President Akufo-Addo says he is saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region. The President in a tweet said: "I have learnt with considerable sadness of the tragic accident, at Akomadan, that has claimed the lives of some 6 people in the early hours of this morning. I extend my condolences to families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

AFRICA ・ 6 DAYS AGO