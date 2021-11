Unlike her previous training camps, Zhang Weili has sought the help of former two-division champion Henry Cejudo ahead of UFC 268. Zhang Weili is training to get back her strawweight belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 268. The Chinese fighter lost her belt to “Thug Tose” at UFC 261 via TKO in the very first round. After her devastating loss, Zhang has Henry Cejudo, a fighter that has defended his belt in two divisions, train her to be the very best. According to Weili’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach Pedro Jordao Cejudo and Zhang get along very well and “Triple-C” is helping “Magnum” reach her full potential.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO