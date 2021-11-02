CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Nikki Sixx + His Wife Courtney Are Writing a Children’s Book About Culture + Diversity

By Joe DiVita
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx has spent the bulk of this fall promoting his new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx and, in a new interview with The Aquarian Weekly, the bassist and author revealed he and his wife Courtney are currently working on a children's book about diversity...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Nikki Sixx’s Wife Didn’t Know He Was a Criminal

Nikki Sixx said his wife discovered his criminal past only after she read parts of his new memoir. In The First 21, the Motley Crue member tells of his upbringing and recounts moments of hustling. Those include selling candy to other kids at inflated prices, stealing a guitar from a music shop and being fired after selling stain guard to carpet-store customers that was actually just water.
CELEBRITIES
Seattle Times

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx on how Seattle shaped his music

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx was a skinny, troubled 10th grader named Frank Feranna in 1974 when he boarded a Greyhound bus destined for Seattle. Sixx recalls in his new book, “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx,” released earlier this month, that while Seattle was only one state over from his home in Jerome, Idaho, “I may as well have landed on Mars.”
SEATTLE, WA
103.7 The Hawk

Nikki Sixx Shares Escapades as Child Scam Artist in New Book

Unlike the drug-fueled post-success horror stories in The Heroin Diaries, Nikki Sixx’s new autobiography The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, is an up-and-comers blueprint to creating one of the biggest bands ever. In it, Sixx chronicles some of his escapades as a child scam artist. Talking with Billboard...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Nikki Sixx’s New Book Tops Amazon Chart

Nikki Sixx's fourth book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, claims the top spot on Amazon's rock music books chart, as well as in the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart. The book was released on October 19th. The First 21 follows Sixx's life from...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Sixx
Guitar World Magazine

Nikki Sixx started taking bass lessons again before the pandemic

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx started taking bass lessons again before the pandemic, in a bid to become more adept at playing using only his fingers. The bassist – a staunch pick user – explains in a new episode of My Mom's Basement With Robbie Fox that he “got into this lesson thing” right before the pandemic, and was inspired to further his skills with the instrument.
MUSIC
wvli927.com

M?tley Cr?e’s Nikki Sixx Still Loving The Group Dynamic

Despite all the acclaim he's received as both the leader of SIXX A.M. and for his new memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, Nikki Sixx told us that being a bassist — and more importantly, being Mötley Crüe's bassist — is still the thrill of a lifetime.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Explains Why He Never Became A Lead Singer

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx, who contributed lead vocals to the band's song "Rocketship" and provided additional singing to "Find Myself", was asked in a new interview with the "My Mom's Basement" podcast if he has ever considered launching a project where he was also the frontman. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Before the pandemic, I got into this lesson thing. So I started guitar lessons online. I just pluck away on the guitar, and I can write an okay song on the guitar, but I don't know a lot about the instrument other than I like to write from root notes — a so, simple chords and all the [sus guitar chords] and all the interchangeable notes that work within that chord, I don't have a ton of knowledge; I can kind of figure it out. So I started taking guitar lessons online and then eventually in person. I started taking bass lessons online and eventually in person. Then I was pushing myself to play with my fingers. So even the songs on [CRÜE's] 'The Dirt' soundtrack — all those songs I played with my fingers. [It was my] first time, and there were some adjustments with the audio, because I'm an aggressive pick player… And then I said, 'While I'm at it, why don't I just take vocal lessons, so I'll be a better background singer? And when I'm writing songs, it'll be easier to explain to the actual singer or whoever I'm co-writing with.' And I was surprised at the range that I had, but it was a little bit in the lower register. But I like to sing more of a falsetto-y thing, like with 'Rocketship', which kind of leans on Marc Bolan.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Diversity#The Aquarian Weekly#African
thebrag.com

Nikki Sixx says it’s ‘irresponsible’ for bands to go up on stage ‘tired with a beer belly’

