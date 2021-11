The Vikings defeat the Titans 2-1 and will face top-ranked Jesuit in the second round.The Forest Grove girls soccer team is back. After a tough stretch to end the regular season, including a tie and loss to Newberg and McMinnville, the Vikings turned the tide in a 2-1 victory over West Salem in the first round of the OSAA state playoffs Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30, at Forest Grove High School. "The girls wanted to get back, and they did that tonight," Forest Grove head coach Ignacio Olvera said. "We got back to our style tonight and these girls want to...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO