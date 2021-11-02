Court acquits, discharges man after 13 years in jail

A Texas mans faces up to 25 years in prison after allegedly squeezing a child’s hamster to death.Roosevelt James Johnson, 34, allegedly “tortured a young child’s hamster,” according to Animal Care Services and the San Antonio Police Department.The shocking incident, in which Mr Johnson is accused by ACS of squeezing the “child’s pet to death during a domestic violence disturbance”, took place on 1 May.He was arrested last week for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, domestic violence and other outstanding warrants.Officials say that Mr Johnson faces such a long prison sentence because of the felony animal cruelty charge, as well as charges for alleged gun and drug possession.“Due to past convictions and other outstanding felony charges, including gun and drug possession, Johnson now faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted,” said ACS in statement.Court records show that Mr Johnson has a criminal record dating back to 2006, according to KSAT.The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by Animal Care Services and the San Antonio Police Department’s North Patrol Property Crimes Unit.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO