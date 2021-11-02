CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

An LTE iteration of ASUS VivoWatch 5 spotted on Bluetooth SIG

By Marko Maslakovic
gadgetsandwearables.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn LTE variant of ASUS VivoWatch 5 was added to the Bluetooth SIG website yesterday. It follows a non-cellular version that was slapped on to the register back in September. The wearable is, most likely, the successor to ASUS Vivowatch SP. Unfortunately the filing does not reveal very much...

gadgetsandwearables.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best iPad deals for November 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best Amazon discounts on Samsung, LG and Toshiba sets

Black Friday is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Last week, AO, Currys and Studio have all kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even more top deals. And today, Amazon has joined in on the fun, too. Here at...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lte#Bluetooth 5 0#Sig#Bluetooth Sig#Vivowatch 5#Wifi#Taiwanese
technave.com

LG Chromebook allegedly certified by Bluetooth SIG

Last month, Lenovo has launched plenty of laptops which including the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Here we spotted LG is going to launch their first Chromebook laptop which is LG Chromebook (model number 11TC50Q). According to sources, it was spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group and received the certification....
COMPUTERS
Attack Magazine

OneOdio A11 Bluetooth Headphones

We reviewed the A70 & A30 headphones from OneOdio last month and this time it’s the turn of the A11 Bluetooth headphones. When one thinks of the A11 ‘SuperBass‘ it’s easy to instantly think of souped-up car systems on the road running from London to Norwich. On the contrary, however, it’s also the next unit on the review bench courtesy of OneOdio. Understandably, anything labelled Super Bass was always going to get our attention and we welcome the opportunity to put them through their paces.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

ASUS Launches Z690 Series Motherboards

ASUS today announced a new lineup of ROG Z690 Motherboards built to support all-new 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. The ASUS Z690 motherboard series delivers standard-defining performance for Intel® CPUs with power delivery and a wide range of cooling options. Featuring DDR5 memory modules and extensive support for PCIe® 5.0 devices, the series supports the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. The Z690 motherboards also includes an exclusive new overclocking technology called ASUS Enhanced Memory Profile (AEMP), offering blistering-fast DDR5 performance in just a few clicks.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
cepro.com

Konftel BT30 Bluetooth Adapter

The unified communications company Konftel, has announced its new BT30 Bluetooth Adapter. Designed to provide users with more conferencing system flexibility, the new Bluetooth adapter is compatible with the company’s Konftel 800 and new Konftel 70 audio conferencing products. According to the company, the BT30 Bluetooth Adapter is a USB-based...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE Review

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 1. Incorporating strengths from previous Asus portable monitors including the Editors' Choice award-winning ZenScreen Touch (MB16AMT), while adding gaming-centric features like a high refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE ($399) is a formidable, well-rounded portable display for gamers and multimedia buffs. Although it has a premium price for a 15.6-inch mobile monitor, it's crammed with features such as a built-in battery, speakers, and kickstand, as well as an included soft carrying sleeve. It did well in our brightness and contrast testing, and its excellent sRGB color coverage makes it a good choice for viewing photos and video. The ROG Strix earns an Editors' Choice nod as an excellent portable monitor if you're looking for one on the larger side.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Asus Android 12 release schedule revealed

Asus has announced their release schedule for Android 12 for a number of their Android smartphones, there will be a number of devices getting the update. This will include the Zenfone 8, Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone Series and the update will start with the Asus Zenfone 8 in December, you can see more details below.
CELL PHONES
Stuff.tv

Asus ROG Phone 5 review

While it’s still seemingly impossible to bag yourself a PS5 or Xbox Series X without paying one of those filthy scalpers a couple of kidneys, one solution is to embrace the wonderful world of mobile gaming. Titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Fortnite attract huge numbers of players, with the added bonus that they can be played absolutely anywhere (yes, even on the khazi).
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

ASUS ZenFone 3 vs Xiaomi Mi 5

The ASUS ZenFone 3 is currently trending in India, partly because it was unveiled only two days ago. The company continued its tradition of confusing the market with like-named offerings that feature slightly different hardware. However, the pricing will be a key differentiator here. So how does it fare against a mobile industry juggernaut like the Xiaomi Mi 5? Well, let's take a look.
CELL PHONES
suasnews.com

Enabling LTE/4G/5G connectivity in DJI drones

Flying drones over long distances or scanning large areas is always challenging. One of the biggest problems is the limited drone communication range. Of course, a drone can fly along the route pre-developed in UgCS, but receiving drone telemetry or sending commands over long distances is not always possible. For...
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Asus launches three new 11.6 inch Chromebooks

Asus has quietly added three new Chromebooks with 11.6 inch displays and entry-level specs to its lineup. The new Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1101) is listed under the company’s line of “at home” products and features Intel Gemini Lake processor options, but it still a MIL-STD-810H tested durable design. Meanwhile the new Asus Chromebook CR1 (CR1100) and Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100) convertible are part of the company’s education or “for students” line and have newer Intel Jasper Lake processor options.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Bluetooth and devices Settings in Windows 11

If you have just upgraded to Windows 11, you may have noticed that the Settings app looks and feels very different from what you were used to in Windows 10. The reason for this is that each Setting app in a new operating system has its own style. In this...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy a renewed Samsung Galaxy S20

When it comes to tech, waiting a year or two after a device's initial release can net you a huge discount on purchases. On top of that, shopping refurbished might be the most cost-effective way to upgrade your electronics. This is twice as true when it's being refurbished by the original manufacturer with certified parts and has a one-year warranty. That's why this offer from Samsung is worth the spotlight. When you purchase any renewed phone in the Galaxy S20 line, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value). Plus, you can score an even bigger saving when you trade in an older phone.
ELECTRONICS
Design Milk

Apple Watch Series 7 Displays the Strengths of Iterative Design

Since its earliest years, Apple’s utilization of iterative improvements has been a hallmark of the company’s design and engineering ethos – operating not as a bug, but as a feature. For every major change in course the Cupertino company has announced over the years – the original iMac in 1998, 2007’s unveiling of the first iPhone, and most recently the launch of M1 Apple Silicon-powered machines, to name a few – the years between generations of devices such as the iPhone and Macs are often explicated by significant advancements of technologies paired with subtle modifications delivering a sense of continuity rather than drastic cosmetic alterations. Nowhere is this process of shaving the clay more evident than with the Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsandwearables.com

Garmin Venu 2 Plus with third physical button incoming

It looks like we might get a Garmin watch before the end of this year, after all. A pic posted on Twitter reveals Garmin Venu 2 Plus. The original Garmin Venu was released back in September 2019 as a fancier version of the Garmin Vivoactive range – a competitor to the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch line. So the all-purpose smartwatch space. The main upgrade over the Vivoactives is a high-res AMOLED display. This was followed up by Venu 2 in April 2021. The upgrades on the second generation device came in the form of a choice of sizes, more battery life and space for music, along with the latest generation heart rate sensor.
RETAIL
techweez.com

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Officially Announced

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED has officially been announced. Asus made the announcement in an online launch of the tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard. The detachable two-in-one device features a 13.3″ Full HD OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 550-nits brightness.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy