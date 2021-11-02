CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lana Scott, from Chesapeake, wins knockout round on ‘The Voice’

By Brian Reese
 6 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Lana Scott is living her “Wildest Dreams.”

The Chesapeake native sang the Taylor Swift hit on Monday to advance past the knockout round on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Coach Blake Shelton picked her over Carson Peters to move on to the live playoffs.

Scott recently spoke with the Hampton Roads Show about her journey. You can watch their interview here.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on WAVY-TV 10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

