GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks further falls to 1.3600 after breaching daily support line

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD falls for the third straight day on Tuesday, 1.3600 remains at risk. Pre-Fed and BOE anxiety combined with Brexit concerns weigh on the pair. RSI edges lower below the midline, supporting the near-term bearish outlook. GBP/USD is off the lows but remains pressured towards 1.3600, extending its bearish...

www.fxstreet.com

actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3444; (P) 1.3477; (R1) 1.3528; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the downside for 1.3410 low. Firm break there will confirm resumption of larger decline from 1.4248 and target 1.3164 fibonacci level next. On the upside, above 1.3604 minor resistance will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD

The currency pair is trading at 0.7410 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.7420 is expected, followed by falling to 0.7275. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7515, which will mean further growth to 0.7605.
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: EUR/USD buyers’ efforts may be in vain, bias negative

EURUSD buyers have re-emerged again around the previous low of October 12 at 1.1523 and are trying to recoup lost ground. Despite these positive efforts, the pair is maintaining a strong bearish demeanour, something also being reflected in the falling simple moving averages (SMAs). The Ichimoku lines are demonstrating the...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95

US Federal Reserve is facing challenging replacements early on 2022. US Treasury yields ticked higher but remain at the lower end of their latest range. XAU/USD is overbought in the near term but can still extend its rally. Gold trades at its highest in a month, although off its intraday...
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: EUR/USD finds bottom

EURUSD came to a new low on Friday, but then it quickly stabilized so we have to be aware of a higher degree shape; an ending diagonal that can come to an end soon. Further impulsive rise from here would suggest that pair is bottoming and that much higher prices are coming.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Chances of Recovery

The disappointment that the Bank of England did not announce its monetary policy tightening last week continues to put pressure on all GBP pairs without exception. In the case of the GBP/USD, it fell to the 1.3424 support level, its lowest in a month, before settling around the 1.3485 level as of this writing. Last Thursday's session and the timing of the Bank of England announcement was disastrous for the GBP/USD currency pair, as it plunged nearly 200 pips in one day. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. The market had expected a 6-3 vote. Commenting on the bank's decisions, Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics said: “The BoE's decision to keep monetary policy unchanged surprised the markets. But it was in line with our expectations and guidance from the previous MPC who wanted to see evidence regarding the impact of the end of the vacation scheme before the outing. We strongly prefer an increase in interest rates in February compared to December."
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery After Initial Selloff on Friday

The British pound initially fell rather hard on Friday to reach down towards the 1.3450 handle before turning around and showing signs of strength. The daily candlestick ended up being a hammer, and we are seeing hammers pop up in dollar-denominated contracts everywhere. Because of this, we could very well see the US dollar roll over, and then by extension the British pound recover. This is not to say that the British pound will necessarily be the most advantageous currency, just that we clearly are seeing the market try to support itself.
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 08 Nov 2021 00:02GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.3508 - Last Fri's high. 1.3425 - Last Fri's 1-month low. 1.3412 - Sep's 9-month low (29). 1.3360 - 1.618 times ext. of 1.3815-1.3606 fm 1.3698. GBP/USD - 1.3490.. Although cable edged lower initially last week to 1.3606...
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Prices back in the driving seat

Rising prices and what central banks plan to do about them should be back in the spotlight this week. In focus will be Wednesday's release of US October CPI, where inflation could be pressing close to 6% YoY. And today we'll hear from the Fed's Richard Clarida at 15CET. With energy prices on the rise again, continue to favour the dollar and energy-exporting FX.
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD at Risk of Further Lows After BoE Reversal

The GBP AUD exchange rate ended the week slightly higher but surrendered early week gains after the BoE backtracked on an expected rate hike. The week ahead will see Westpac consumer confidence from Australia and a 3-month update on UK GDP. The AUD GBP exchange rate starts the week at...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3550

Cable rises further from monthly lows amid a weaker dollar. DXY retreats from monthly highs toward 94.00. US inflation data due on Tuesday and Wednesday, to be watched closely. The GBP/USD pair is recovering on Monday after falling last week to 1.3423, the lowest level in a month and slightly...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD continues to make its way lower towards the 1.3166 mark – DBS Bank

GBP/USD has been going through a recent rough patch. A break under recent 1.3412 lows would mean a bearish triangle remains in play with better support coming in towards the 200-week moving average pegged at 1.3166, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, reports. Bears going through the gears. “On the...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3530-35 area, fresh session top amid weaker USD

GBP/USD attracted some buying near the mid-1.3400s amidst renewed USD selling. The prevalent risk-on environment acted as a headwind for the safe-haven USD. Rebounding US bond yields might limit the USD slide and cap gains for the major. Dovish BoE and Brexit jitters might further hold bulls back from placing...
FXStreet.com

Solana price seeks support to reactivate the bullish uptrend

Solana price has been trading sideways for a couple of days, with the low side looking for support. SOL price has been trading in an overbought area on the RSI, which has kept fresh buyers away. Expect a firm rebound starting at $219.75, which will be the start of the...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Bears continue to face strong headwinds from 1.15 support zone

The Euro stands at the front foot in early Monday, following strong downside rejection on Friday that left a hammer candle, generating an initial reversal signal. Multiple downside rejections on approach to pivotal Fibo support at 1.1492 (50% retracement of 1.0635/1.2349 rally) in past four weeks and also failures to clearly break below 200WMA (1.1565), suggest that larger bears face strong headwinds at this zone.
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP drops back below 0.8550 after second failed test of 200DMA

EUR/GBP is back under 0.8550 after the pair rejected its 200DMA close to 0.8600. Central Bank divergence may continue to push the pair lower in the coming months. EUR/GBP has traded with a largely negative bias this Monday, dropping from early session highs near 0.8590 to current levels below the 0.8550 mark. The pair has now on two occasions in the past two days failed to break above its 200-day moving average, which sits just below the 0.8600 level. Technicians might see this as a bearish sign, which may have exacerbated recent selling pressure. At present, EUR/GBP trades with on the day losses of around 0.2% and is still some way (about 1.0%) above its pre-BoE policy announcement levels from last week in the 0.8460s.
FXStreet.com

Ethereum price chanrges forward on path to $5,500

Ethereum price hits new all-time highs, continues to march higher with few impediments. Oscillators support a sustained rally. Price discovery mode activated. Ethereum price enters into price discovery mode as it continues to press on towards new all-time highs. Little exists in the form of resistance for Ethereum. Ethereum price...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: 10-DMA probes recovery moves

EUR/USD bulls pause after two-day uptrend, keeps short-term resistance breakout. Firmer RSI, Momentum line back buyers below two-month-old key trend line hurdle. Horizontal area from early October restricts short-term downside. EUR/USD struggles to extend the two-day rebound, seesaws around 1.1590-85 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair...
