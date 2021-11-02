CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court acquits, discharges man after 13 years in jail

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged a 39-year-old man who spent 13 years in jail after being convicted for robbery by the Accra Circuit Court. Mr George Agbeko Agbeshie, who was serving a 25-year jail term, was set free after the court held that the evidence used to convict...

www.primenewsghana.com

Daily Mail

Man, 37, jailed for life 22 years ago for 'murdering his mother when he was just 14' appeals to state Supreme Court after experts found 'gasoline' on his shoe used as evidence he burned her body was just rubber from the sole

A Missouri man, 37, who was sentenced to prison for the death of his mother when he was just 14 years old because police said he showed no emotion as his mom lay lifeless on the floor could be freed as the state Supreme Court considers his case. Attorneys for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Man accused of beating wife to death once again released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect the district attorney’s office went to great lengths to put back behind bars is now out of jail again. Jerome Gutierrez is accused of beating his wife Kristy Rivera to death. Related coverage High court orders murder suspect back into custody Man accused of killing wife released following court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Houston Chronicle

19-year-old man dies in Harris County jail after fight with another inmate

A man in custody at the Harris County Jail died Sunday after a fight with another inmate late Friday, officials said. Staff found Fred Harris, 19, “unresponsive and severely injured” at 11:16 p.m. Friday in a holding cell on the third floor of the 1200 Baker St. jail facility, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Man faces jail after squeezing child’s hamster to death

A Texas mans faces up to 25 years in prison after allegedly squeezing a child’s hamster to death.Roosevelt James Johnson, 34, allegedly “tortured a young child’s hamster,” according to Animal Care Services and the San Antonio Police Department.The shocking incident, in which Mr Johnson is accused by ACS of squeezing the “child’s pet to death during a domestic violence disturbance”, took place on 1 May.He was arrested last week for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, domestic violence and other outstanding warrants.Officials say that Mr Johnson faces such a long prison sentence because of the felony animal cruelty charge, as well as charges for alleged gun and drug possession.“Due to past convictions and other outstanding felony charges, including gun and drug possession, Johnson now faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted,” said ACS in statement.Court records show that Mr Johnson has a criminal record dating back to 2006, according to KSAT.The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by Animal Care Services and the San Antonio Police Department’s North Patrol Property Crimes Unit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged disturbance early Friday. The RPD report said at 5:40 a.m. 64-year Gerald Crandall was jailed after an alleged altercation with neighbors in the 1800 block of Northeast Todd. Crandall was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree counts of attempted assault and attempted burglary, menacing and for second degree counts of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
ROSEBURG, OR
eastidahonews.com

Former doctor dies just weeks after being sent to prison for killing his wife

BOISE — A prominent former Bear Lake County doctor died in prison Sunday, just weeks after being sentenced for killing his wife in what he said was a failed suicide pact. Robert Degnan, 89, died at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office. Degnan was sentenced on Oct. 7 to spend three to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
IDAHO STATE
WDBJ7.com

Man who killed pregnant woman sentenced to prison

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man in Henry County was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of a pregnant woman. Thomas McDowell had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two other gun charges for the 2020 death of Krystal McReynolds. She was shot in the face. In court October 20,...
HENRY COUNTY, VA

