The No. 10-ranked Wildcats defeat Century in straight sets, ending what was an otherwise great Jaguar season.The Century volleyball team went where they'd never gone before, but despite being defeated by No. 10-ranked Westview in the first round of the OSAA state playoffs, head coach Melissa Salness had nothing but pride for her team in the wake of their postseason defeat. "Last August the girls came up with three long term goals: maintain a positive record, finish in the top three of our league, and make it to playoffs. They achieved all three of these and I couldn't be more...

VOLLEYBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO