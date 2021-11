Most of us may ignore the roof above our heads until we notice a leak. You may take your roof for granted until the moment you need it most. However, before your roof can call it quits, it will give off certain signs. It is imperative to keep an eye on your roof and determine if it needs any attention. Keep an eye out for some signs that will tell you when it’s time for repairs or total replacements. Check for missing or broken shingles, as this indicates your roof is past its lifespan.

