Common dolphins and snapping shrimp found in Scottish seas highlights impact of warming oceans, say experts who sailed to Cop26

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A team of wildlife experts who sailed round the UK to reach the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow have gathered new evidence of species spreading further north, which they have said reveals the impact of warming seas caused by the climate crisis .

Vets, environmentalists and filmmakers, working alongside scientists and wildlife experts, recorded common dolphins and snapping shrimp “moving northward in large numbers, as far as the Outer Hebrides ”, which they said provided “new evidence for climate change”.

During their trip, which took them from Cornwall in early October, up the west coast of the UK to Scotland’s Hebridean islands and back to the Firth of Clyde to reach Glasgow, the team have been filming what they find and uploading videos to inform the British public about what is happening in the country’s coastal waters.

They said their trip has revealed the “dangerously rapid changes in marine ecosystems”, which could result in threats to food supplies as well as rising sea levels and extreme weather increasingly affecting coastal communities.

As well as examining the impacts of the climate crisis, the team said they hope to highlight the fragility of the seas around Britain and build public support for action on ocean health, which they say is missing from the main agenda at Cop26.

Dr Paul Ramos, who is part of the team which has taken the boat to Glasgow, told The Independent the northwards expansion of snapping shrimp and dolphins were among the most “surprising discoveries” the team had made.

He said the creatures are “a traditionally warm water species that can be readily detected using hydrophone technology due to their extremely loud pop they produce when they create bubbles to stun prey.

“Reaching temperatures over 18,000F, (10,000C) these tiny bubbles produce a sound louder than a gunshot that can be heard hundreds of metres away under water.”

He said that over recent years the species has routinely been found in southern UK waters but appears to be spreading north.

“Our recordings have now demonstrated their presence and high abundance in all four countries of the UK, including as far north as the Hebrides,” he said.

“This northwards spread is significant because with the proven increase of sea temperatures, it means that the impacts of climate change are already on our shores.”

The surge in abundance of common dolphins around the UK is also a recent change to the large predators in our waters, the team said.

While common dolphins have long been common around the south west of the UK, their spread north is notable.

Dr Ramos said: “Working with the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust, we’ve learned that such species expansions are [now] occurring at the top of the food chain.

“Over the past 15 years their volunteers have recorded a 20-fold increase in common dolphins. From zero sightings of common dolphins in the Hebrides in 2004, to over 2,000 sightings last year, ecosystems are changing and warmer water species are moving northward.

“In fact, sea temperatures are rising by 0.5C degrees every decade in the Hebrides,” he added.

While this has allowed animals to expand their ranges, this is not a sign of healthy seas.

Dr Ramos said: The changes we’re seeing in marine ecosystems even here will be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to threats to ocean health.

“The extreme rate of change both in sea temperature and key indicator species in our coastal ecosystems is, and should be, extremely alarming: ecosystem changes today could mean ecosystem collapse tomorrow.”

The team said their films will form part of a series called My Changing Planet which will be broadcast in 2022.

The Independent

Five supermarket bosses commit to halve environmental impact by 2030

The bosses of five of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have promised to halve the environmental impact of a weekly food shop by the end of this decade, as leaders meet in Glasgow at a key climate change summit.Chief executives from Tesco Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Co-op and M&S said they would work with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to reduce natural destruction.Under a pledge they will halve the amount of global warming that shopping baskets cause, the forests that are cut down to fill the baskets, the impact of the agriculture and seafood in baskets, and the food waste...
AGRICULTURE
climatecentral.org

Global COP26, Local Impacts

Climate Central is on the ground at COP26 this week to bring you updates and analysis of what this global climate summit could mean for future warming across the U.S. and around the world. KEY CONCEPTS. COP26, the ongoing U.N. climate summit, aims to close the gap between global warming...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: At COP26, a Rock Star Named Greta, and Threats to the Scottish Coast. Plus Carbon-Footprint Menus and Climate Art Galore

Eating Meat at COP Is Like Serving Cigarettes ‘at a Lung Cancer Conference’. What do three square meals a day look like in Glasgow this week?. Perhaps in the morning, you begin with Scottish morning rolls with Ayrshire bacon. Then for lunch you order a smoked ham sandwich with mature cheddar cheese, and for dinner, you enjoy braised Scottish venison casserole. The climate impact of your food choices would total 2.8 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Northern lights: Pictures show spectacular aurora borealis display visible as far south as Devon

British stargazers braved the autumn chill on Wednesday evening to take in the spectacular green flare of the northern lights over the night sky.A common sight over the Arctic, northern Canada, Scandinavia and Russia, the aurora borealis is rarely seen over the UK but was this time spotted as far south as Devon, with the Met Office attributing the phenomenon to a “coronal mass ejection” from the sun.These explosions of hot plasma on the surface of the star expel billion-tonne clouds of electrically-charged solar particles, which travel millions of miles through space at speeds of 2 million miles per hour...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

How the Wolds was won: Inside the battle to save ‘Lincolnshire rainforest’ from oil drilling

The decision came late on Monday evening at an unassuming hotel in Lincolnshire.As world leaders gathered 300 miles away in Glasgow to talk fine words about global warming, it was perhaps here at the rather less glamorous Brackenborough Hotel near the market town of Louth that a real, quantifiable victory was happening in the battle against climate change.For villagers were celebrating after fighting off an energy company’s bid to drill for oil in the world-famous Wolds.Quietly and without fanfare, their 18-month David-versus-Goliath struggle came to a climax at the venue when a planning application to extract some 2.4 million barrels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
counton2.com

UN Climate Summit aims at limiting warming as intense hurricanes, devastating flooding, and sea-level rise impact the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – COP26, the 26th United Nations climate summit, is underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and runs through November 12. While world leaders convene at COP26, climate change continues to affect lives across the U.S. and around the globe—from extreme weather to rising health risks. The impacts we’re feeling today are the result of just 1.1°C (2.0°F) of global warming.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Endangered, blind river dolphin rescued from busy canal in Pakistan

A blind Indus river dolphin was rescued from a busy canal in southern Pakistan’s Sindh province and moved to a sanctuary in a truck. The endangered species of toothed dolphin that’s normally found in the Indus river of Pakistan and parts of India had strayed from its freshwater route and ended up in a busy canal in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.The grey dolphin was trapped in a net by the rescue staff and boarded on a truck, where water was sprinkled on it throughout the 82 kilometres-long journey to keep it alive. “We have to try and get it to...
ANIMALS
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
