game’s global popularity sadly has a negative side: cybercriminals are ramping up their efforts to scam fans...
PUBLIC SAFETY
tymnec

Why Trading in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrencies is Playing with Fire

The two biggest players for digital advertising may have finally halted the blockchain hype. In March 2018, Google updated its financial services advertising policy. With these changes, ads for "Cryptocurrencies and related content (including but not limited to initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets, and cryptocurrency trading advice)" will no longer be displayed in Google's ad network. Facebook had already banned cryptos and ICOs (initial coin offerings) from its platform in January.

