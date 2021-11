The Tennessee Titans’ season isn’t over just because Derrick Henry is going to miss some time, but the next few weeks will be important. It is easy to forget, but the Titans are 6-2 with a 3.5-game lead in the AFC South. The easiest way to think about that is that it means that even if the Indianapolis Colts won every remaining game this season, the Titans would only have to win 6 of their last 9 to win the AFC South.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO