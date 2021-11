Last week we were discussing the developing wedge formation in USD/JPY. That pattern didn’t really form a tight apex and is on the verge of getting busted, with the possibility now of a bull-flag taking form. There is major top-side resistance ahead around 11450 and significant support down around 11230/11190. If the bull-flag pattern fails to form then support could come into play, while on the flip-side if it develops and breaks then we could see a significant breakout develop.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO