Kabul hospital attack leaves at least 3 dead, 16 wounded

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan — Six attackers set off an explosion at the entrance of a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday and tried to enter the facility, but were eventually pushed back by Taliban guards, a n official with the Taliban-run Defense Ministry said. At least three people...

#Kabul#Taliban#Military Hospital#Attackers#Islamic State#The Defense Ministry
