The Miami Heat (4-1) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) tonight, fresh off a solid home victory against the Charlotte Hornets last night. They aren’t the only team feeling good about themselves, with the Grizz handing the Golden State Warriors their first loss in five games to open the season in a gritty 104-101 overtime road win Thursday night. They were led by who else but former rookie of the year Ja Morant with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in 42 minutes.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO