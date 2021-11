Right now, there is a box of paper poppies sitting outside of Kensington Palace which are free for passersby to take. But you might be asking yourself: why?. As it turns out, this is all a part of a movement called the Poppy Appeal, which has been run by the Royal British Legion for the past 100 years and is meant to show support for the armed forces.

U.K. ・ 9 DAYS AGO