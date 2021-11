Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced today that Police Chief Lisa Myers will retire on Nov. 30, 2021. Myers was appointed Chief in February of 2019. “Chief Myers has led our police department for a transformative three years and has gone above beyond to keep our community safe and ensure our residents feel safe,” said Ball. “Her commitment to community policing and efforts to bring more transparency to our police force has reinforced our Department’s reputation as one of the best in the Nation. We will certainly miss her and her leadership but wish Chief the best in her retirement.”

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO