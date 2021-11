Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI): It's Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 33rd birthday today, and his wife Anushka Sharma is all hearts for him. Taking to Instagram, Anushka penned a heartfelt post for Virat, saying his "core is made of honesty.""No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless," she wrote.