Nikki Sixx has revealed how he keeps fighting fit while preparing for shows, saying “health and exercise has become such a part of my life.”. The Mötley Crüe rocker detailed his fitness routine with Fit N Lean for their A Conversation With series, saying, “My family is naturally, a lot of them, overweight. I’m 195 pounds, six one. When I go into full cardio and light, medium weight, I’ll go down to about 185, but actually put a little bit of weight on.
CELEBRITIES
MusicRadar.com

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx took bass, guitar and vocal lessons during lockdown

It's never too late to learn more – not even after you've had a key part in selling more than 100 million albums. Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx isn't shy about letting the world know he took bass guitar lessons during lockdown to enhance his playing, and while he was at it he took guitar and vocal tuition too.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Illinois Business Journal

Retired nurse writes children’s book about learning from the elderly

Vickie Rodgers, a recently retired nurse from the Metro East, has written a children’s book about the unique bond that can occur between children and the elderly. “Ms. Ruby and the Gigi Squad” tells the true story of Ms. Ruby, a World War II cadet nurse and a resident at a nursing home where Gigi works, and the friendship that develops between Ms. Ruby and Gigi’s grandkids (the Gigi Squad). It includes activities and suggestions on how children can develop intergenerational relationships of their own and lessons they can learn from the elderly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
texasborderbusiness.com

Heart of Gold: Professor writes newest children’s book about border life

An associate professor of Literature and Cultural Studies at UTRGV, his latest book, My Two Border Towns, reminisces about life on the border through the eyes of an empathetic child. That’s close to home for Bowles, who grew up half Anglo, half Latino in the predominantly Latino Valley town of...
MCALLEN, TX
Cecil Daily

Newark girl writes children's book about avoiding peer pressure

Newark Charter School seventh-grader Mackenna Witwer took inspiration from real-life problems with peer pressure and used it to write and illustrate her debut children’s book, “The Good Choice.”. “Look out for peer pressure,” Mackenna said when asked about the message of the book. “Peer pressure is everywhere amongst younger kids.”
NEWARK, MD
romper.com

These Beautiful Children's Books About Art Are Eye-Opening

For a lot of kids, there’s nothing better than sitting down with some paint, crayons, chalk, or markers to create their latest masterpiece. Caregivers can encourage their kids to lean more into that interest with some children’s books about art. Whether they want to learn about famous artists, practice new techniques, or simply get lost in a story about art, there are some incredible books for them to choose from.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Haverhill Gazette

Young author finds his niche in writing children's adventure books

HAVERHILL — Dressed in his gear and toting a camera, Mitchell Foy set out on an adventure to photograph whatever came across his path. He thought he’d encounter a red fox, a deer or maybe a family of turkeys or other woodland creatures. “That’s when I found footprints of a...
HAVERHILL, MA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX Says GUNS N' ROSES Once Considered Recording Cover Of MÖTLEY CRÜE's 'Stick To Your Guns'

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion", Nikki Sixx discussed the fact that GUNS N' ROSES apparently once considered recording a cover version of the early MÖTLEY CRÜE song "Stick To Your Guns". The CRÜE bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "After we took them out on tour, and they first put out 'Welcome To The Jungle', or was it 'Sweet Child O' Mine', I remember going to the Rainbow [in West Hollywood], and I saw Axl [Rose, GN'R singer] there. And he jumped up and he said 'hi' and 'thanks for the tour. Thanks for the tour because now MTV is gonna play 'Sweet Child O' Mine'.' It really gave 'em a shot. And I was super stoked for those guys. And then he kind of told me he always loved that song 'Stick To Your Guns' and had thought about covering it in GN'R. That's pretty cool to hear, that those guys thought that was cool. And that song's got its own little life, so to speak."
MUSIC
Omaha.com

5 children's books that celebrate everything wonderful about November

November is here, which means a time for giving thanks, and celebrating fall and the year's harvest. Here are some books to help kids celebrate this colorful month. 1. “Strega Nona’s Harvest” by Tomie dePaola. This book follows Strega Nona (“Grandma Witch”) as she teaches Big Anthony about gardening and the importance of order. But he ends up using her growing spell and things get a little out of hand. Ages 4 to 8.
OMAHA, NE
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy