If you’re here reading this article, then you probably know how drastic the impact of weapon recoil can be. In a game like Far Cry 6, where point-and-click is the primary method of dispatching enemies, your ability to point accurately is of utmost importance. The need to wrestle your most powerful weapons to keep their recoil in check is a fun and immersive way to balance balance guns against each other, on top of being an excellent method for making ultra-powerful weapons “feel” like the unstoppable engines of destruction they’re meant to represent.

